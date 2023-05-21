Craving an Unforgettable TV Experience? Discover These 12 Must-Watch Shows

If you're tired of missing out on great TV shows that have flown under the radar, you're not alone. Many incredible series go unnoticed, either because they're overshadowed by bigger names or because they don't receive the marketing they deserve. Fear not; we've rounded up a list of lesser-known gems that are worth your time.

From gripping crime dramas to heart-wrenching tales of love and loss, these shows are sure to leave a lasting impression.

1. The Lost Room

The Lost Room is a sci-fi television miniseries revolving around the titular room. Many of the everyday items in the room possess curious powers. The protagonist must find the items to rescue his daughter, who disappeared inside the room.

2. The Last Man on Earth

The Last Man on Earth tells the story of a virus that wiped out most of Earth's population and the few survivors finding each other. They work together to form a society and overcome obstacles along the way.

3. Freaks and Geeks

Freaks and Geeks – takes place in 1980s Detroit and follows a group of teens combatting teenage issues, including drinking alcohol, drugs, and bullying. There are two high school groups in high school: the Freaks and the Geeks.

4. Station Eleven

Station Eleven is a post-apocalyptic dystopian fiction miniseries following a group of survivors after twenty-years after civilization's collapse. They earn their living as traveling performers and encounter a violent cult.

5. The Detour

The Detour follows a modern father who takes his family on a road trip across America despite believing they are getting on an airplane. However, a ton of insane shenanigans cause them to go on the run from the FBI.

6. Maniac

Maniac is a dark psychological comedy-drama telling the story of Neberdine Pharmaceutical Biotech operating an intense, mind-bending, twelve-person pharmaceutical trial. It follows two strangers connecting during the experiment set in a retro-futuristic New York City.

One fan admitted, “Maniac was my favorite thing to stumble upon last year. I rewatch it quite often.”

7. Counterpart

Counterpart follows a UN employee discovering his employer is hiding a gateway to a parallel dimension. Unfortunately, the dimensions are engaged in a cold war with their alternate selves, and his other self is an elite spy.

8. Mr. Inbetween

Mr. Inbetween is an Australian black comedy-crime drama based in Sydney's suburbs. It follows an assassin for hire who balances life with family and friends and criminal activity. One fan shared they “can't recommend Mr. Inbetween enough!”

9. Better Off Ted

Better Off Ted is a satirical workplace comedy. It follows the employees of the evil mega-corporation of Veridian Dynamics. It's an amoral science-based company that experiments on its employees while twisting truths. Veridian Dynamics will stop at nothing to achieve its mission.

10. Unforgotten

Unforgotten is a British television crime drama series following a team of London detectives as they solve cold cases of disappearance and murder.

11. A Young Doctor's Notebook & Other Stories

A Young Doctor's Notebook & Other Stories is a British dark comedy based on Mikhail Bulgakov's semiautobiographical short story collection of the same name. It follows a doctor's mental descent dealing with eccentric locals, isolated locations, and medical emergencies above his pay grade. It drives him into hostile insanity riddled with drug abuse.

12. Mrs. America

Mrs. America is an American historical drama miniseries detailing the unsuccessful political movement to pass the Equal Rights Amendment. Additionally, it highlights the unexpected backlash led by 1970s conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly.

These TV fans picked several lesser-known shows that stayed out of the spotlight. What do you think? Is there another series that belongs on this list?

