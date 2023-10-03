Best Nintendo Switch Online SNES Games Ranked

The Nintendo Switch Online service allows players to check out older games from past platforms on their console. This includes the beloved SNES platform, which features some of the most popular and successful video games from Nintendo’s past.

The Nintendo greats like Mario, Zelda, Metroid, Kirby, and more all found immense success on this platform. As such, it makes ranking the best Nintendo Switch Online SNES games a difficult challenge. Find out the best SNES games players should check out based on graphics, gameplay, popularity, and how well they hold up today below.

1. Super Mario World

Even decades later, Super Mario World represents the finest 2D adventure in the long-running platformer series. The switch to 3D, the originals back on the NES, and even the ability to make unique levels all fall short of the excellence of this title.

Super Mario World features the most substantial levels in the series, immense variation in enemies and worlds, and some of the most tremendous variety in power-ups for Mario. Players have incredible fun on their hands if they download this game for “free” as part of their Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

2. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

The third game in the action-adventure series took the franchise to a new level. Like Link’s platforming Nintendo mascot counterpart, A Link to the Past represents the most potent example of the traditional 2D-style Zelda experience. The dungeons, surprises, combat, boss battles, and even puzzles all hold up well today.

3. Super Metroid

The NES and Gameboy Metroid games featured some decent controls and exploration but felt a little underwhelming. The power of the SNES paved the way for this third entry, which brought the spooky exploration of the series to fruition and cemented Samus as a classic Nintendo character.

4. Super Mario All-Stars

If one element of gaming surpasses the rest, nostalgia remains supreme. This collection of the first few Mario titles from the NES remastered them with the colorful 16-bit potential of the SNES platform. If players want to check out the games that started it all, they should play them in this collection.

5. Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island

Players shouldn’t let the name fool them, as this game gave Yoshi the platform he deserved. This 2D platforming experience feels unlike anything else in the series. The egg mechanics, juggling baby Mario, and the colorful storybook aesthetic aged well over time.

6. Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest

The graphics of this second game in the Donkey Kong platforming series looked incredible at the time on the SNES with the 3D elements. Somehow, it still looks great in modern times, with swift and puzzle-themed gameplay, which cements it as one of the greatest of all time in the genre.

7. Harvest Moon

The entire farming simulator and life sim genres started here. This groundbreaking SNES game lets players control a farm full of crops, animals, and money to control. While later games added more integral features, this game gives players tons of content to enjoy.

8. Earthbound

Despite the SNES’ status as one of the most robust RPG consoles, it lacks these games on NSO. Earthbound represents one of these exceptions, offering players a twisted and quirky storyline about a bunch of modern kids going on an adventure together and battling various enemies in a turn-based format.

9. Kirby Super Star

This SNES platformer featuring Kirby opts for intense variety, and it works well in the end. Players have the traditional levels where Kirby transforms to use unique powers, but also several minigames, boss battles, and other exciting challenges.

10. Donkey Kong Country 3

The third game in the series beats the first in the SNES platforming trilogy, but not by much. While it doesn’t reach the heights of the second game, it features slight improvements in the graphics, which helps with the fantastic but not as iconic levels.

11. Donkey Kong Country

This 2D mixed with 3D platforming game broke new ground for the Nintendo mascot on the SNES. It showed that Donkey Kong could join Mario in having excellent platforming adventures. The graphics look a little outdated today, but the gameplay remains fantastic.

12. Tetris Attack/Panel de Pon

This odd name fools the player into thinking this might be a Tetris game. Instead, this game features swift puzzle mechanics similar to Tetris but with a battle-focused match approach.

13. F-Zero

Its visual similarities to a particular other racing game on this list belie the actual value in this racer game: exceptional controls and super fast gameplay. Its only true weakness remains the lack of multiplayer options, which only holds this sci-fi driving game back a little.

14. Super Punch Out

If someone played a Punch Out game before, they’ve played them all. That said, this SNES entry added necessary color and details to the boxing characters. The gameplay remains the classic dance of punches and dodges to determine a victor.

15. Kirby’s Dream Land 3

Players who want a traditional Kirby adventure should check out this game. It features gorgeous 2D environments that hold up better than most other SNES games. It might be a little too easy, but the multiplayer functionality adds some fun.

16. Super Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

This Capcom classic action-adventure game features one of the most challenging experiences on the SNES. With modern improvements like saves anytime and anywhere, the battle against gargoyles, monsters, and the undead feels better than ever.

17. Star Fox

The original Star Fox revolutionized the idea of 3D graphics. It used the SNES’ power in an exceptional manner to allow total 3D polygons for these ships. Players fly around various planets to zap down enemy ships.

18. Breath of Fire 2

One of the only other RPGs on NSO, Breath of Fire 2, lacks some of the quality and story of other games from the SNES time, but it fills an empty hole in the collection. Players should skip the original game in this series and go straight to this one for a classic fantasy turn-based adventure.

19. Super Mario Kart

The graphics look a bit weird, and the gameplay feels clunkier than it should, but the maps remain the most vital part of Super Mario Kart. Better driving games exist on the NSO service, including this series’ excellent sequel on N64, but this remains worth checking out.

20. Mario’s Super Picross

This straightforward puzzle game features various images of Mario and his friends. Players examine the hints, similar to Minesweeper in a way, and mark out the correct boxes to reveal the surprise picture. it features simple but profound and rewarding gameplay.

21. Demon’s Crest

This title features intense difficulty like the other spooky Capcom 2D games of the time. Unlike the other ones, though, it also features some light RPG mechanics and a more open world to explore. Some parts feel a bit old at this time, but it represents a unique stint in Capcom’s history.

22. Wild Guns

This old Western-style shooting game features some tight controls on the SNES. While the content feels a bit light and the gameplay gets old fast, it features some of the most impressive multiplayer content on the service if you have a dueling partner.