The Best Nintendo 3DS RPGs To Get Into Character

The Nintendo 3DS stands out as one of the most beloved handhelds of all time, especially for RPGs. Role-playing games populate the beloved portable system from top to bottom. The best Nintendo 3DS RPGs include excellent titles from some of our favorite series, such as Fire Emblem, Pokémon, and Persona.

These Nintendo 3DS RPGs excel the most in customization, combat (either action or turn-based), characters, general gameplay, storytelling, and more. We kept this list to one game per series, for the most part, to give fans a wide selection of worthy RPGs to check out.

1. Fire Emblem: Awakening

This 3DS title kickstarted this author and many other 3DS fans' love for the series. It brought 3D grid-based strategy gameplay to a broad audience with crucial changes. It continues the series' tactical nature and the permanent death mechanics.

But it also popularized character relationships with the support system, which even led to surprising payoffs like characters having kids with one another.

2. Pokémon Ultra Sun & Ultra Moon

These redos of the Generation 7 Pokémon games fix many of the problems with these titles, including from a graphical and performance level. They look better and include a few new welcome Pokémon like Poipole and Naganadel, who stand out as favorites. While not perfect by any means, these two titles finally feel complete with these versions.

3. Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate

The fourth mainline game in this series elevated the monster-hunting gameplay to a new level. It continues the usual trend of picking up hunts in a hub area, setting out to take down beasts in challenging boss battles, and returning to upgrade and craft new equipment. The difference this time comes from the full online multiplayer segment, which requires no external connection or accessory.

4. Xenoblade Chronicles 3D

Players with a New Nintendo 3DS could play this entire Wii JRPG on the go. It feels far more advanced than other games on the system in terms of its graphical fidelity and a vast world to explore. This fantasy RPG's intense storytelling and lore include a unique action combat system with a great set of characters.

5. Bravely Default

Square Enix harkened back to the golden age of more traditional turn-based JRPGs with this Final Fantasy-like game. The simplistic story and shallower characters allow for rich customization in unlocking and changing job classes, from the versatile Red Mage to the wacky Vampire.

6. Dragon Quest VIII: Journey Of The Cursed King

This port of the PS2 JRPG classic remains the strongest Dragon Quest game on the 3DS. The 3D cel-shaded art style looks terrific on the portable system, and its turn-based gameplay rivals every other game in the series. The lengthy runtime keeps players busy for a while.

7. Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse

Developer Atlus' best game on the 3DS remains this standalone iteration of Shin Megami Tensei IV. It takes the third-person exploration and first-person battles of the previous game and applies a welcome, emotional Persona-like tale on top of it. It also contains arguably the most detailed 3D graphics on the system.

8. Mario & Luigi: Bowser's Inside Story + Bowser Jr.'s Journey

This remake of a DS game only a few years earlier might seem odd, but developer AlphaDream made it make sense with the improved visuals and gorgeous 3D boss battles. Mario, Luigi, and others embark on a classic turn-based journey to help their old enemy. The addition of a new side story revolving around Bowser Jr. makes it the definitive version.

9. Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology

This legitimate masterpiece of a JRPG had a reimagining on the 3DS with a definitive version. The addition of a new side story expands the player's time with this complex time travel-centric tale. It has some of the most impressive storytelling on the 3DS, with its many twists, turns, and gut-wrenching moments that make it like the successor to Chrono Trigger.

10. Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends Of The Titan

This fourth mainline dungeon-crawling game takes to the skies with a massive shakeup of the gameplay formula from past titles. Sure, it has the typical dungeon where players map out their location and each individual square, but it also has an airship for players to explore the stunning world in a new and thrilling way–truly one of the best Nintendo 3DS RPGs.

11. Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth

This spin-off Persona game harkens back to the origins of the series with a first-person, dungeon-crawling adventure. It vastly improves upon the original with a much larger cast containing members of the third, fourth, and fifth games. Plus, it has several imaginative and colorful dungeon worlds based on film genres like sci-fi, musicals, and documentaries.

12. Yo-kai Watch 3

The third game in Level-5's take on the Pokémon-like turn-based battles and monster-collecting took way too long to come out officially outside of Japan. It released well after the Switch's release, which means many 3DS owners skipped this game. It has solid creature designs and a stunning cel-shaded world, which players should check out even now.

13. Rune Factory 4

This top-down fantasy farming simulator RPG blends together many different elements of games for a complete collection. It has action combat with spells of other RPGs along with the Story of Seasons-like farming and marriage elements for a game players can spend hundreds of hours with.

14. Monster Hunter Stories

Capcom tried its hand at the Pokémon formula by taking the classic monsters of the series, such as the Rathalos, and making players friends with them instead of enemies in a welcome change of pace. Battles take place in a turn-based format, where the player fights alongside the beast companions they collect.

15. Ever Oasis

This action RPG gives players a vast desert-themed world to explore with fun and pretty cyclical dungeons to complete. The hook comes from beating the dungeons to earn rewards to return to the player's oasis and expand it further with more facilities and people.

16. Paper Mario: Sticker Star

This underrated 3DS entry in the turn-based, paper cutout version of the Mushroom Kingdom returns to the straightforward RPG days of the first two games. It may not fully reach the heights of the N64 and GameCube entries, but it comes close with the complex stickers players collect to pull off battle commands and complete puzzles.

17. Tales of the Abyss

This beloved PS2 hack-and-slash JRPG made its way to the 3DS without almost any sacrifices. The whimsical art style and charming cast of characters, such as Luke, Tear, and others, make this a timeless experience worth checking out on the system.

18. Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance

This spin-off in the Kingdom Hearts series feels much more like a full-fledged game than past entries on Nintendo systems. Players explore memorable Disney worlds like Tron that look quite similar to their film counterparts. This game's hook of switching between the main characters, Sora and Riku, keeps players on their toes at all times.

19. 7th Dragon III Code: VFD

Sega brought this hidden gem of a turn-based RPG series to the West for the first time with this 3DS game. Players explore dungeons, similar in aspect to the Etrian Odyssey series, but from a top-down perspective and a considerable focus on dragons. The different classes, such as Samurai and Punisher, all feel different and exhilarating.

20. Etrian Odyssey 2 Untold: The Fafnir Knight

This remake of the second game in this first-person dungeon-crawling series retains the usual grid-based adventure. But it also adds in a story mode, which provides a welcome basis for the game. These games often have little hook other than exploration and customization, so the addition of a surprising tale about assisting the daughter of a duke in her ritual won us over.

21. Inazuma Eleven

This port of the original DS soccer (football for our international friends) JRPG came to the 3DS through the Nintendo eShop in 2014. Players take on the role of Mark, a captain who wishes to send his school's soccer team to the top. The matches play out like a mix of soccer and traditional JRPG battles with flashy, over-the-top skills for players to use. This bizarre mix works better than it should.

22. Fire Emblem Fates

Nintendo followed up on the extraordinary Awakening with a novel approach to these games, offering players three different versions. Players pick between three distinct routes, each with their own set of playable characters, storylines, and battles. This encouraged replayability better than almost any other game in the tactical RPG series.

23. Fantasy Life

This wondrous fantasy RPG provides players with the keys to make the adventure of their dreams. Rather than force players into the heroic role of a fighter or mage, players have 12 “life classes” to pick from. Sure, the usual dungeon exploration and action combat of the RPG genre is available from classes like Paladin, but players also have the option to chop trees as a Woodcutter or fish as an Angler.

24. Final Fantasy Explorers

This Final Fantasy spin-off game feels like Square Enix's take on Monster Hunter, with iconic monsters from this juggernaut JRPG franchise. Players play solo or gather online with others to go on missions to take down beasts and complete various quests. What helps this game stand out from Capcom's series is the ability to switch between classic Final Fantasy jobs like Dragoon to keep the gameplay fresh and thrilling.