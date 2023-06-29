22 Best Oscar Isaac Movies and TV Shows Ranked and Where to Watch Them

Oscar Isaac began his journey in Hollywood soon after graduating from the prestigious Juilliard in 2005. Though his start in the film and later television industries was a bit rough at first, it led to some of the most star-studded pieces in the 21st century.

To this point, here are the 22 best Oscar Isaac movies and TV shows ranked. This includes all of the blockbuster action hits that many would expect, plus some quieter pieces that you may have not ever heard about. Find out the 22 best Oscar Isaac movies and TV shows and where to watch them below.

1. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Where to Watch: TBD

Miles Morales returns in this stunningly animated 3D film that is arguably the best 3D animation in the history of mankind. Somehow even more beautiful than the original, it is helped along by fantastic action and performances, not least of which is helped by the wonderful appearance of Oscar Isaac’s Miguel O’Hara.

2. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)

Where to Watch: Disney+

Whether you love it or hate it, The Last Jedi is one of the most ambitious and important films of the Disney trilogy. It takes risks and many of them pay off, not least of which is the welcome focus on Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron and the unmatched action that happens along the way.

3. Moon Knight (2022)

Where to Watch: Disney+

By far one of the most unnerving and emotional depictions of a Marvel character, Moon Knight pushes the boundaries when it comes to what it means to be a superhero. Oscar Isaac gives a surprising career-defining performance as the titular superhero who is plagued by his fractured mind and the Egyptian gods coming after him.

4. Ex Machina (2014)

Where to Watch: Max

Before he would step foot into other major sci-fi environments, Oscar Isaac proved himself in this stunning and thought-provoking story about two men who try to test the limits of a robot named Ava. The entire cast, from Isaac to Alicia Vikander, turn this simple idea into something unforgettable.

5. Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

Where to Watch: Disney+

The return to the galaxy far, far away is a most familiar one, retreading similar ground to the Original Trilogy while also introducing some fun new characters. Though Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron is heavily underused in this film, he does his best to steal the scenes in this beloved movie.

6. Dune (2021)

Where to Watch: Hulu, Max

Bizarre, bloated, and full of stunning star power across the board, this long-awaited slow adaptation of the famous sci-fi novel series is anything if not ambitious. With some of the most stellar action and characters on this side of the cosmos, you’re in for a visual treat.

7. Drive (2011)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Ryan Gosling’s classic action crime drama is a fan favorite for a reason. The story of a man who moonlights as a getaway driver for criminals and the innocent people that get wrapped up in it is incredible in its action, set pieces, and characters.

8. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Where to Watch: Disney+

The grand finale to three trilogies of Star Wars is one of the most divisive movies in the franchise. Unfortunately, Isaac’s Poe doesn’t get quite the plot that he had in the previous movie, but it is still a send-off that is on a production level that is unheard of.

9. Balibo (2009)

Where to Watch: Peacock

This earlier movie in Oscar Isaac’s career is also one of his most underrated. This quieter mystery thriller follows him and Anthony LaPaglia as two detectives trying to figure out who is behind a string of murders in this exhilarating, impressive film.

10. The Nativity Story (2006)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

As one of the very first movies that Oscar Isaac ever participated in, what is surprising is how good his acting is right from the start of his career. Playing Joseph, the father of Jesus, in this retelling of the birth of the influential religious figure has some decent heft and budget to it.

11. Inside Llewyn Davis (2013)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

Another period piece for Oscar Isaac, but this time featuring him as a singer in 1961 in New York City. Looking for his big break in life, he travels to Chicago. This movie features a fine musical performance from Isaac, plus the rest of the cast around him.

12. A Most Violent Year (2014)

Where to Watch: Max

This period piece sees Oscar Isaac step into the role of a fuel worker in New York City in 1981. It tells his emotional story while never letting go in terms of its dark and well-performed storyline which is one of his better roles.

13. Annihilation (2018)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

This sci-fi thriller has far more going for it than meets the eye. It initially starts as a team of people exploring a strange and beautifully rendered location known as Area X, but it soon divulges into unknown territory as this new world affects the people in wild ways.

14. The Promise (2016)

Where to Watch: Max

Oscar Isaac, Charlotte Le Bon, and Christian Bale star in this odd genre mix of historical, action, drama, and romance. Featuring a love triangle amidst the fall of the Ottoman Empire, this electric trio has to work out their differences as everything falls apart around them.

15. The Bourne Legacy (2012)

Where to Watch: Peacock

This return to the classic action thriller franchise is not nearly as impactful as the original three movies. However, with performances from Jeremy Renner, Rachel Weisz, and Oscar Isaac, it is at least able to be an enjoyable action flick.

16. Star Wars Resistance (2018-2019)

Where to Watch: Disney+

While the animation is certainly underwhelming, the story and characters are surprisingly good and only get better as the show goes on. Following a young New Republic pilot, Kazuda, he trains under Isaac’s Poe Dameron, who unexpectedly returns to the role.

17. Time to Choose (2015)

Where to Watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

This stunning documentary tells the story of the real world and the climate change that is occurring. It is anchored by the soft and soothing voice of Oscar Isaac, who narrates the entire adventure for the viewer.

18. The Card Counter (2020)

Where to Watch: Max

This more underrated film from Oscar Isaac sees him playing a gambling man who is haunted by his past and the revenge he wishes to get. It features some solid performances from Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, and Willem Dafoe that carry this otherwise forgettable movie.

19. The Addams Family (2019)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

The fan-favorite dark and macabre family is back in an animated form. The only problem is that it loses some of the edge and grittiness in the process, leading to a mostly familiar storyline of stopping someone from trying to sell their house. Even still, there are some twisted goofs to enjoy occasionally.

20. X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

Where to Watch: Disney+

The finale of the second series of X-Men films concludes with a whimper, rather than a bombastic end. This isn’t necessarily due to Isaac’s Apocalypse villain, though, as that is one of the better parts. However, the action, writing, and character development are all lackluster or fairly missing from this jam-packed entry.

21. Robin Hood (2010)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video

To Ridley Scott’s credit, the renowned director takes the story of the man who steals from the rich and gives to the poor and does something visceral and fascinating with it. However, the actual execution is let down by its far too serious tone which is trying too hard.

22. The Addams Family 2 (2021)

Where to Watch: Prime Video, Paramount+

There’s no doubt that the animated remake of this classic strange family isn’t horrible, but it doesn’t quite live up to the hype. That is doubly so for the sequel, which lacks some of the character and intriguing moments with a fairly by-the-numbers vacation storyline.