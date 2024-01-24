Best Nintendo 3DS Games of All Time Ranked

The Nintendo 3DS came out worldwide in 2011, offering the successor to the dual-screen Nintendo DS but with stereoscopic 3D. The enhanced power of the system didn’t help its launch, as it started out a bit slow. But it grew over time, and it became roughly the sixth-best-selling handheld platform of all time.

The system’s success comes, in no small part, due to the best Nintendo 3DS games on the platform. It has a wide array of fantastic titles from Nintendo’s own series, like Mario and Zelda, to third-party support from the likes of Atlus, Square Enix, and Capcom. These best Nintendo 3DS games of all time excel when it comes to gameplay, how well they hold up, graphics, story, characters, and more.

1. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D

Ocarina of Time came out on the N64 as one of the highest-rated video games of all time. Its release on the 3DS somehow improves upon that. It may not change a whole lot, but the better visuals and simple quality-of-life changes make the land of Hyrule even more fun to explore on Link’s journey to defeat Ganon.

The changes also ensure this game has the title of the absolute must-play game for 3DS owners.

2. Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward

Almost all game writing pales compared to this masterpiece story-driven puzzle adventure. Nine people find themselves in a strange facility where they must solve thoughtful escape room puzzles to get out and find the truth about their kidnapping.

Its impactful storyline and characters only get better as players hop across timelines and see “what if” scenarios play out in fascinating ways.

3. Super Mario 3D Land

The predecessor to the phenomenal Super Mario 3D World feels like the right mix of a 3D Mario game with a traditional 2D one. Each level has just enough open spaces to explore to feel hand-crafted and beautiful. It has the right mix of accessibility for newcomers and challenges for veterans, making for the best overall platformer among Nintendo 3DS games.

4. Fire Emblem Awakening

Many consider this game the peak of the tactical RPG Fire Emblem series. It brought the gameplay to the masses with solid visual upgrades, challenging grid-based battles, and a great story. But further expansions into the support systems make bonds between party members better than ever.

5. Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology

Atlus came out with a true juggernaut JRPG with this near-flawless game. The story has impeccable writing and characters, following a man named Stocke who discovers time travel powers. The various endings and unbelievable characterization help complement the great turn-based combat.

6. Animal Crossing: New Leaf

Players have hundreds of hours of potential gameplay at their fingertips with this sim game from Nintendo. They have a town to explore, a house to furnish and upgrade, loans to pay off, bugs to collect, and so on. The gameplay loop never stops in this life sim title, which stands out as one of the best in the successful series.

7. The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3D

Nintendo also brought back this Nintendo 64 classic with upgraded visuals and welcome quality-of-life improvements. The changes to the three-day gameplay loop make this the finest way to experience one of the darkest and most depressing entries in the beloved series.

8. Pokémon Ultra Sun & Moon

Pokémon’s Generation 7 started out a bit rough on the Nintendo 3DS, but it made a huge comeback with the upgraded release of Sun & Moon. The expanded storyline feels like one of the deepest and most well-written in the series.

The beautiful tropical location of Alola has some of the best Pokémon in the series as well, especially in the legendary and Ultra Beasts departments.

9. The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds

The single brand-new, non-remake Zelda game on the Nintendo 3DS feels like the true successor to Link to the Past. It has the same world but with some twists, such as flattening onto walls and completing many of the dungeons in whatever order players want. It paved the way for the masterpieces to come after it.

10. Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse

Atlus has many great JRPGs on Nintendo 3DS, but this standalone game takes the already excellent foundation of the fourth game and makes it even better.

The stunning 3D visuals elevate the exploration of this post-apocalyptic hellish version of Tokyo and the engaging collection of various demons to battle with. But its most impressive aspect comes from the surprising character-driven storyline.

11. Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS

Nintendo accomplished what seemed impossible on the 3DS with this port of Super Smash Bros. It looks pretty similar to the Wii U home console counterpart and feels smooth to play. It has almost all of the content from the Wii U version and the potential to play alongside it. It feels like a technical marvel.

12. Mario Kart 7

This particular iteration of the Mario Kart series takes some of the foundation from the DS version and gives it better graphics and online multiplayer. It may not be the most riveting in the series, but it has some of the best multiplayer on 3DS.

13. Bravely Default

This turn-based JRPG has the feel of an old-school Final Fantasy game. Players switch between intriguing job classes like Red Mage whenever they want for the party. Its story may seem a bit cliché, but it makes up for that with a whimsical and fun world.

14. Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate

This iteration feels like the best of the pre-Monster Hunter World games in this Capcom series. It continues the trend of a hub area for players to accept hunts to take down various monsters. The iterations of gameplay progression, controls, visuals, and monsters make it one of the finest in the franchise, and one of the best Nintendo 3DS games.

15. Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance

Square Enix released a welcome entry in the Kingdom Hearts series on the 3DS. It had some of the most colorful and detailed visuals on the platform and excellent hack-and-slash action, spells, and movement. The constant switch between protagonists Riku and Sora also gave it a fantastic pacing.

16. Shovel Knight

This indie game from Yacht Club Games shows the best of independent, experimental titles on the 3DS. Players take on the role of a hero who uses a shovel to dig up dirt, place blocks, and attack foes. Its simplistic gameplay has such surprising depth to it, and the extraordinary levels stand out.

17. Resident Evil Revelations

This Capcom scary game has some of the best visuals on the entire Nintendo 3DS, and it came out quite early in its life cycle. It calls back to the early Resident Evil games in terms of jump scares and spooky environments. Its action and puzzles remain top-tier in the series.

18. Xenoblade Chronicles 3D

Most Nintendo 3DS consoles couldn’t play this particular title, as it required the New Nintendo 3DS line. However, if players had the chance to check out this game, they would find the most cinematic and massive JRPG on the platform. The vast open areas looked beautiful on the 3DS alongside the original, compelling story from the Wii version.

19. Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon

This sequel to the beloved GameCube classic sees Luigi once again take on the role of hunting down ghosts in haunted places. It feels much larger and more intriguing than its predecessors, with neat improvements, including controls and multiplayer.

20. New Super Mario Bros. 2

This 2D platforming game has the charm and colorful aesthetic of the previous couple of games in the Nintendo series. However, its controversial focus on coin-collecting makes it a bit less engaging and fun than some of the other titles in the series. Still, it offers the best 2D platforming on the system.

21. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies

Phoenix Wright games dominated the Nintendo DS, and it didn’t change with the 3DS. The best of the two localized games on the 3DS remains the fifth game in the franchise. Its introduction of charming new protagonist Athena and riveting antagonist in Blackquill. It also has the most surprising case in the series with a chilling mastermind.

22. Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King

This 3DS port of the classic PS2 turn-based RPG remains one of the best in its series. While the graphics may look a bit dull on the 3DS, it runs pretty well, and players have an expansive world and story to explore. Its gameplay remains the second-best in this Square Enix series.

23. Rune Factory 4

This series blends elements of farming simulators like Story of Seasons with hack-and-slash RPG mechanics. This fourth entry remains the best in the series in terms of balancing the dungeons and RPG story with the fantasy farming sim for one of the most immersive games of its kind.

24. Etrian Odyssey Untold 2: The Fafnir Knight

This remake of the classic dungeon-crawling first-person RPG from Atlus takes the already excellent original game and makes it so much better. Adding a story mode offers a just gripping enough storyline with lots of content to explore across the challenging tactical game.