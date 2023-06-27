Putting The D’Oh to Donuts: 13 Iconic Homer Simpson Moments

Do you love Homer Simpson? What scenes in The Simpsons would you say define patriarch Homer for you?

If there are too many to think of, don't worry- we've covered some of the most iconic Homer moments here. Grab a donut and dive in.

Season 5, Episode 12: “Bart Gets Famous.”

While at the nuclear power plant, Homer decides to take a shower. Mid-bath, the phone rings, leading to Homer bolting out of the bathroom wearing only a towel. He answers the phone, listens for a moment, then tells the caller, “You'll have to speak up, I'm wearing a towel.”

The delivery of the line coupled with the lack of explanation makes this moment a standout amongst fans.

Season 5, Episode 15: “Deep Space Homer”

“Deep Space South” is the episode where Homer prepares to go into space. Bart writes on the back of Homer's head, “Insert Brain Here.”

After Lisa and Marge giggle, Homer wants to see and begins spinning around to attempt to see the back of his head. He's not very successful, but his effort made this scene one of the funniest moments on the show.

Season 6, Episode 8: “Lisa on Ice”

In”Lisa On Ice,” Bart and Lisa are at each other's throats because they are on opposing ice-hockey teams. The competition in the rink enters the home, and Marge attempts to intervene. She interrupts the two, then places a freshly baked pie on the stove so it can cool. She warns Homer to leave the pie alone.

His response? “If you get eaten, it's your own fault.” Then he smashes his head on the stove attempting to devour the pie.

Season 9, Episode 23: “King of The Hill”

In “King of the Hill,” Homer gets into shape after dropping this gem: “Gym, what's a gym? Ohhh, a gym.”

He is then contacted by the Powersauce Bar corporation of his favorite energy bars. They sponsor him to climb a mountain as a promotion, and Homer decides to do it to impress Bart.

However, things take twists and turns, and it's no straight hike up the mountain.

Season 10, Episode 19: “Mom and Pop Art”

In “Mom and Pop Art,” Homer buys a backyard barbeque, and things don't go right. As he attempts to get the grill to work, Homer tries to troubleshoot his setup by checking out the other side of the included instructions. Unfortunately, this tips him over the edge. He states, “English side ruined, must use French instructions. Le Grille? What the hell is that!?” before destroying the new grill.

After the barbeque is destroyed, and when he attempts to unload it, an artist takes notice. But unfortunately, she's unaware that this was a failed attempt, not a work of art. Things go awry per usual.

Season 5, Episode 4: “Rosebud.”

In this episode, Homer sits down for a meal. Not just any meal: a meal made of cheese. 64 slices of American cheese, to be exact.

When Marge asks him if he's been up all night eating the slices, Homer answers, “I think I'm blind.” The scene is hilarious both in and out of context.

Season 4, Episode 4: “Lisa The Beauty Queen”

In “Lisa the Beauty Queen,” Homer enters Lisa into a contest after she doesn't believe she's pretty. The pageant fee is $250, leading Homer to sell his ticket to ride on the Duff Blimp. Though he was looking forward to the ride, and we watch him sing to himself, “Hey there Blimpy Boy, flying through the sky so fancy-free,” he showed a tremendous amount of love for his daughter by sacrificing his own fun.

Season 4, Episode 12: “Marge vs. The Monorail”

In “Marge vs. the Monorail,” Homer ends up becoming a monorail conductor and saving Springfieldians. While hard at work, Homer sings, “Simpson, Homer Simpson. He's the greatest guy in history. From the town of Springfield, he's about to hit a Chestnut tree.” The lyric is followed up by one of Homer's iconic screams.

Season 3, Episode 16: “Bart The Lover”

In “Bart the Lover,” Marge notices Santa's Little Helper needs a new doghouse.

Homer attempts to build one himself, and in the process, he hammers his thumb and steps on a nail, leading to this hilarious quote: “Oh, fudge… That's broken. Fiddle-dee-dee. That will require a tetanus shot. I'm not going to swear! But, I am going to kick this dog house down!”

Season 2 Episode 22: “Blood Feud”

“Blood Feud” is the episode where Mr. Burns needs rare blood, and Bart is a match. So he donates blood thinking it will be a huge payout.

However, Mr. Burns doesn't pay. So Homer and Bart draft a letter, and Bart drops it in the mail, leading to a hilarious exchange when Homer later tries to intercept the package. After introducing himself to the post office workers as Mr. Burns, Homer is asked to confirm his first name before they release the package to him. His response? “I don't know.”

Season 5 Episode 10: “$Pringfield.”

In this episode, Marge develops a gambling addiction and leaves Homer and the kids home alone one night. Lisa wakes up from a nightmare, then wakes up Homer to tell him about it. Half asleep, Homer encourages Lisa to climb in bed next to him and tell him about the dream. When Lisa explains she dreamed a boogeyman was in the house, Homer's eyes open wide. With a scream, he encourages Lisa to bolt the doors while he goes to wake up Bart.

Homer then throws open the door to Bart's bedroom, leans over his bed, and announces, “I don't want to alarm you, but there may be a boogeyman or boogeyman in this house.”

Season 5, Episode 8: “Boy-Scoutz ‘n The Hood.”

While digging in his couch, Homer finds a $20 bill. Unlike most of us, Homer reacts with anger, exclaiming that he would have rather found a peanut. Homer then has a quick conversation with himself, with his brain telling him the twenty he found could be used to buy a lot of peanuts. Homer demands an explanation, and his brain gives him one: “Money can be exchanged for goods and services.”

Season 34, Episode 21: “Clown V. Board of Education.”

When a clown college opens in Springfield, Homer wastes no time in enrolling, shouting, “That's it! I'm going to clown college!” in the middle of a family meal. Ultimately, clown school doesn't work out, but the moment is intensely relatable for anyone who has been fed up with their career.

