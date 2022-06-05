18 of the Best Online Jobs for Teens

Finding a job and earning money are important life skills for teens. Roadblocks such as age limits, driver's licenses, and tedious interview processes previously kept many teens out of the market. Yet the rise of online jobs has now removed many of those barriers. Wondering how to earn extra cash as a teenager? Here are 18 ways to get started.

How Can a Teenager Earn Money Online?

Applicants could be keen to make money fast or simply find a summer job.

Either way, most online opportunities are perfect for teenagers because they are available immediately and require little to no prior experience. Some jobs have minimum age requirements or require parental consent, so check each position. Still, most opportunities are available to teens as young as 13.

Best Online Jobs for Teens

Taking Part in Online Surveys

Taking online surveys will not get you to a six-figure income, but it is some pretty easy money for work you can do in your spare time.

Swagbucks : (Age 13+). After signing up for an account, you earn points by answering survey questions, watching videos, playing games, etc. After accruing points, you can redeem them for cash or gift cards .

Branded Surveys: (Age 13+) Upon signing up, you'll answer questions and be matched to appropriate surveys. For each completed survey, you will collect points that you can redeem for cash (Paypal) or gift cards.

Survey Junkie : (Age 13+). With Survey Junkie, you take surveys, earn points and then redeem them for gift cards or cash.

Lifepoints : (Age 14+) Once sign-up is complete, the user will get notified of eligible surveys. Users get paid via gift cards, PayPal, or physical prizes like other survey sites.

Freelance Writers

A love of writing and solid grammar skills make freelance writing a great job for teens. It's free to start and offers flexible hours.

Plus, it has the potential to be turned into a full-time business once you graduate from school.

Virtual Assistant

A virtual assistant helps an individual or business by providing support from home.

The primary duties of a virtual assistant include:

Writing content

Answering emails

Editing

Create graphics or social media posts

Someone with strong communication skills, a decent internet connection, and attention to detail would be an ideal candidate. Becoming a virtual assistant is another job opportunity that can potentially turn into full-time work.

Online Tutor

Teens do not need to have teaching experience to tutor other students. Some schools even offer peer tutoring within school hours because they find it beneficial for both students.

One particular advantage of tutoring is that students can set their schedules. So despite a teen having after-school activities or programs, they can schedule tutoring around what works for them!

Sell on Etsy

Etsy is a global online marketplace. Online shops can sell both physical and digital products.

For creative teens who have an eye for design, setting up a shop on Etsy can be a great source of extra income. Popular items include digital stickers, printables, wall art, planners, and more.

Additionally, it can be an excellent passive income option depending on the products sold.

Teens between 13-17 can sell on Etsy with “appropriate permission and direct supervision” of their legal guardians. In this instance, Etsy uses the legal guardian's information to create an account, and they must be listed as the shop owner.

Start A YouTube Channel

Some of YouTube's most popular creators make millions each year. While making a fortune overnight is highly unlikely, generating a decent income is entirely within reach.

The most popular way to monetize your YouTube channel is with ad revenue. The hardest part is qualifying. To qualify for the YouTube Partner Program, you need at least 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 watch hours within 12 months.

Once you qualify, however, making money is as simple as turning on your ads.

Other options to make money on your channel are selling custom merchandise, promoting affiliate products, or working with brands to sponsor videos.

Social Media Marketing Assistant

Having extensive experience using social media and knowing what types of content do well makes for an excellent social media manager.

Creating content and managing social channels can be very time-intensive and has the potential to lead to full-time income.

Plus, it isn't a seasonal job which means there is potential for a continuous workstream.

Get Paid to Play Video Games

Teens can earn rewards for playing online games with apps such as Mistplay. After selecting a game that looks appealing, you play and collect units. The longer you play, the more units you accrue. Finally, players can redeem units for rewards.

Data Entry Work

Data entry positions are great jobs for teens because they simply have to type in the data they provide.

Data entry requires little to no training and is easy to start. If extra spending money is the goal, data entry is an easy place to start.

Start a Podcast

Passionate about a specific topic? Starting a podcast is undoubtedly a simple way to share your enthusiasm for the topic. Start-up costs include a mic, audio editing software, and internet.

This job opportunity may require some time before you make any money. Monetization largely depends on the number of listeners.

Podcasting is more of a slow burn rather than a quick win.

Test Websites

Businesses want to ensure that their website is working correctly and running smoothly. As such, they will pay to have it tested.

Sites like UserTesting and UserLytics make it easy for teens to sign up and start.

Sell Stuff Online

Mercari and ThredUp are sites that act as online yard sales or consignment shops, where sellers can sell lots of different goods for a commission. While it's not a consistent revenue stream, this would be a good option for teens in need of some quick cash.

Proofreading

A proofreader carefully studies text to find and correct spelling errors and mistakes in grammar and style. One way to find paying clients would be to tell other students about your proofreading services or possibly advertise at nearby community colleges or universities.

Teach Other Kids to Code

Coding is incredibly popular, with many children and adolescents wanting to learn. Teaching to code could be a profitable way to make extra money. One way to create more demand for your services is to advertise at local schools or recreation centers.

Sell Class Notes

A good set of notes can be the difference between a student passing or failing a test. If taking good notes is a skill set you possess, there is a market for it, particularly during the school year.

Nexus Notes is a subscription-based platform. They sell notes, course guides, summaries, and tons of other work.

Design T-shirts

Custom designing t-shirts can be a fun way to earn some extra cash. Whether the designs are for a branded business or just for fun, sites like Redbubble, Spreadshirt, and Cafepress make it easy to get started.

These print-on-demand sites use the designs you've uploaded into your shop and then take care of the billing and shipping of products.

Find Jobs on Fiverr

Fiverr is an online platform that allows freelancers to find jobs through posted listings for digital services. Fiverr is considered a “micro-task” site, so most listings are for quick, one-time work.

The minimum age to sign up is 13, making this an excellent opportunity for most teens.

Fiverr is an excellent option for teens with the built-in flexibility of picking and choosing the work they both enjoy and have time for when a full-time job isn't possible.

Some examples of types of jobs available would be graphic design, editing content, writing content, etc.

Customer Service Jobs

Work from home customer service representatives speak with customers by phone or email and answer questions or troubleshoot issues.

Customer service jobs tend to be hourly positions that, at a minimum, require a good internet connection and possibly a headset, depending on the job.

Sell Your Photographs

One of the most popular ways to sell your photographs online is with licensing. You can license your photos to brands, publishers, or anyone needing images.

Stock photography sites like Alamy, Depositphotos, and Shutterstock make it simple to upload your photos and sell the rights to use them.

Talent, determination, and thorough market research will ultimately decide your earning potential with this online business opportunity.

Conclusion

Age doesn't have to limit a teen's ability to make money. But not all jobs are created equal.

Some jobs have specific age or legal requirements. Some require more time and financial commitment than others.

There have never been more legitimate online jobs than there are now. Depending on your financial goals, some of these options may work better than others.

Taking a careful look at your skills, time available, and income requirements will help you make the best choice in your job search.

