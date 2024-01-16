Best Nintendo DS Games of All Time Ranked

Author: Cody Perez
Chrono Trigger PS1 Games Nintendo DS games
The best Nintendo DS games of all time include some of the most influential and masterful video games in existence. Some come from Nintendo itself, while others feature third-party titles and ports of retro games. 

The best Nintendo DS games of all time reach across various genres, from RPGs to platforming titles to action-adventure games and more. Some of these titles include the most popular on the highest-selling handheld platform ever, while others represent hidden gems DS owners might have missed. 

1. Pokémon HeartGold & SoulSilver

The Generation 2 Pokémon games already stood out as the best games in the franchise for many fans at the time of the Nintendo DS. Game Freak made it even better with these remakes with a mix of gorgeous 2D character sprites with 3D environments.

The added Pokémon from other generations, events, and the return of Kanto as a second post-game region still have these two titles as the best overall Pokémon and DS games of all time. 

2. Mario Kart DS

The Nintendo DS version of this game took the world by storm as one of the most successful DS titles of all time, and for good reason. It has solid 3D graphics and a smooth presentation, which feels excellent as players race across numerous tracks. But its impressive offering remains its online multiplayer, which stands out as the best online experience on the DS. 

3. Chrono Trigger

The DS port of this JRPG classic from Square features new dungeons, a new ending, and additional features not found in the original SNES version. The added portable nature of the experience and the map on the second screen make this the definitive way for many players to play this monumental RPG. 

4. New Super Mario Bros. 

If players include Yoshi’s Island, more than a decade went by before a brand new 2D Mario platforming adventure among Nintendo DS games. It returned with a bang, offering a complete experience with more than 80 excellent levels in total. Its fantastic 3D art style works for both the single-player and the solid multiplayer options. 

5. The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks

Spirit Tracks feels like a close copycat to its predecessor on the DS. It also features touchscreen controls and a similar art style, but it makes up for this with dungeon improvements and one of the most impactful versions of Zelda in the series. 

6. Pokémon Black & White

Game Freak took a massive risk for the fifth generation of the Pokémon series and only let players experience brand new Pokémon until they beat the main story. The many Pokémon designs have some mixed results, but the strongest story in the series, coupled with the gorgeous improvements over Gen 4’s visuals, help it land as one of the best generations in the franchise. 

7. Super Mario 64 DS

This Nintendo DS launch game took the renowned and award-winning Super Mario 64 and put it on a handheld platform. It felt revolutionary at the time, as the open levels, worlds, and Peach’s castle all work well alongside the new playable characters. Its touchscreen controls focus feels a bit outdated today, but it still holds up well enough. 

8. The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass

The Nintendo DS’s first Zelda game somehow captures the idea of the action-adventure series in a fantastic way. It continues the timeless Wind Waker art style but with touchscreen controls. Though some of its mechanics, like with its core dungeon, feel a tad annoying, it offers fantastic combat, story, and puzzles. 

9. Animal Crossing: Wild World

This entry in the Animal Crossing series may work with some dated 3D graphics, but it manages them well. Players take on the role of a human villager who moves into a town with talking animals. They have the option to upgrade their house, catch bugs, fish, dig up fossils, and befriend the animal people. Its open and immersive sim gameplay feels so free compared to other titles. 

10. 999: 9 Hours, 9 Persons, 9 Doors

This visual novel has, hands down, the best story in any video game ever. Nine people wake up on a sinking replica ship of the Titanic with no idea of who kidnapped them. They have to work together in an escape room-style experience to discover what happened and how to survive. Its incredible escape room puzzles and unforgettable music add to its numerous twists. 

11. Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow

This 2005 title may not take full advantage of the graphics on the DS, but it doesn’t need to. It continues the solid art style from its Game Boy Advance predecessor and expands upon the already excellent Tactical Soul system, where players absorb the souls of enemies to gain powers. Its added multiplayer mode only enhanced the experience. 

12. Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney

The fourth game in this beloved Capcom visual novel attorney series takes a massive risk in focusing on a new hero in Apollo, but it pays off well. It has the most memorable soundtrack in the series, plus a serious storyline with consequences for future titles. 

13. Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars

This Rockstar Games title takes place in Liberty City and holds nothing back in its attempt to bring the series to DS. It has the typical open world to explore with missions, law enforcement, and massive destruction, but it switches to a retro top-down perspective. 

14. Professor Layton and the Unwound Future

The third game in the puzzle adventure series has some of the best touchscreen puzzles and writing in the franchise. Layton finds himself in a horrible future, which he works through various challenges to fix. 

15. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon

This remake of the original Fire Emblem title gives the forgotten game the chance it deserves. The 2D sprites for the characters look fantastic, while the grid-based tactical gameplay has the right mix of freedom and difficulty. The permanent death options and side chapters help add to the experience. 

16. The World Ends With You

Square Enix took a considerable risk with this experimental touchscreen RPG. It has an emotional story about teenagers in Tokyo, Japan, forced to play a game where they could die. Its combat features the most unique RPG gameplay of all time, as players use the touchscreen and buttons to battle at the same time. 

17. Elite Beat Agents

This stylish DS rhythm game shows how solid the handheld feels for this type of musical action game. Players tap in the right spots on the screen to match up with the songs and watch the spy agents on the top screen in comic book-like cutscenes. It has such a fantastic and fun aesthetic. 

18. Advance Wars: Dual Strike

This grid-based strategy series returns for one of its most impressive entries. The added campaign objectives and challenging missions give players plenty of content to explore across its darker war-themed storyline. The multiple new modes and excellent online multiplayer make it a must-play experience. 

19. Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story

This turn-based RPG entry in the Mario & Luigi series gives the series some of its best and most colorful graphics to date. The witty writing and interactive turn-based combat feel like the strongest to date, as the Mario brothers must work together with long-time enemy Bowser.

20. Nintendogs: Best Friends

While most Nintendogs games have most of the same content, this entry puts its best and most popular breeds at the forefront. Extra items help bring this realistic pet simulator to life as one of the most memorable and necessary DS titles. 

21. Metroid Prime Hunters

This spin-off of the Metroid Prime series accomplishes so much with such little hardware. The first-person atmospheric shooter somehow works and looks fantastic on the platform, especially with its unique control scheme. Its multiplayer helps it shine even more as an arena FPS title. 

22. Tetris DS

Nintendo took the beloved puzzle series Tetris into its own hands with this fascinating and vibrant entry. Each of the core game modes has a theme around a popular Nintendo series, such as Mario, Zelda, and Metroid. The unique rules and multiplayer modes have this as one of the best in the franchise. 

23. Final Fantasy IV

This 3D remake of the classic fourth mainline Final Fantasy game has excellent graphics, which look great on the DS. The actual gameplay remains unchanged, telling the first meaningful storyline in the series about the anti-hero Cecil and his journey to save his world. 

24. Dragon Quest IX: Sentinel of the Starry Skies

This ninth game in the long-running JRPG series features unique aspects that both help and hurt it. Its touchscreen controls, customizable main character, and multiplayer aspects help it stand out in the series. Even if its story and world feel a bit bland, it has excellent, engaging gameplay. 

