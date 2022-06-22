Italy is one of the most visited countries in the world and for good reason. Tourists flock to Italy for the history, food, wine, culture, and incredible scenery.

The Best Of Italy In 2022

Tourists and travelers have a special place for Italy in their hearts. Famous for its mouth-watering food, rich historical sites, highly regarded art, beautiful small towns, and equally picturesque cities, countryside, and beaches. It’s safe to say Italy is pretty much on top of the bucket list of all wanderers.

Let’s look at a few of the most relished Italian treasures.

Image Credit: Deposit Photos.

1. Naples

Naples is the third-largest city in Italy, full of history, art, architecture, and delicious food. Climb up to higher ground at places like Certosa e Museo di San Martino, and you will be rewarded with truly spectacular views.

Image Credit: Pexels.

2. The Colosseum

The Colosseum is Italy’s main attraction. It is a massive amphitheater built by the Romans in 72 CE for hosting their gladiatorial shows. It is over 1,900 years old and one of the world’s seven wonders.

Image Credit: Pexels.

3. Lake Como

Ready for some laid-back days? Lake Como has got your back! The picturesque shores have a mesmerizing side of villas and hotels – a scene so bewitching, it makes you forget where you are! There are also speedboats and sailboats cruising through the water to add to the scenery.

Image Credit: Pexels.

4. Pizza L'Antica Pizzeria Da Michele in Naples

Pizza as we know it today, with olives, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese, was born in Naples. Here’s a fun fact: the skill of making Neapolitan pizza is so unique; that UNESCO recognized it as an intangible world heritage.

Where’s the best place to have it? L’Antica Pizzeria Da Michele in Naples is surely worth a shot!

Image Credit: Pexels.

5. Ferrari Museum Maranello

Italy is home to the world’s most luxurious cars and museums displaying them proudly. The Ferrari Museum Maranello is entirely dedicated to the Ferrari brand and features numerous exhibits, tours, and guides. Plus, with a little extra fee, you can even drive a Ferrari for yourself!

Image Credit: Unsplash.

6. La Sponda

La Sponda is hands down the most splendid place to have dinner in Italy. The eatery is all about grandeur with its romantic interiors, featuring green ivy and scented candles. If you visit La Sponda, make sure to try their seafood risotto. It is rich in flavor and generous in serving size, plus you get to experience the best of Italy in a bowl!

Image Credit: Pexels.

7. Florence

The little city tucked amid the Tuscan hills hugs the coastline and casts a long shadow through history. Firenze (or Florence) sheltered the powerful Medici family and inspired artists like Michelangelo and Brunelleschi. If it weren’t for the fashionable Italians and chic shops lining Via Tornabuoni, you might think you had traveled back to the 14th century.

Image Credit: Pexels.

8. Amalfi Coast

Visit the Amalfi coast, and you may believe there exists heaven on earth. This 34 miles worth of terrain is located in the Campania region of Italy. The scenes are so surreal that UNESCO treasures it as a world heritage site. Featuring towering cliffs, multi-colored plantations, and sparkling turquoise water, Amalfi makes sure you never stop yearning for more of it!

Image Credit: Pexels.

9. Venice

Venice is enchanting. Yes, that may be cliché, but once you see the city on the water for yourself, you’ll surely agree. You see water taxis coast along, passing underneath the Ponte Degli Scalzi (Bridge of the Barefoot), and hear the faintest hint of a serenading violin. Or is that your imagination? Well, it might not be all in your head!

Image Credit: Pexels.

10. Rome

Rome is the city of seven hills. The capital city of Italy, most travelers are confident that there is something magical about Rome. An afternoon Caffe on Piazza Navona or a piled-high plate of pasta at a trattoria, Roma is sure to enchant.

Image Credit: Pexels.

11. Pasta in Corso, Rome

Are you ready to feast on a hearty, mouth-watering, scrumptious meal? Then Italian pasta is the way to go! Carbona from Rome, pesto from Genova, and Bolognese from Bologna are some of the most known names. Also, Pasta in Corso, Rome, serves some of the best pasta across the country, in case you’re wondering!

Image Credit: Pexels.

12. Pompeii

The ruins of Pompeii are located near the modern city of Naples. A tour of this doomed city offers insight into the everyday life of the ancient Roman world. Visitors can walk along the old streets to see the remains of the ill-fated bakeries, brothels, and baths.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

13. Capri

The rugged cliffs and crystal clear waters of the small island of Capri seem to be created straight from dreams and mythology. Rumors say Capri stands where the seductive sirens sang to Odysseus and his sailor in Homer’s “The Odyssey.” So we can see why their offer was so tantalizing.

Image Credit: Pexels.

14. Espresso at Tecaffe, Roma

Italy seems to run on espresso, and an Italian breakfast is incomplete without it. Like pizza, it’s part of their culture and cuisine. Espresso is one-shot, a short drink served in a small cup with or without milk. You can also delve into a hot cup of lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos, cortados, flat whites, piccolos, ristrettos, and Compania at one of the best coffee places in Italy, Tecaffe, Roma.

Image Credit: Pexels.

15. Leaning Tower Of Pisa

The Leaning Tower of Pisa, or as natives say, La Torre Pendente is another of Italy’s most treasured heritage sites. The world knows this architectural marvel due to its design “flaw.” But, here’s a fun fact: the tower would have toppled by the year 2000 if it had not been restored. Phew!

Image Credit: Pexels.

16. Cannoli at La Pignolata Guinness Cannoli

Cannoli are the delicious creation of Sicilian cuisine. The crunchy fried pastry shell is filled with creamy sweet ricotta cheese filling and is dipped in various fun toppings. Taste the real thing at La Pignolata Guinness Cannoli, and you’ll understand what all the fuss is about! It is said to have the best Cannoli in the world.

Image Credit: Pexels.

17. Gucci

Gucci is an Italian, high-end luxury fashion house based in Florence. Gucci is renowned in the world of luxury leather goods, fashion, watches, and jewelry. The dynamics, creativity, and artistic aesthetics detailed in its products represent the pinnacle of craftsmanship. If you are in Italy, don’t miss out on Gucci. Flaunt its products!

Image Credit: Unsplash.

18. The Uffizi Gallery

Are you interested in the most dumb-founding and spell-bounding Italian Renaissance art? Then, head to the Uffizi Gallery in Florence. While the gallery has several masterpieces on display, be sure to witness Botticelli’s famous Birth Of Venus.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

19. Tuscany

Today, many travelers visit this glorious region in northwest Italy to escape the hustle and bustle of Rome or Milan and instead take in the Italian countryside. The combination of castles-turned-wineries-turned-hotels, elegant cypress trees, cascading hills, and sprawling vineyards is simply heavenly.

Image Credit: Deposit Photos.

20. Positano

Positano is a village along Italy’s southern Amalfi coast. It is well-known for its pebble beachfront, narrow streets lined with boutiques and cafes, and vibrant nightlife. Daily, thousands of people gather to watch the famous sunset of this small yet charming city. It is a must on your bucket list destination!

Image Credit: Pexels.

21. St. Peter’s Basilica, Rome

Here’s a fun fact: The St. Peter’s Basilica is not actually in Rome. Instead, it is present within the confines of Vatican City. It is an independent state that lies entirely within Rome’s premises. But of course, if you visit Rome and do not see St. Peter’s Basilica, people may think you are a fool! The cathedral is the seat of the Pope and a sacred ground for Catholics.

Image Credit: Pexels.

22. Osteria Francescana

The Osteria Francescana restaurant has served locals and tourists the most authentic Italian delicacies since 1995. Their classic tasting menu never goes wrong, and if you top it off with the delicious Lambrusco wine, your taste buds are sure to thank you!

Image Credit: Wikipedia/By City Foodsters – IMG_2689, CC BY 2.0.

23. Monica Bellucci

Does Monica need any introduction? Surely not. She is a 56 years old renowned Italian actress and model. Her age is just a number as she is the epitome of beauty and grace. The charm of this lady and her performances in movies like matrix, Dracula, and brother Grimm has mesmerized everyone. Undoubtedly the most beautiful lady in Italy!

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

24. Grand Hotel Tremezzo

The ultimate hotel experience in Italy. The Grand Hotel Tremezzo, located in Lake Como offers five-star luxury with 76 elegant rooms and 12 splendid suites. A private beach, private tours in the hotel's period Venetian motor launch, and over 5 acres of incredible gardens, this hotel is a symbol of Italian hospitality.

Image Credit: Grand Hotel Tremezzo.

25. Sicily

Picture a tropical island. Gentle waves splash along sandy shores, sunshine gleaming off a sparkling sea, and volcanoes spurting steam in the distance. Add to that image: lush, rolling hills topped by antiquity ruins. And then imagine the rich tastes of fresh seafood, decadent pasta, and desserts. It’s Sicily- a balmy, laid-back refuge with an Italian vibe especially seen in its cuisine and zeal for life.

Image Credit: Pexels.

Featured Image Credit: Grand Hotel Tremezzo.