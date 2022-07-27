The Best FREE Online Courses For Anyone

An online course is a great way to further your education and refine your knowledge around a specific area of interest. Whether you’re looking to take a course for fun, to enhance your skills, or start a new career path, there are many online learning opportunities to help you achieve your educational goals.

Benefits Of Online Courses

You Can Access It From Anywhere

Flexibility With Your Schedule

No Matter Your Budget, You Can Find What You’re Looking For

Places to Find Free Online Courses

There are many places to find free online classes, but a few popular websites have the perfect courses for studying online.

Free Online Courses Related to Technology

Pick up some unique tech skills with these classes, or find out what you don't know!

1. Programming 101

This programming course from Udemy covers the basics of hardware, networking, programming, and licensing. This can be a great way to get you started on a new career path if that is what you’re trying to find.

2. Introductory Photography Course

Interested in photography? Want to learn the ins and outs of picture taking? Turn your passion into a skill! This course can help you learn the basics.

Free Online Courses Related to Business

Delve into the business world with these next two classes!

3. 20 Free Life Hacks to Inspire You to Excel In Business & Life

This course will help you set and achieve your business goals. Taking this course as a precursor before pursuing other educational resources might be an excellent way to get your head in the right place before working through big goals or changes.

4. Start a Business in 5 Days with Shopify and Product List Genie

Selling online is an excellent source of income if you know how to set it up correctly. This course can do just that and help you get started with an e-commerce business! It will take out that painful learning curve most people have to get through when setting up their e-commerce platform.

Free Online Courses Related to Finance

In today's climate especially, being financially savvy has its perks. Arm yourself with information through these next free courses!

5. Behavioral Finance

This course focuses on WHY we as humans make financial decisions that might affect us poorly. It also teaches how to avoid making these mistakes in all areas of finance.

6. Introduction to Finance: The Basics

Whether you’re considering a career in finance or just looking to make better financial decisions for your business, this course will provide you with all the basics.

7. Personal and Family Financial Planning

This course is excellent for anyone wanting to master their financial management at home. A few of the topics covered are insurance, savings, and investments. If your family is currently trying to manage their finances, check out this list of money-saving products for families to find unique ways to save money in their household.

Free Online Courses Related to Health & Wellness

Sometimes we need help reminding ourselves how to get healthy and live well. There are courses for that!

8. Stanford Introduction to Food & Health

So many of today’s common diseases are created or worsened by poor diet. This course will give you the science behind these facts and resources and the knowledge to make necessary changes to improve your health. This course is the perfect way to learn the basics of nutrition both at home and if you are considering pursuing a career in physical health.

9. Introduction to Psychology

Introduction to Psychology focuses on the scientific study of thought and behavior. With subjects ranging from children to adults, it addresses mental illness, mindset, dreams, and so much more. The skills you will gain from this course are reasoning, problem-solving, abstract, analytical, and critical thinking.

Free Online Courses Related to Personal Development

Next up, learn how to better yourself, improve your strengths and combat your weaknesses. Aside from journaling and meditation, there are many techniques available and steps you can take on your personal development journey.

10. The Science of Well Being

The science of well-being course is all about living a more joyful and productive life! You will gain gratitude, productivity, meditation, and happiness skills through various challenges. You will learn about the common misconceptions around happiness and the science behind how to make changes that will help you keep a healthier state of mind.

11. Learning How to Learn

Many find this course unique and beneficial! You will learn techniques and skills to help you retain information better and master any subject you want to study. It does not matter what area you want to focus on because this course is all about the brain and how it learns best regarding any subject you can imagine.

12. How to Use SMART Goals – Achieve More In Less Time

If you have big goals in life, it’s essential to work towards them. This course will teach you how to do that effectively. They offer a proven goal-setting strategy that will increase productivity. It’s a great course to take before pursuing other studies or career paths because it will set you up to achieve the goals and challenges you make for yourself along the way.

13. How to Change Your Thinking & Become More Positive

This course is a quick one with some easy-to-apply tips that will have you changing your outlook on life for the better. It can be a good course for everyone, in any walk of life. Even children could benefit from this information!

Free Online Courses for Fun and Hobbies

Learning and classes don't always have to be serious! Here are some options to grow your hobbies or learn a new one!

14. The Total Beginner’s Guitar Course

Learning an instrument is something many people want to do but don’t necessarily want to buy. This free course is perfect for learning the basics of guitar. After learning the basics, finding further education and tutorials on online platforms like YouTube can be easy.

15. Drawing for Beginners: How to Draw 25 Cartoons Step-by-Step

Drawing for beginners is a fun, simple course for adults or children looking to get into drawing and animation. This is a great introductory course for anyone looking to learn basic skills.

16. The Art of Baking with Yuppiechef

Baking is an enjoyable hobby for many. It can also transform into a business or a side hustle if you are passionate about it, but it takes a lot of trial and error! This course is a great way to skip over some of those errors and speed up the process.

17. Songwriting: Writing, Arranging, and Producing Music

Here’s another fun hobby you can transform into a career with enough passion and drive! Every famous musician starts small, so you never know where you’re going to end up when you get into the music industry!

In Summary

No matter what subject you’re looking to focus on, you will ALWAYS be able to find free online courses to further your education or skillset. Read reviews and course outlines before starting to ensure you don’t waste your time on one that doesn’t meet your needs. Happy learning!

