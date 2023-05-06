12 Best Original Netflix Series of All Time According to Fans

Netflix has become a content assembly line that Henry Ford would have been envious of. With so much content, it can be difficult to uncover series worth your time and attention. The streaming public has identified twelve series that rise to the top of the sea of original Netflix content. Here's your preemptive apology for your favorite Netflix show that didn't make the list. It was that close, I promise.

1. Mindhunter

The true crime craze has produced enough throwaway slasher content to fill Jeffrey Dahmer's apartment. Mindhunter is something different. With acclaimed director David Fincher at the helm, Mindhunter brought some of history's most terrifying serial killers to life while documenting the emergence of forensic psychology.

2. Dark

A critically beloved series set in Germany, Dark puts a supernatural spin on the ever-popular child disappearance storyline. If you haven't seen it yet, multiple seasons await.

3. House of Cards

Kevin Spacey's unfortunate decision-making put a massive damper on what could have been an all-time great show, but House of Cards still ranks as one of the highest-quality Netflix originals ever produced. The show's plot took a downturn once Spacey left, but the production value, top-notch acting, and D.C.-centric political maneuverings remained.

4. Stranger Things

Leaving Stranger Things off the list of best Netflix Originals would be one of the Stranger Things you could conceive of.

5. The Haunting of Hill House

It's a show about a haunted house, but more importantly, The Haunting of Hill House is an excellent show about a haunted house. On the binary scale of haunted house-themed shows (great or terrible), this Netflix show falls in the former category.

6. Arcane

An animated series with an IMDb rating that falls in The Godfather territory, Arcane documents the tale of two cities. Wealthy metropolis Piltover and underground slum Zaun exist on a razor's edge, and a new drug threatens to disrupt the balance. The League of Legends source material only heightens fans' passion for Arcane.

7. BoJack Horseman

How could an animated show starring Will Arnett about a beyond-his-prime television actor/horse not be hilarious? With an IMDb rating encroaching on nine, BoJack Horseman is one of Netflix's most original originals. One fan recommends that you watch the funeral episode to get a glimpse of BoJack at its horsiest.

8. Altered Carbon (Season 1)

Altered Carbon is one of Netflix's most expensive productions set in a dystopian future where one's consciousness can be stored. A person can return to life beyond their physical body, and fans absolutely loved season one. However, those same fans warn that season two was a massive letdown, so perhaps plan to watch a single Altered Carbon season.

9. GLOW

Also known as the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW), Alison Brie stars in this com-drama following an all-female professional wrestling troupe in 1980s Los Angeles. A show that combines just the right amount of drama, comedy, and kitsch, GLOW was a darling of the Emmys for a good reason.

10. Narcos

Narcos was never going to be a bona fide Emmy nominee in any category aside from score and cinematography. At its core, Netflix's take on Pablo Escobar is a shoot 'em-up thrill ride. But what a beautiful, engaging shoot 'em-up thrill ride Narcos is.

11. Black Mirror

Isn't Black Mirror just about the most disturbing documentary series you've ever seen? What's that? Black Mirror was fiction?! You could have fooled me.

12. Ozark

Ozark got all the hype and deserved much of it. A rare glimpse into Missouri's rural criminal underbelly reveals that…Jason Bateman is there? Huh?

