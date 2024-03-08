Every Nintendo 64 RPG and What We Love About Them

Despite the immense RPG library and success of the SNES, its follow-up console in the Nintendo 64 paled in comparison in the role-playing genre. Major series like Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy failed to make an appearance. Even so, the Nintendo 64 quietly has a decent selection of RPGs.

The list below contains every single Nintendo 64 RPG, plus some games with RPG-like elements. The tight-knit nature of this particular genre on the system means we get to tell players a little bit about what we love about each and every game. Not every Nintendo 64 RPG below deserves a complete playthrough, but they each have something unique to offer for a short time. Just know that some of these games only ever came out in Japan.

1. Paper Mario

Nintendo crafted the most robust role-playing game for the N64 in this imaginative and wild take on the Mario series. Mario and friends flatten to a paper cut-out style, which still holds well. It features a combat similar to Super Mario RPG with interactive timing-based prompts that shake up the turn-based formula.

2. Ogre Battle 64: Person of Lordly Caliber

Not enough 2D games exist on the N64, in general, which helps this particular JRPG stand out. The third game in this beloved tactical RPG series continues the formula of grid-based battlefields for players to traverse. Real, complete copies of the game cost a lot to acquire, but they feel worth it for the deep strategy gameplay and well-written story.

3. Gauntlet Legends

This hack-and-slash dungeon-crawling RPG features four different characters to pick from, ranging from the melee-heavy warrior to the ranged magical wizard. Each character has unique abilities and controls, which makes this RPG even better to play with others in up to four-player multiplayer.

4. Quest 64

The first RPG for the N64 in North America remains one of its most memorable, even if a little awkward. The game feels like a great starter RPG with its simple controls and challenges, but it may struggle to provide depth for more seasoned RPG fans. That said, we love the progression system, which follows in the footsteps of Final Fantasy II by letting the player upgrade their spells the more they use them.

5. Aidyn Chronicles: The First Mage

More traditional turn-based RPGs feel few and far between, but these 3D polygonal games make up for it. Players explore a vast fantasy world with a rich combat system and difficulty. Perhaps our favorite part comes from the high stakes involved, with permanent death possible for every party member. Sure, it pads its world out too much with repetitive content, but it feels worth a look.

6. Hybrid Heaven

This bizarre Konami title feels like a fascinating mix of action-adventure games with a Tomb Raider and Resident Evil-like art style but some RPG twists thrown in there. Exploration and puzzles play out like a typical action game, but battles revolve around maneuvering around the field to then close enough for a single turn-based attack round. This weird system works better than it should.

7. Harvest Moon 64

This farming simulator game allows players to role-play as a farmer in a small town. Who wouldn't adore the relaxed nature of this RPG with its focus on interacting with characters, selling goods, and raising farm animals? Players who want something less action-focused should check out this rich sim.

8. Pokémon Stadium

While not quite the same as the core Pokémon RPG games on the Game Boy, this home console spin-off has elements of the main series. It has the usual turn-based combat with the complex system of typings that feel effective against certain other typings and less effective against others. The ability to play all the Gen 1 Game Boy games on the N64 through this title alleviates the basic progression of Stadium’s various tournaments.

9. Super Robot Wars 64

Various mech suits from popular anime series like Gundam battle it out in grid-based tactical RPG fights. This Japan-only RPG has pretty bland graphics, but it makes up for that with its intense depth. Players customize their mechs and parties to do well in the challenging fights.

10. Hamster Monogatari 64

Fans of retro anime series like Hamtaro may appreciate this Japan-only life simulation RPG about hamsters. Players take care of the hamsters and train them to do well in various competitions, such as races. It has some surprising depth to it, such as some hamsters becoming lovable ones while others become maniacal and wild.

11. Mystical Ninja Starring Goemon

This action-adventure game has a solid mix of elements from the RPG genre, such as a vast and beautiful recreation of feudal Japan to explore. Various items and NPCs help the player to do well in intense action combat, which includes our favorite part, the mech battles.

12. PD Ultraman Battle Collection 64

This Japan-exclusive RPG based on Ultraman has some awful controls and graphics, but it makes up for that with its unique systems. Players explore a large world with many different Kaiju monster enemies to take out. The wacky characters and writing make it worth a brief look.

13. Mega Man Legends

This 3D take on Mega Man moves much of the classic gameplay, such as running and gunning, into a large world with various dungeons to explore. The boss battles stand out the most with its clever use of lock-on targeting systems and Mega Man’s movement. This game defined childhood for countless gamers, and it still holds up pretty well today.

14. Pokémon Stadium 2

This sequel to the original Stadium expanded upon the original RPG-like game in every single way. It features compatibility with the excellent Gen 2 Game Boy Color games, which means 100 more Pokémon to battle with. It also features some solid minigames for when players get bored with the turn-based fights.

15. Hexen: Beyond Heretic

This underrated first-person action game from Raven Software feels like DOOM but with magic and a fantasy world. The various dungeons look detailed and intriguing on N64, even if the performance suffers from some awkward frame rate issues here and there. The three character classes have significant variation, making for some solid replayability.

16. Shiren the Wanderer 2

This Japan-only N64 JRPG deserves attention for its impressive use of an open world with the freedom to explore as the player wishes. The dungeons offer turn-based movement and combat, where each person moves one space or attacks to constitute a turn. The progression system of venturing out to find materials in dungeons to bring back and build the player’s castle works well.

17. Goemon’s Great Adventure

This follow-up on the previous Goemon game on the N64 peels the gameplay back for the nostalgic 2.5D action platforming style. Despite its focus on platforming, it still contains some welcome RPG mechanics like visiting towns, eating at restaurants, and completing side tasks for NPCs.

18. Shadowgate 64: Trials of the Four Towers

This blend of adventure and RPG has some of the most stunning and grim graphics on the N64 that hold up well for us today. It lacks the combat of other games in favor of an immersive and sometimes almost spooky fantasy world to explore. The game, instead, puts the bulk of its gameplay into puzzles, which provide some of the most challenging objectives in the genre.

19. Custom Robo V2

This turn-based robot RPG focuses on kids who gather and customize their mech toys to battle against one another in arenas. It has a fantastic mix of more traditional 2D isometric exploration and characters that switch to polygonal 3D mechs for the fights. Though only released in Japan, an English patch version seemingly exists.

20. Animal Crossing (Nintendo 64)

Most Animal Crossing fans know the series’ debut in the West on the GameCube. But that title only expanded upon the Japanese-only N64 game known as Doubutsu no Mori. Players reside in a town full of anthropomorphic creatures with whom players bond amidst the numerous possible tasks, such as customizing a house, paying off loans, fishing, bug-catching, and more.

21. Wonder Project J2

This fascinating life simulation role-playing game only came out in Japan, but N64 fans should check it out. It has a gorgeous hand-drawn art style similar to Studio Ghibli’s aesthetic, where players explore a stunning island location. Players give commands to a robot named Josette, who they answer questions for to help her become more human-like. It has a beautiful, cinematic story, which players can experience through a fan English translation.