22 Best NFL Quarterbacks Headed Into The 2023 Season

What makes a great NFL quarterback? Having great arm talent and a strong football IQ is obviously at the top of the list, but some intangibles separate the good from the special players on the field. With many of the legends of the position from the last two decades retired now (Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and more), it's up to the new guard to take over and flourish in the 2020s.

Whether these quarterbacks are starting anew with novel franchises or continuing a journey with the same team, everyone is attempting to bring championship glory to their name in 2023!

1 – Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is not only the best player in football right now; he's going be competing with the likes of Brady and Montana for the title of GOAT when his career is all said and done. Coach Andy Reid has helped Mahomes unlock every part of his potential, and tight end Travis Kelce is more than a reliable target for Mahomes in the open field. Watching Mahomes' magic every Sunday is truly unlike anything else in sports!

2 – Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Despite having an impressive college career at LSU, most football fans remain a little surprised that Joe Burrow has evolved into one of the best players in the league. He's a fighter who has overcome numerous injuries, and a Cincinnati franchise that hasn't had much success without him in the last 30 years. Burrow is a feared playoff performer who will again have the Bengals in the thick of the Super Bowl hunt.

3 – Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is starting to garner a poor playoff reputation (especially in comparison to Mahomes and Burrow). Therefore, he ranks third this year. His incredible talent, big arm, fast legs, and steady leadership combine into a mix of skills that not many players possess. With everything going in his favor, he'll surely lead Buffalo to the promised land at some point in his career.

4 – Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Much like Josh Allen, Justin Herbert is an impressive, big-bodied quarterback. It's very hard to know how to defend Herbert when he takes off with his 6'6” height or stays in the pocket and launches a pass 40 yards in the air. The Chargers have been in the playoffs, but now it's time for Herbert to take the next step and realize his true potential.

5 – Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

The reigning league MVP was one of the surprise stories of the 2022 NFL season. Nobody expected Philadelphia to go to the Super Bowl and challenge Kansas City for the championship. With Jalen Hurts running and passing his way easily through every game and a massive reservoir of talent on the Philadelphia offense and defense, opponents will expect the Eagles to be at the top this year.

6 – Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers has four MVP awards but only one Super Bowl ring. He's trying to change that with a move to the New York Jets after almost 20 years with the Packers, but the grass isn't always greener in the Meadowlands (in fact, it never is). Rodgers will attempt to extend his prime with head coach Robert Saleh's hard-nosed style of play at the forefront of the attack, but the quarterback turns 40 this December, and time is ticking on his career.

7 – Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence had high expectations after a polished career with the Clemson Tigers. It took a couple of years for him to learn the NFL system, but coach Doug Pederson seems to have aided him in turning a corner last year. The Jaguars made the playoffs and upset the Chargers, and they should once again be a favorite in the AFC South.

8 – Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson is one of the more controversial players in the NFL because he breaks the mold of what a quarterback usually does. With an overreliance on running instead of passing, his untraditional style may not be good enough to take Baltimore deep into the playoffs. He does have an MVP award, though, and the Ravens have stayed steady in the AFC North for the entirety of Jackson's career thus far.

9 – Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa is still an underrated presence at the helm of the Miami Dolphins franchise. With lessons learned from Nick Saban at Alabama, Tagovailoa is a natural-born leader with many great physical tools as a left-handed quarterback in today's NFL. The Dolphins need to keep him safe from concussions if they want to improve this coming season.

10 – Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott is a very difficult player to evaluate. One person might say he's elite, while another will point to the failures of the Cowboys when the playoffs arrive. It almost sounds too much like how the world viewed Prescott's predecessor, Tony Romo. The Cowboys might be cursed, but Prescott doesn't seem to have the extra juice to break it, as his interceptions were costly against the 49ers during the NFC Divisional Round last year.

He's stuck in that middle area where he's no longer an excellent QB, but Dallas can't afford to change it up right now.

11 – Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

Who would have thought when the Seahawks traded Russell Wilson and went with the much-maligned Geno Smith that the latter would be much better at this point in their careers? Pete Carroll, of course! Seattle remains more than steady with Smith unlocking his best football late in his career, and now he has a chance to prove it wasn't a fluke during 2023.

12 – Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Much like Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins is a murky middle-ground QB, who makes great plays occasionally and takes them back on the next possession. He's a veteran player who does just enough good to keep a starting position for the same team year after year. Still, Minnesota fans have probably just accepted that it won't get any better under Cousins in the near future. He's certainly not getting any younger, after all.

13 – Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff was the scapegoat for a lot of the Los Angeles Rams' issues under Sean McVay. When the team won a Super Bowl without him, it almost felt like they were warranted complaints. Under Detroit's fresh management and coaching staff, Goff helped the Lions to a surprise season that ended just short of the playoffs in 2022. Detroit is now piquing quite a bit more interest with fans around the NFL in 2023.

14 – Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Just when Lamar Jackson was proclaimed the best running QB in the history of the NFL, Justin Fields came along to start challenging all of his rushing records. Even if the Bears are a constant bottom-dweller in the NFC North, Chicagoans can count on a lot of magic each week when Fields takes off with the football in his mits and his legs going crazy.

15 – Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

From a moral perspective, Deshaun Watson shouldn't make any list of the best QBs in the sport. He was suspended for sexual misconduct before debuting for the Cleveland Browns. However, because the team has given him a job, he objectively is still a solid player in the league and, therefore, is recognized on a list like this. Watson's career seemed to be on a rocket to the top when he was on the Houston Texans.

16 – Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford followed years of big statistical outputs in Detroit by becoming the missing ingredient in a Super Bowl win with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. He was often injured last year, contributing to the Rams' lousy title defense. If he's on the field, Stafford is still a good player. His risk of injury late in his career will always loom on the horizon, creating a cloud over the Los Angeles franchise. It might be time to move on to a new, fresh face.

17 – Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are hoping new coach Sean Payton will reignite the fire and multi-skilled makeup of Russell Wilson that he possessed in Seattle. Wilson had a catastrophic debut season in Denver in which he couldn't help the Broncos get over .500 or break their playoff drought. Until further notice, Wilson looks like a player whose best days are very much in the rear-view mirror, but there's always some hope he'll find a glint of former glory.

18 – Mac Jones, New England Patriots

Mac Jones is certainly no Tom Brady, but coach Bill Belichick seems to trust him in the interim and maybe even into the future of New England football. Jones does a good job managing the game, but he'll need to become more of the playmaker he was in college to elevate the Patriots back into Super Bowl contention in the AFC.

19 – Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

Derek Carr once had immense promise as the head of the Oakland Raiders' offensive attack. After years of not living up to expectations, the now-Las Vegas Raiders moved on to Jimmy Garoppolo. Carr will have a clean chalkboard in New Orleans, where he will serve as the veteran stopgap instead of the up-and-comer.

20 – Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers have been in a quarterback straightjacket for years now, and it's still vague as to whether late-round draft pick Brock Purdy will be the chosen one to lead the team to a championship. He had awesome early returns, leading the team to the NFC Championship Game in 2022, but an entire season at the helm should give us more answers about his abilities.

21 – Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

Ryan Tannehill is a mediocre player, but you know he won't make many mistakes. He'll continue to rely on the running prowess of Derrick Henry, but the key to the Titans' chances is whether Tannehill can make the big throw at the end of a close game. Seeing the quarterback have a solid career after early injuries in Miami has been cool.

22 – Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Raiders

Jimmy Garoppolo is finally free of the baggage that weighed him down in San Francisco, crossing over to the Bay Area team's geographic rivals in Las Vegas. There's no doubt Jimmy G is still a starting QB in the NFL, but it remains to be seen whether he will be a good one in 2023. A new team with no high hopes of a championship is always a nice place to start over again.