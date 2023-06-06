12 Of The Greatest Opening Cinematic Sequences of All Time

The most important scene in a movie is its opening sequence. It lays out what the viewer should expect from the rest of the film. Some movies open with such ferocity that they peak too early; others use a slow buildup, focusing on a more cathartic ending.

In any case, some of us have favorite opening scenes, and the world must know. Thankfully, this recent online discussion is proving a great forum for people to do so. Here are 12 amazing opening movie scenes.

1. Inglorious Basterds (2009)

Tarantino's Inglorious Basterds has one of the most high-tension scenes I have seen. A Gestapo officer finds French resistance fighters hiding out in an alpine lodge, with the proprietor's cover as a German blown. “Tarantino said he kept Waltz out of all the rehearsals so that the reactions from the cast on film would be genuine,” says a fan.

2. Pulp Fiction (1994)

British newlyweds decide to stick up a diner, robbing customers of their wallets and jewelry, before coming face-to-face with the two baddest hitmen in Los Angeles. “Pulp Fiction is a masterpiece of storytelling, and the opening scene is a perfect setup for everything that is to come,” comments a Tarantino lover.

3. The Revenant (2015)

I don't know of many films that capture the chaos of hand-to-hand combat better. The Revenant‘s opening scene is a long-winding, unnerving visual spectacle, shot on steady cam in a voyeuristic single-shot that lasts 15 minutes, depicting one of the best ambush scenes in cinema history.

4. Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Steven Spielberg's epic World War Two drama opens with the famous Omaha Beach landings, with thousands of young men brutally mowed down by a desperate Nazi host. A beleaguered movie fan reflects on what they consider an Oscars travesty. “Saving Private Ryan lost Best Picture at the Academy to Shakespeare in Love,” they lament. “Think about that.”

5. Goodfellas (1990)

“As far back as I remember, I always wanted to be a gangster,” quotes the next entrant in the discussion. This opening line is from Martin Scorcese's masterpiece, following a graphic moment in which a ‘stiff' in a mafia car trunk makes the mistake of still being alive. This shocking scene sets the tone for the almost comical violence that follows in the movie. Goodfellas is a must-see for any crime movie aficionado.

6. Raiders of The Lost Ark (1981)

Raiders of the Lost Ark is screen gold of the shiniest quality. Harrison Ford's iconic race against a boulder, then from dart-spitting tribal warriors, before his escape via biplane is legendary.”No contest,” declares one contributor. “It’s movie magic defined.”

7. Contact (1997)

Jodie Foster's iconic sci-fi movie begins with one of the greatest pull-out shots ever— beginning on Earth, then flying out through the solar system, the Milky Way, then far out into the wider universe. This happens “all while listening to older and older radio transmissions,” reflects one fan. “Genius.”

8. The Dark Knight (2008)

A bank heist involving a series of incredible fast-moving, highly organized operatives provides the perfect exposition for the Joker. “They coulda left Batman out of the movie,” says the next commenter, “and it still would've rocked with just Joker vs the mafia.”

9. The Matrix (1999) “We're gonna start the movie with some cops trying to arrest this lady Trinity and she's gonna kick all their butts,” says our next poster, mimicking the movie pitch for the late '90s cult movie. Her punchline? The producer asks how she will achieve this feat; the screenwriter replies: “In such a way that movies are gonna try to imitate for a full decade.” 10. Wall-E (2008) Wall-E's opening montage comes with no dialogue, only the sweeping vistas of an abandoned wasteland, the planet left to ruin by a departing, overindulged human race. We have the dear Wall-E in his feedback loop of cleaning up, collecting trinkets from the past, and feeling alone in dystopia. The My Fair Lady motif is just cinema gold.

11. The Lion King (1994)

Goosebumps at the ready for this perfect blend of music and warm Disney artwork that even the grumpiest movie fan can't ignore. “Arguably the finest 4 minutes of hand-drawn animation ever produced,” is one Simba lover's opinion. The Lion King's exposition of its protagonist is hard to beat for pure feel-good drama.

12. Top Gun Maverick (2022)

“The opening of Top Gun was so good they used it again in Maverick,” jokes our final entry. While I agree they kind of did this, it worked! I am not sure any movie had the hair on my neck standing to attention more than Tom Cruise's high-octane love letter to American aviation.

