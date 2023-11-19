Parental Icons: 24 Best Parents in TV Show History

Many kids have moments during childhood when they wish they could live under the roof of their favorite TV parents. Whether it’s a hilarious sitcom couple or a loving family from an intense drama, everyone has their favorite television parents. Check out the 24 best TV parents who show how much they love and care for their kids in every episode.

1. The Addams

Morticia and Gomez Addams from The Addams Family are some of the most beloved TV parents of all time. They are wonderfully weird and love their children unconditionally. In the Addams home, there is no judgment or shame, only goth love and strange family members.

2. The Dunphys

Claire and Phil Dunphy from Modern Family are another pair of lovable parents that some people wish were their own. They can be discombobulated and offbeat at times, but they pour all their love and effort into their three children, even when they get no credit and gratitude for it.

3. Hal and Lois

This one is hotly debated. Hal and Lois are the parents in Malcolm in the Middle. Some people think they are terrible parents, while others think they are the best. The reality is they’re very realistic parents who are doing their best but don’t always hit the mark. I find Hal and Lois to be loving parents who make tough decisions, not bad parents.

4. Lorelai Gilmore

I don’t know if I agree with this one, but many people think Lorelai from Gilmore Girls is one of the best TV parents. I always found it strange how they acted more like sisters than mother and daughter, but many people found this dynamic endearing and unique in a way that worked for the two ladies.

5. The Belchers

Bob and Linda Belcher from Bob's Burgers are dedicated parents who show their children lots of love and support, with funny comments sprinkled in between. One of the best things about Bob and Linda is they try to be honest and upfront with their children, and they’re not afraid to apologize to their kids when they mess up.

6. Uncle Phil and Aunt Viv

Not all of the best parents are biological parents. Uncle Phil and Aunt Viv from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air are two of the most inspiring parents ever conceived. They’re wonderful and fair parents to their children, but they’re also amazing to Will, who needed a family and role models more than anything.

7. The Baxters

Victor and Tanya Baxter are Raven’s parents on the Disney show That’s So Raven. The relationship between the Baxters and their children is enviable, as they seem to have open communication and relentless love for one another, which you can feel in almost every episode.

8. The Hecks

Mike and Frankie Heck from The Middle are similar to Hal and Lois. They may not be perfect, but they love their children fiercely and try to give them everything they want, even when the bank account is empty. This show depicts the reality of family life, showing how the parents aren’t always right but try hard to do their best.

9. The Chances

The Chances in Raising Hope are all caring, if not strange, parents. Virginia and Burt were teenage parents who loved their son and wanted to raise him right, even if they didn’t always nail it. Their son, Jimmy Chance, ended up being an even better parent, giving up everything to raise his unexpected daughter.

10. The Flintstones

The Flintstones may have been a little offbeat and sometimes clueless, but they were prehistoric parents that we all love. Fred and Wilma doted on their children, gave advice, and loved them all more than anything. They’re also one of the cutest animated couples!

11. Eric and Tami Taylor

Eric and Tami Taylor are from Friday Night Lights, and they are a beautiful example of good parenting. They go through plenty of ups and downs with their family, but they always know they have one another for support and ensure their daughters know they will always be there for them.

12. Danny Tanner

Danny Tanner from Full House is one of the sweetest fathers in television history. To be fair, Uncle Jesse and Joey were also caring and kind parental figures, but I always thought Danny was one of the most genuine fathers, always speaking to his children with respect and sympathy, even in complex situations.

13. Burt Hummel

Burt Hummel is Kurt’s dad in Glee and is also one of the kindest dads on TV. He is a typical guy’s guy who loves football and beer. But when Kurt comes out as gay to his seemingly conservative father, Burt accepts him with love and support. It’s one of the most heartwarming moments on television.

14. The Jetsons

Like the Flinstones, the Jetsons are some of the original best parents. This 60s cartoon depicted George and Jane Jetson as an idyllic example of marriage and family. They love their children and bend over backward to help them get what they want while still being stern and respectful.

15. Stef and Lena Adams

Stef and Lena are the definition of loving parents on the shows The Fosters and Good Trouble. They’re a beautiful couple who are passionate about taking in children who need a home. No matter what their adopted, fostered, or biological kids put them through, they are nothing but supportive and helpful.

16. The Bradys

Of course, I had to include Mike and Carol Brady on this list. They are the wholesome parents in The Brady Bunch who offer a lovely look at American family life. These two always know the right thing to say to their children when they need advice and discipline them with love.

17. The Matthews

Amy and Alan Matthews are Eric and Cory’s parents on the lovable 90s sitcom Boy Meets World. This show is filled with inspiring role models, but these two are the best parents in the show. They are funny but also firm with their children, ensuring they always feel safe and supported.

18. The Russos

Jerry and Theresa Russo are the parents in Wizards of Waverly Place. These two can be rather messy and chaotic, but they constantly show how much they love their children, even when they misbehave. Parenting three wizards can’t be easy, but these two make it seem fun!

19. Martin Crane

Martin Crane is Niles and Frasier’s dad on the iconic sitcom Frasier. He struggles to relate to his sons, who have wildly different interests and personalities from him, but he loves them nonetheless. Martin shows how unconditional parental love can be, even if it’s complicated and difficult.

20. The Bundys

Al and Peggy Bundy are the parents in the 80s sitcom Married… with Children. These poor parents seem to have the worst luck and are constantly put in bad situations, but they never let it affect how they treat their children. They might be a little rough around the edges, but they’re lovable and funny.

21. Aunt Zelda and Aunt Hilda

Again, the best parents aren’t always biological. Aunt Zelda and Aunt Hilda from Sabrina The Teenage Witch are adorable and doting role models who help Sabrina at every turn. They’re simultaneously her parents, mentors, and friends who always look out for her.

22. The Weirs

Harold and Jean Weir are parents in the tragically short-lived show Freaks and Geeks. While this wonderful show was canceled after only one season, the Weirs still deserve a spot on this list. They were a relatable couple and tried hard to have nightly family dinners and understand how their kids were feeling.

23. The Pearsons

The Pearsons are easily one of the most relatable and kind parents on TV. Jack and Rebecca are truly loving people who want to create a supportive and loving home for their kids in the emotional drama This Is Us. The show is all about how complex a family can be, but these two show that even messy families can be loving.

24. Michael Bluth

Considering Michael Bluth was raised by Lucille Bluth, he became a decent father. Most of the parents in Arrested Development are horrendous and selfish, but Michael tries really hard to give his son good morals, support, and love, all of which he never got as a child.

Source: Reddit.