Best Nintendo Switch Online NES Games Ranked

Almost 70 NES games have revived on the Nintendo Switch Online service. If players adore the original Nintendo console, they have plenty of games to play for “free” as part of their active subscription. With so many games available, this best Nintendo Switch Online NES games list hopes to alleviate some of the daunting aspects of choosing which games to play.

This way, players have the chance to jump in and play only the best NES games the platform has to offer. This list bases its ranking on the gameplay, how well the game holds up many decades later, the visuals, the characters, and the overall fun factor.

1. Super Mario Bros. 3

The third and final entry in this series on the NES shows how Nintendo iterates and improves on its games. Almost every inch of this game feels and looks better than the first title from five years prior. The new power-ups for Mario, expansive worlds, and countless surprises have this platformer still in the running for the greatest of all time.

2. The Legend of Zelda

The Legend of Zelda broke new ground on so many ideas of what a video game could do. Its open-world format and freeform exploration nature might feel overwhelming, but it works so well to offer an unparalleled NES experience. The dungeons, bosses, and secrets only improve with NSO features like saving states and rewinding.

3. Kirby's Adventure

Simplicity is vital in this title, starring Kirby. This early adventure for the pink fluff ball mascot has a few different powers for players. The combat with each power feels great and looks even better with some of the NES's most beautiful levels and graphics.

4. Super Mario Bros.

Video game history changed when this title arrived on the NES in 1985. Many players still remember every level and world fondly and for a reason. For a several decades-old game, it holds up far better than it should. It shows how many Nintendo games stand the test of time.

5. Ninja Gaiden

Ryu Hayabusa feels just as great to control now as the ninja did back in the day. Players jump, run, and slice their way through gorgeous, colorful levels. It has fair difficulty and fluid gameplay that stands out on the platform.

6. Punch-Out!!

This sports game features one of the whackiest and somehow most effective ways to convey a boxing game in the late 1980s. Players duke it out with an opponent in the ring, where timing is everything. The tight gameplay holds up better than it should.

7. Super Mario Bros. 2 (Super Mario USA)

This bizarre entry in the iconic platforming series represents one of the strangest decisions in Nintendo's history. Though the USA received this odd spin-off, it now has a cult following, and its gameplay feels unique. How Mario and the other playable characters run, jump, and throw items demands attention.

8. Dr. Mario

Nintendo's take on the popular Tetris puzzle format works well as a near-clone. The colorful pill aesthetic looks great even now, and the speedy nature of the challenges offers thrilling gameplay.

9. River City Ransom

This classic brawler game does two-player multiplayer better than any other game in the genre on the NES. Even if players go through the action-packed story alone, they'll find a surprising and funny tale that aged well.

10. Blaster Master

Fans wanted this series to come back, and it did in terrific fashion for a reason. The original NES entry in the series blasted beyond what most other games did at the time. It featured traditional side-scrolling sci-fi action levels but also unique ship combat sections.

11. Earthbound Beginnings (Mother)

While Earthbound commands all the popularity in this series, the first title debuted on the NES. Its graphics feel a bit too simple, but its turn-based combat somehow holds up well. If players dive deep enough into this title, they'll find a quirky and worthy coming-of-age tale.

12. StarTropics

This bizarre game from Nintendo takes ideas from other popular titles like The Legend of Zelda and even Earthbound Beginnings in a way. This strange action RPG lets players explore a weird island with fascinating characters.

13. Double Dragon 2: The Revenge

Double Dragon 2 remains a classic many decades later for its status as one of the most iconic street brawler games of all time. While players also have access to the first game on Switch, the second one does everything better. The graphics, gameplay, and multiplayer elements all succeed.

14. Gradius

The shoot-em-up genre had its peak around the time of the NES. Gradius offers the strongest entry in the genre on the NSO platform. Sure, its graphics leave something to be desired, but this makes the ship gameplay fast and impactful.

15. Crystalis

For many players who wanted another Zelda-like game on the NES, Crystalis offered that. When players finish the two Zelda titles on this service, this game should be the next one to check out. It features some of the best 8-bit graphics on the platform and a linear but engaging fantasy world.

16. Metroid

The progenitor of the beloved Samus series represents one of the most complicated games to return to in the franchise. Better versions of this game exist, such as on the GBA, but the original on the NES still feels decent enough to play in modern times, especially with its fantastic soundtrack.

17. Mystery Tower

The NSO version of this game features its first availability in English. This bizarre Indiana Jones-inspired explorer game has challenging block-based puzzles. Players must figure out how to use the blocks to continue up this mysterious tower.

18. Fire ‘n Ice

No other game exists on the NES platform like this puzzle game. Players embark on a fairy tale adventure as a mage trying to solve various levels. The puzzles get harder the deeper players get into the game, with some fun and fair challenges alike.

19. Donkey Kong

Donkey Kong aged just “OK” compared to some of the other NES titles on this list. Its arcade version beats it out for which of the two players should check out, but this remains a fine way to see the origins of Mario and Donkey Kong.

20. VS. Excitebike

While the Nintendo 64 Excitebike game feels better to play these days on the Nintendo Switch Online service, this NES version offers exciting motorbike racing. In addition to the tracks Nintendo features in the game, players have the option to create their own unique maps.

21. Kid Icarus

Similar to Metroid in some ways, this action-adventure game stars the divine Icarus as players traverse the Greek realms and tackle numerous monsters. It holds up well in the modern age, but it could use a remake someday.

22. Zelda 2: The Adventure of Link

To its credit, the black sheep of the otherwise immaculate Legend of Zelda series feels better to play these days on Nintendo Switch than on the NES. However, the strange 2D side-scrolling aesthetic and immense challenge keep it from moving up on this list.