12 Best Examples of Non-Romantic on Screen Chemistry

Nothing beats great screen chemistry. An online post recently asked people to share their favorite movie character pairings. There are many to choose from, but here are 12 examples of actors working in perfect harmony.

1. Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling: The Nice Guys (2016)

“Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling in The Nice Guys,” says the first guest in the thread. “You could even add Margaret Qualley: to make it a triple connection,” adds someone in agreement.

This film was a seriously clever detective comedy featuring three towers of acting.

2. Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau: Grumpy Old Men (1993)

Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau had a rare special on-screen spark, and their brilliant depiction of two feuding neighbors shows this off.

“Bill Burr has gone on record saying it’s one of his favorite movies of all time,” adds a firm fan.

3. George Clooney and Brad Pitt: Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Steven Soderbergh had to wrangle an all-star cast in his supreme Vegas casino heist flick, featuring George Clooney and Brad Pitt using their snappiest A-game dialogue.

“The two of them make the movies work,” enthuses a moviegoer.

4. Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon: Thelma & Louise (1993)

Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon became extremely famous after their road trip movie about two tired housewives seeking liberation. There is a hint of romance, though only in the themes of Americana and freedom they denote.

5, Elijah Wood and Sean Astin: Lord of The Rings (2001-2003)

In all three installments, Elijah Wood’s Frodo shows such affection for Sean Astin’s Samwise the book comes to life on screen. Peter Jackson once said the entire studio wept after Frodo’s ‘death’ scene in Return of The King.

6. Chris Farley and David Spade: Tommy Boy (1995)

Former SNL alumni and close friends Chris Farley and David Spade tickled many ribs with their amazing slacker buddy movie. The film features a spoilt goon being ushered across America following the death of his powerful father.

7. Robert Redford and Paul Newman (Various)

Some fans prefer these guys in The Sting, while others are crazy about Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. All I know is these two were best buddies off-screen, which showed in their scenes together.

8. Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer, Top Gun (1986)

Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer’s on-screen rivalry echoed real-life tensions off it while shooting the iconic Top Gun. This scenario was due to Kilmer’s need for method acting. With such a fiery, insecure role to portray, Kilmer needed to get into the right headspace.

9. Melissa McCarthy and Jason Bateman: Identity Thief (2013)

Jason Bateman is a great comedy foil; this time, it is future comedy Hall-of-Famer Melissa McCarthy he helps shine. The victim of identity theft chases down the thief, and they embark on a road trip to clear his name, with plenty of hilarious hijinx en route.

10. Jon Favreau and Vince Vaughn: Swingers (1997)

One of the most talked-about comedies in young men’s circles of the ‘90s, Swingers starred a young Jon Favreau and obnoxiously masterful Vince Vaughn in searing hot form. The expression “money” pertaining to something cool originated from this movie — I am sure of it!

11. Mel Gibson and Danny Glover: Lethal Weapon (1987)

The best buddy cop movie ever? The ‘80s were so full of great buddy movies it is hard to tell, but Mel Gibson and Danny Glover were naturally spontaneous on camera. If that wasn’t enough, Joe Pesci’s third-wheel comedy foil is legendary.

12. Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder: See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

The two comedy actor legends made four movies together, including Silver Streak (1976), Stir Crazy (1980), and Another You (1991). However, See No Evil, Hear No Evil is pure class. A pair of best friends witness a murder, but there is only one problem: deaf Dave sees the murderer, while blind Wally hears him.

