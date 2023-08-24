Timeless Tunes: 25 Best One-Hit Wonders of the 70s

You can't beat music from the 70s, including the one-hit wonders from the era that rocked our boats. Here are 25 of the best one-hit wonders of the 1970s — timeless tunes that will transport you to a world of forgotten gems you can still get down to today.

1 – “Kung Fu Fighting” by Carl Douglas

One day, Douglas strolled past some kids grooving to a pinball tune, boxing shadows. They seemed like Kung Fu champs — and bam! He was struck with a brilliant idea, the song blossoming in his mind effortlessly. It became a sensation tied to the martial arts craze in the 70s.

2 – “Rock The Boat” by The Hues Corporation

Once considered a dud, this tune discoed its way to stardom, rocking the U.S. Cash Box Top 100. It's all about love triumphing over storms, over everything. Picture a ship loaded with love and loyalty sailing on an ocean of romance. Smooth sailing, baby!

3 – “The Hustle” by Van McCoy

“The Hustle” was a superstar back in the disco era of the 70s. It also rocked the silver screen, scoring a Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Performance. And guess what? The song's snappy beats and groovy dance moves overtook clubs and parties like wildfire. It was pure disco fever!

4 – “Hooked on a Feeling” by Blue Swede

Mark James penned the melodic tune “Hooked On A Feeling,” which captures the joyous rush of falling head over heels. Inspired by his childhood sweetheart, the song soared on the charts for 16 weeks. Sadly, Blue Swede couldn't replicate that magic with their subsequent tracks, but at least they kept us hooked on that feeling for so long.

5 – “My Sharona” by The Knack

In the groovy 70s, The Knack struck gold with their euphonic debut, “My Sharona.” It ruled the Billboard Hot 100 for a smashing six weeks. Talk about a one-hit wonder! This tune hooked everyone and was an unforgettable era sensation.

6 – “Got To Be Real” by Cheryl Lynn

Get ready to boogie on the disco floor with Cheryl Lynn's infectious hit, “Got to be Real.” This groovy tune skyrocketed her career after wowing the judges on The Gong Show with her mind-blowing rendition of “You Are So Beautiful.” No wonder this million-selling single had everyone busting their best dance moves in the 70s.

7 – “Dancing in the Moonlight” by King Harvest

The scene comes to mind: folks grooving under the moonlight, busting their best moves. Surprisingly, the genius behind this song, Sherman Kelly, was inspired after a tussle with a gang that sadly claimed the lives of eight tourists. Talk about turning a dark night into a groovy anthem.

8 – “Play That Funky Music” by Wild Cherry

Wild Cherry's “Play That Funky Music” is the ultimate party anthem. It's got everything: electrifying guitar riffs, groovy ninth chords, drums, horns, and a killer bassline. The vocals and animated chorus add a self-aware charm that invites everyone to join in the fun.

9 – “Cat Scratch Fever” by Ted Nugent

Nugent's hit song about his wild desires scored three platinum certificates. The lyrics perfectly describe his magnetic attraction to a special lady, comparing her to a feral beast.

10 – “O-o-h Child” by The Five Stairsteps

This catchy tune has a powerful message: “Cheer up, my friend, brighter days are 'round the bend!” When life's got you down, this classic has got your back. Sing it loud, shout it proud, and let those worries disappear.

11 – “Seasons In The Sun” by Terry Jacks

This song is a modification of the Belgian tune “Le Moribond.” It's about a dying man saying goodbye to his loved ones. Terry Jacks' rendition rocked the charts worldwide — Billboard Hot 100, U.K. Singles, Canada Top Singles, you name it! He had everyone humming along to his farewell.

12 – “How Long” by Ace (with Paul Carrack)

Guess what? That song everyone thought was about sneaky affairs? Nope! Turns out, it's about a rival band trying to swipe their bass player. Terry, one of the founding members of Ace, was secretly jamming with another group called Sutherland Brothers and Quivers, totally unbeknownst to Paul and the gang. As you would expect, it ticked the others off.

13 – “Video Killed The Radio Star” by The Buggles

The song mourns how folks ignore the past, dismissing memories with tech's ease. It starts, “Back in '52, your voice through the radio.” Longing for the era when radios ruled, people cherished the voices and tunes. Now, nostalgia flows, a playful ode to sentimental attachment and simpler times.

14 – “All Right Now” by Free

The band struck gold with “All Right Now” when they realized they needed an epic rock anthem to wrap up their shows and leave the crowd begging for more. It's a tale of a guy who meets a gal — and boom — sparks fly and chemistry ignites. It's the ultimate high-energy jam.

15 – “In The Summertime” by Mungo Jerry

Jerry never expected the song to be a smash, but man, did it rock the crowd! Summertime vibes were in full swing, making everyone feel sky-high, worry-free, and optimistic. It was the ultimate summer anthem.

16 – “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” by Elvin Bishop

“Fooled Around and Fell in Love” is a groovy tune Elvin Bishop dropped in 1975. Since then, many cool cats covered it, but the lyrics' meaning stayed true. It's all about unexpectedly catching feelings after some casual fun. Love sneaks up when you least expect it, and this song tells that story.

17 – “Mississippi Queen” by Mountain

“Mississippi Queen” is about a mesmerizing lady with charisma and irresistible charm. She's like a magnet, captivating everyone with her enchanting ways. The song hints that she's taught the singer much, leaving a lasting impression. The singer is smitten, completely hooked on her spellbinding allure.

18 – “Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now” by McFadden & Whitehead

“Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now” is a jam that pumps up fearless folks ready to tackle any hurdle. McFadden & Whitehead drew inspiration from their battles in the music biz. They faced setbacks and bias but never quit on their dreams. Nothing could hold them back.

19 – “The Boys Are Back In Town” by Thin Lizzy

Get ready to rock whenever “The Boys Are Back In Town” by Thin Lizzy plays. Rumor has it, it's all about a notorious street gang. The singer rallies people to brace up, or there'll be a messy showdown. There's nothing like a good story to back up a killer tune.

20 – “(I Never Promised You A) Rose Garden” by Lynn Anderson

This incredible tune hit folks right in the feels by dropping shortly after the Vietnam War. It's all about finding inspiration in the darkest times and turning them into something amazing. This song truly captures the power of turning setbacks into triumphs.

21 – “Kiss an Angel Good Morning” by Charley Pride

Pride created magic in this song about a guy forever questioned for his constant grin. The song spills the beans that his eternal joy springs from his rocking marriage. It zoomed straight to the top of Canada (RPM) charts and the U.S. Hot Country charts. Ain't that something?

22 – “Oh Honey” by Delegation

“Oh Honey” by Delegation rocked the U.S. R&B charts, landing a sweet spot at number six. This groovy tune celebrates the magic of love. It's all about cherishing that special someone who brings sunshine into your life. The lyrics capture gratitude for their unwavering support, reminding us of the joy of showing love and appreciation.

23 – “Brandy (You're a Fine Girl)” by Looking Glass

Talk about loyalty, huh? This catchy tune made the name “Brandy” a hit for three to four years. Once upon a groovy time, there was this awesome barmaid named Brandy. She rocked her job in a coastal town and had sailors and all men drooling over her. Brandy was a stunner, capturing hearts left and right. But here's the twist: she stayed true to her sailor love, even with all the folks hitting on her.

24 – “Lovin' You” by Minnie Riperton

A talented songwriter, Riperton co-wrote the melodic tune “Lovin' You” with her husband. It's all about the sheer delight of loving and being in love. Sadly, her musical journey was cut short at just 31 because of her battle with cancer. Rock on, Minnie!

25 – “It's Magic” by Pilot

Get ready to groove; this song is pure magic. It zoomed to the top of the U.K. charts. “It's Magic” celebrates love like nothing else. Its lyrics capture the intense feelings, the everlasting bond, and the spellbinding force of love.