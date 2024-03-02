The Best Nintendo 64 Platformers Worth Digging Up

The Nintendo 64 came out in 1996 and revolutionized 3D platforming from the start with the release of Super Mario 64 as a launch title. It didn’t stop, either, becoming home to many different worthy platformers over its lifetime. The best Nintendo 64 platformers make up a huge chunk of some of the most robust experiences on the entire system.

Many well-known franchises, such as Kirby, made the leap to 3D. The best Nintendo 64 platformers make the most out of the wonky polygonal graphics on the system for colorful worlds, brilliant jumping and action gameplay, and some of the most impressive level designs on the system. Many of these best Nintendo 64 platformers still hold up well even today.

1. Super Mario 64

The pinnacle of 3D platformers on the Nintendo 64 and in the entire genre as a whole remains this launch title for the console. Mario’s first foray in 3D set the foundation for every 3D platformer to come after it. The numerous different worlds provided such a varied slate of detailed environments, each with its own set of star challenges, mechanics, and intense boss battles.

2. Banjo-Kazooie

Rare offered a collectible-focused 3D platformer with this action-packed open adventure. Players take on the role of the two titular protagonists on a journey to save Banjo’s sister from an evil witch. Each of the nine worlds feels packed to the brim with puzzles, notes, and other items to collect.

3. Conker's Bad Fur Day

This hilarious and infamous 3D platformer took a bizarre but cult-classic approach to the genre by making a mature and raunchy adventure. Though the bonkers writing and characters stand out the most, even if not all of it aged too well, it has some solid platforming features as well.

4. Rayman 2: The Great Escape

This Ubisoft platformer sequel took Rayman and his jumping adventures to full 3D. The 3D levels feel intricate and full of environmental storytelling. The unique approach to lore involves finding lum collectibles to unlock new information about the world. The more linear approach to progression and upgrading Rayman gives it a neat, focused approach.

5. Donkey Kong 64

The open-ended structure of this Donkey Kong game provided players with five intriguing playable characters and a vast amount of content. Minigames like races and minecart rides give tons of depth alongside the overwhelming number of bananas to collect and simplistic but engaging puzzles. While not quite on the level of Rare’s two 3D platforming masterpieces, it feels worth a look nonetheless.

6. Banjo-Tooie

Though this game feels and plays quite similar to the original, it makes up for that fact in its expansion of almost every aspect. Each of the worlds players run, jump, and solve puzzles across feels much larger than the ones in the first game. It also includes some welcome multiplayer modes and minigames.

7. Castlevania 64

This action platforming game emphasizes combat much more than most other games in the genre. It takes the classic Konami series and translates it into 3D. This comes with some hiccups here and there, including with the movement as players navigate various environmental traps. However, it makes up for this with the varied action combat elements of the two protagonists, such as the welcome lock-on targeting system.

8. Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

Kirby’s jump to 3D offered gameplay somewhat similar to the original 2D adventures. Most of the levels follow a linear-style 2.5D structure, unlike more open 3D platformers on the console, which gives this game a mix of organization and ease of difficulty. The colorful worlds look great even today, and Kirby’s signature transformation powers each feel different.

9. Space Station Silicon Valley

This experimental 3D platforming game puts players in the role of a robot named Evo. The hook of this game comes from Evo’s ability to take control of various animals like bears and dogs. Each creature has different platforming abilities, such as destroying certain blocks to continue, which provides some necessary depth and variation in the gameplay.

10. Indiana Jones and the Infernal Machine

This action-adventure game puts players in the shoes of the titular Indiana Jones as he goes on a journey to find the four pieces of the titular Infernal Machine first. The game plays out with 17 large 3D levels. The platforming elements have an excellent focus here due to the different controls like running, jumping, climbing, and even using Indiana Jones’ signature bullwhip.

11. Bomberman 64

The switch to 3D for this series allowed Bomberman to have more Mario-like levels to explore instead of only the traditional maze battles. The levels feel fun to explore, mainly because the player uses the franchise’s signature bombs in puzzles and against enemies alike. The exhilarating boss fights against the likes of Sirius and Altair, which feels particularly notable.

12. Castlevania: Legacy of Darkness

This prequel and pseudo-remake of the original Castlevania 64 triumphs over that previous game in almost every way. It features Dracula’s Castle once again as the setting, but with expanded levels, which feel more enjoyable to explore. Plus, it contains fantastic new abilities like Cornell’s unique transformations.

13. Glover

The Nintendo 64 version of this 3D platformer feels like the superior version. It offered fascinating physics as players took on the role of a magical glove. Players have the objective in most levels of dribbling and rolling a ball around to the goal. This has a lot of incredible depth and challenge to it without alienating less experienced players.

14. Rocket: Robot on Wheels

Long before developer Sucker Punch became known for its more popular games like the Sly Cooper series and Ghost of Tsushima, it created this lesser-known N64 platforming game. It features a rolling robot on wheels with complex controls, which makes helping out the various NPCs in each world and collecting tickets for upgrades a solid time.

15. Gex: Enter the Gecko

This sequel switches the perspective up by letting the tuxedo-wearing gecko mascot explore full 3D worlds. The climbing mechanics and use of environmental items felt more varied than other games on the hardware at the time. Its worlds also look great with their immense variation, often parodying classic pop culture franchises like Star Wars and Looney Tunes.

16. A Bug’s Life

The video game adaptation of this beloved Disney and Pixar animated film looks quite close to the actual movie in its visual style. The different levels reflect the movie’s environments well, while the unique mechanic of using seeds keeps the gameplay feeling fresh. Some plants grown from the seeds heal the player, while others still help fight against enemies and even assist in the platforming puzzles.

17. Earthworm Jim 3D

This particular 3D iteration of the popular side-scrolling platformer series sees the bizarre mascot, Jim, travel across various open environments. Its hook comes from the blaster Jim carries around, which lets him engage in ranged combat not seen in many other platformers.

18. Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

This video game version of the animated film lets players explore the entire theme park in Paris, France, with an art style quite similar to the actual TV series but in 3D. The exploration and various playable characters feel nice, but the real draw comes from the numerous enjoyable minigames in the amusement park.

19. Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue

This video game adapts the famous animated film and puts players in the boots of the space ranger himself, Buzz Lightyear. The 3D levels take cues from the actual areas of the movie itself, which helps it feel like an interactive movie. The signature Buzz abilities, like his laser, give this game a nice action-packed edge.

20. Disney’s Tarzan

This game adaptation of the Disney animated film soars because of its stunning 2.5D visuals, which looked as close to the actual movie as possible at the time. The levels and combat feel pretty simple, but the three welcome difficulty levels make up for that.

21. Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko

This third and final game in the gecko platformer trilogy feels like the grandest of the bunch. It adds in vehicles for players to traverse across the numerous levels in, such as a tank and snowboard. It also looks a bit better than the previous game, giving it a nice personality.

22. Bomberman Hero

This sequel to Bomberman 64 adds in some neat features that should have been in the original, such as jumping and much more challenging boss fights. This makes the single-player campaign a thrill to blast through. The lack of a multiplayer option, unlike previous games, remains its only downside.

23. Chameleon Twist 2

This forgotten 3D platformer traded the multiplayer mode of the previous game, which feels unfortunate, for much larger worlds to explore. The chameleon controls have some unique moves not seen in other similar games at the time, such as a parachute to glide around in and the chameleon’s versatile tongue.

24. 40 Winks

The impressive visuals (at the time) of this whimsical 3D platformer gave it an animated movie vibe. The cinematic nature of the story involves two siblings who venture into a dreamland to explore various magical worlds to save the 40 titular Winks from an evil villain. The gameplay feels quite simple, but the environmental exploration remains king for this title with the ability to explore places like a pirate world, Halloween one, prehistoric one, and much more.