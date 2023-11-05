25 Vintage Video Games Voted by Fans as Still Amazing Today

Thousands of video games are on the market, but how did we reach this point? Which video games still hold up today? A popular online forum weighed in, and we looked at 25 older games, in no particular order, that have influenced our favorite hobby over the years.

1. Tetris

Tetris is an iconic game that has seen many different iterations. The original release in 1984 started everything as the world became obsessed with trying to fit geometric shapes called “tetrominoes” together before the space filled up, and it was game over. Over the years, other teams have tried to replicate this formula, but Tetris remains at the top.

2. Super Mario Bros. 3

Mario was already an established franchise, but the third iteration took it to the next level. It changed everything with its world map, and it was our first introduction to Bowser's children, who would become popular characters in future Mario games. Nintendo also introduced Super Mario Bros. 3 to the world with the movie, The Wizard.

3. Chrono Trigger

This popular RPG from Squaresoft is always a favorite when fans reminisce about older role-playing games and is considered by some as one of the greatest games of all time. Chrono Trigger differed from other products on the market by having enemies visible on the map, unlike some franchises that relied on random encounters. In Chrono Trigger, you were engaged in a fight with the enemy that also took place on the map instead of a separate instance like what you would find in other role-playing games.

4. Final Fantasy Tactics

If you have been a fan of strategy games for a while, Final Fantasy Tactics is on your list of great games. Final Fantasy Tactics introduced the world of Ivalice, which has been used in multiple Final Fantasy titles since. It holds up today as a highly influential game where you are a character on a battlefield composed of square tiles, and what you can do is determined by your job class and statistics.

5. Super Mario Kart

The kart racing genre has had some great releases in the past few years, but they all owe it to the original Super Mario Kart on the Super Nintendo. Super Mario Kart is the game that truly kicked things off and inspired an entire genre of games. The more modern Mario Kart 8 plays better than the original. However, no one can deny that the overall mechanics and ideas in Super Mario Kart still hold up today.

6. Castlevania: Symphony of The Night

If you ask fans of the “Metroidvania” genre to make a list of great games, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night will often be on that list. A commenter on a popular forum stated, “It might have the tightest gameplay and best music ever.” Combining that gameplay, memorable soundtrack, and a story with some nice twists and turns helps keep it relevant all these years later.

7. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to The Past

The mechanics and ideas introduced in The Legend of Zelda: Link to the Past hold up today and are also present in modern games. The Legend of Zelda heavily inspires games like Tunic and Blossom Tales: A Link to the Past and helps prove that the foundation Nintendo laid with this game continues to hold up today but should remain relevant for many years to come.

8. NBA Jam

A classic basketball game popular in arcades and at home on consoles, NBA Jam still holds up today as some of the most fun you can have on a virtual basketball court. Iconic lines such as “He's on fire!” punctuated with your basketball being on fire are just one reason NBA Jam remains relevant and popular among sports games fans.

9. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

One of the first big open-world games to release in the franchise and in general, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has been incredibly influential since its release in the late 90s. The open-world mechanic, the different dungeons you need to work through, the towns you visit, and even a plot involving time travel are some of the reasons this game continues to hold up. You can even see some big inspiration from this game in the most recent release, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

10. Secret of Mana

Another classic game from the 90s, Secret of Mana, is another beloved title brought up numerous times in online forums. One of the things that Secret of Mana did is that instead of using the standard (at the time) turn-based battle system, it opted for real-time battles. It also introduced a Ring Command system allowing you to make decisions in the heat of battle by pausing the action.

11. Galaga

A staple in arcades everywhere, Galaga is a fixed shooter that holds up and remains relevant today because of its simplistic nature. Anyone can sit down briefly and blow up some aliens by moving their joystick and pushing a button. Its simplistic nature is also addictive as you try to eliminate waves of enemies and prevent them from destroying mankind.

12. Super Metroid

A game from the Super Nintendo library, Super Metroid is one of the games responsible for the “Metroidvania” classification. It is held in high regard today, almost 30 years after its release, for its timeless gameplay, the way it handles exploration, the items that encourage you to explore everywhere, and then the battles against some of the most iconic bosses in the franchise.

13. Super Mario World

When the Super Nintendo was released, it could do a lot we had not seen up to that point. Super Mario World is an excellent example of this, changing the Mario formula a bit and introducing Yoshi to the franchise. This character would become a mainstay in the majority of Mario titles that are released. Super Mario World is considered one of the best Mario games ever to be released and still holds up all these years later, thanks to its classic gameplay and cast of characters.

14. Pac-Man

If there is one arcade game that everyone knows, it is Pac-Man. Pac-Man's concept is simple, navigate through a maze and dodge some ghosts long enough for you to eat all of the dots. It is a game that you can sit down to play for one minute or one hour. The simple gameplay mechanics mean that anyone can sit down and play, regardless of whether you are a gamer or not, and have a good time.

15. Mario Party

Playing games with your friends can be fun, but sometimes it can also test your friendship. Mario Party is a great example of this, bringing everyone together to play a digital board game while threatening to tear them apart if one of your friends steals your stars and you lose. The plethora of mini-games available to play keeps the party going, and the wide variety of challenges you face keeps everyone on their toes.

16. Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros.'s impact on Nintendo and the gaming industry is immeasurable. If you enjoy a good platformer, you owe a debt of gratitude to Super Mario Bros. and Nintendo. Not only did it introduce characters we would grow to love over the years, but the classic side-scrolling gameplay still holds up today.

17. Donkey Kong Country

A reboot of the Donkey Kong franchise, Donkey Kong Country has garnered a following over the years thanks to its vibrant backdrop, outstanding soundtrack, and fun gameplay. You team up with your nephew Diddy Kong as you battle King K. Rool's army and try to get your stolen banana hoard back.

The variety of gameplay Donkey Kong Country has to offer, whether standard platforming, swimming in underwater reefs, or racing across the screen in a minecart, helps this game make the list of titles that still hold up all these years later.

18. Bust-A-Move

A tile-matching puzzle game that is easy to pick up and play, Bust-a-Move has been around since the early 90s and remains just as charming and fun to play today. It is your job to put bubbles of the same color together so that they disappear off the screen. If you take too long to do that or don't match the appropriate colors, the bubbles eventually cross the line at the bottom of the screen, and it is game over for you.

This easy-to-play yet hard-to-master gameplay experience has kept fans engaged for decades as new iterations of the classic formula emerge on consoles.

19. Super Mario RPG: Legend of The Seven Stars

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars initially gained a lot of attention due to both Nintendo and Squaresoft teaming up to develop a role-playing game featuring Mario and his crew. Because of this pairing, Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars is similar to Final Fantasy games while retaining some of the gameplay that defines the Mario games.

The turn-based battle sequences combined with traditional Mario gameplay elements gave players a truly unique experience that resonates today. In fact, Nintendo just recently revealed that they are developing a Super Mario RPG Remake that will be out later this year.

20. Harvest Moon

The farming sim category has been popular over the years, but the first was Harvest Moon. While some earlier games had farming elements, Harvest Moon was the first to combine them into one package. You inherit the farm from your grandfather, with the main objective to restore and maintain the farm.

The influence that Harvest Moon has is huge as we see more farming sim games arriving every year.

21. Breakout

The concept of Breakout is fairly simple. You have a paddle at the bottom of the screen and a ball. You must use both items to break every brick on the screen to advance to the next level. Since the release of Breakout in the 70s, its influence has been unquestionable with all of the spinoffs that different companies have developed to try and capitalize on the idea.

The most popular one has to be Arkanoid which came out in 1986, and to this day, companies are still releasing Breakout-style games with their twist on the formula.

22. Street Fighter II

Street Fighter II quickly dominated the arcade scene when it arrived in 1991. As the name implies, it is a fighting game that features eight fighters from all over the world. You fight in one-on-one matches in close quarters to see who is the best fighter. You could play against the computer-controlled player or one of your friends. There were special moves to learn and master, such as the Hadoken (a fireball) and Shoryuken (a potentially devastating uppercut that could send your opponent flying).

It is a formula that still holds up to this day and is continually re-released in special collections so that fans can play it on modern consoles.

23. Super Smash Bros. Melee

The Super Smash Bros. series of games remains one of the most ambitious projects around, especially in the beginning. You have characters from a bunch of different franchises and different companies fighting for supremacy.

You could have Mario, Link, Pac-Man, and Samus all fighting it on the same stage. Super Smash Bros. Melee also introduced characters from franchises like Fire Emblem, which is interesting because none of those games were available outside of Japan then. Instead of just trying to beat each other up, the objective is to force your opponent off the stage, which could result in some hilarious moments.

24. Starcraft

If you are a fan of real-time strategy games, you have a lot to owe to Starcraft and Blizzard Entertainment. Starcraft helped to redefine the RTS genre when it was released and helped the concept of online multiplayer grow with their service, Battle.net. It also became a cultural phenomenon in Korea that is now worth billions.

25. Final Fantasy VI

Many will say Final Fantasy VII if you ask gamers what their favorite Final Fantasy game is. Final Fantasy VI still holds up well, though, and is near the top of those lists. Fans will talk about how great the cast of characters is and that the game has a great story. It has become such a cult classic over the years that fans want Final Fantasy VI to be Square Enix's next “remake” project after they finish Final Fantasy VII.

Video games, like most artistic mediums, are highly subjective. There might be one aspect of a game that someone loves while the next person thinks it is one of the worst things they have ever seen. Which games would you have on your list?

Source: Reddit