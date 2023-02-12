The 16 Best Part-time Jobs To Consider

For many, the start of a new year marks a time when we often set goals for ourselves in health, money, and happiness. Financially speaking, we set high goals to save more money, pay off our debt faster, and figure out how to get ahead.

The key to any financial goal is more money. Earning more income will make reaching your financial goals more accessible. And perhaps the most tried and true way to make more money is landing a part-time job.

Today, we will explore the pros and cons of a part-time job, what we think are the best part-time jobs, and how to earn some extra money.

Pros & Cons of Part-time Jobs

Before we divulge our list of the best part-time jobs, keep in mind the benefits that part-time jobs offer as you read. Be sure to see which jobs best fit your current lifestyle to make the right choice.

For example, perhaps you sit behind a computer all day in your 9-5, and you would much prefer being around the hustle and bustle of other people. In that case, catering or product promotion might be your thing.

Here is a quick list of the pros and cons of part-time jobs:

Pros of Part-time Jobs More money for your goals, spending.

Part-time jobs are typically flexible

Don't require as much mental capacity as, say, an engineering job might

Some offer benefits like health insurance at better rates for employees

It can be purposeful, like coaching or youth involvement

Part-time jobs can be fun, like catering, when interacting with others! Cons To Part-time Jobs You spend your free time working

Sometimes a part-time job can morph into a full-time “like” workload

You won't make as much money working by the hour

It can be hectic managing a part-time job with other responsibilities

Can impact your tax situation in some cases

Less time to do the things you enjoy

Working on the side might create a short-term mindset

Regardless of why you might need a part-time job, let's dive in and explore the best options!

The 16 Best Part-time Jobs for 2022

1. Work as a Fitness Instructor

If you’re interested in keeping fit and making some extra buck simultaneously, becoming a fitness instructor may be the way to go.

A fitness instructor could teach classes like yoga, body pump, or pilates to a full-on personal trainer. Teaching fitness and health is a great way to take free classes while making a decent amount of money per hour.

The average pay is around $18/hour, and flexibility means managing other commitments is easier.

Not only is fitness coaching and teaching a great side job, other benefits include:

A discounted or free gym membership to that same gym.

Getting in shape while you work

Get to add value to other people's lives.

Although you may not start with great pay, experience on the job means a pay raise every year. You might also get the opportunity to complete certifications and CPR training for free.

Interested? Here is how to become a part-time fitness instructor:

Become a group fitness instructor Visit your local gym and ask about spin, yoga, or pilates training and the requirements for becoming an instructor! Look online for steps for becoming a personal trainer

2. Dog Walker

An incredibly fulfilling job: taking care of other people’s pets.

As a dog walker or someone who checks in on pets, you can make pretty good money at $15 per hour! You could make up to $40 per day and even more as a sitter if you stay for the night.

The hours are pretty flexible since you can choose when to work and the dogs you want to spend time with. While this isn't a work-from-home job, it is something that you can choose when and when not to do!

Rover

Some companies that help you get started with dog walking are:

3. Delivery Driver (Deliver People or Food) If you enjoy driving and have a car, why not become a delivery driver? You can deliver people or food 🙂 You have control over your schedule and can make money from an app – which is excellent when you think of how we made money 20 years ago! While there are plenty of pros (working on your own, flexibility, quick money, operating on a 1099 status) and cons (wear and tear on your car, wages can vary, you have to work hard to make good money) to using your car to make money in the gig economy – apps make your life easier. Apps that are ideal for driving people around include: Lyft

Uber

HyreCar If you’re not into driving other people around, some apps are ideal for delivering food, which include: DoorDash

Postmates

Grubhub

Uber Eats

Instacart If you think delivering food might be your meal ticket (pun intended), here is a list of the best food delivery apps to make money!

4. Grocery Shopper Part-time

Yes, you can get paid to buy and deliver other people’s groceries – and make a pretty sweet $25 per hour doing so! Who would have thought there would be a market for delivering people their groceries as a part-time job? But sure enough, in 2020, that is the case! Make sure you consider your gas, taxes, and insurance when you set your prices. To get started with a part-time job delivering groceries or shopping, check out companies such as: Postmates,

Instacart,

Peapod, and

Favor. While these jobs are not home-based, they're legitimate options for someone looking for a part-time job that offers flexibility and quick money!

5. Personal Trainer

Like a fitness instructor, a personal trainer gets to work with people of all ages, all while keeping fit.

If you’re working a 9-5 job, becoming a personal trainer is an ideal part-time job that helps you get out of the chair and keeps you moving and interacting with others. Not to mention, you train on time, and most of your clients work too!

When starting, you’ll be working in a gym to help build up your list of clients. This can range anywhere from $8 to $15 per hour. Once you build a list of clients, you may consider starting your own company and training your clients wherever and at the rate you want.

You can get your trainer certs with NASM online and start training in a matter of weeks or months!

Some trainers have made personal training a legitimate work-from-home opportunity for themselves by training clients over Zoom, offering online programs, and even starting their training websites!

6. Promotion & Marketing Specialist

If you’ve worked in marketing before, becoming a brand promoter or marketing specialist may be your best part-time job. Y

You can work on marketing platforms, create campaigns, and help businesses with their marketing. You can also help small businesses by finding influencers who want to promote their brand and focus on the right niches.

Marketing gigs on the side typically require you to spend nights and weekends doing so, but becoming a brand rep for products can pay well! Red Bull is infamous for its brand reps!

7. Catering

Most caterers make upwards of $25 per hour, plus tips! Sound like something you would be interested in?

From mid-March to the New Year, caterers are in high demand, especially on weekends. Whether for a wedding, a retirement, or a corporate get-together, caterers stay busy when they're working part-time!

However, if you choose to work as a caterer, you can walk away with $250+ per event. Do that four times a month, and you have an extra $1,000!

To become a caterer, do the following:

Search for catering companies near you Ask friends with bartending or catering experience Contact large wedding venues near you and ask if they're hiring!

Alternatives to ‘Normal' Part-time Jobs

8. Manage Social Media Accounts

This is an excellent alternative part-time job if you enjoy marketing and have a good feel for social media. Charge your clients a monthly fee to manage their social media, such as LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook. You could even go to the next step and set up a team with a graphic designer and a writer to manage the company’s entire branding.

9. Start a Blog

If you have a fantastic hobby you feel you can’t monetize, consider blogging about it. You could make good money through display advertising and affiliate links if others enjoy reading it. It’s also great to build your brand and turn the blog into a portfolio for other opportunities.

Considering starting a blog?: You can learn how to start a blog step by step using You can learn how to start a blog step by step using this guide! It's how I got my start making a $1,000+ extra per month!

10. Get Your Real Estate License

Becoming a real estate agent is a great way to get into the real estate industry while earning money. Get a license and start looking for deals to sell properties to others.

Getting licensed costs anything ranging from $1,500 to $2,000, and you need to pay an annual fee to a board of realtors – so make sure to keep this all into account if you’re interested in getting into this space.

11. Tutor & Teach English Online

Teaching English can be done from the comfort of your home, on your schedule, and without a degree!

Many programs and apps hire native English speakers to teach English to children in Asia or other countries. Additionally, some of the best online tutoring platforms pay $20+ per hour to those with a degree.

Some online platforms that offer online tutoring include:

VIPKid,

QKids,

Cambly and

iTalki.

12. Become a Virtual Assistant

If you’ve got a thing for admin work and like organizing and managing emails, being a virtual assistant could be your side hustle. You’d be a personal assistant that helps businesses or individuals manage several tasks online.

As more and more people have their websites, more people need assistants to help with daily tasks, social media, and overall website management.

Some VAs make a decent $50 per hour, and starting, it is a pretty good job that pays $20 an hour without a degree.

13. Freelance Work

If you’ve got specific skills that could find you direct clients, why not try getting paid directly? This is a convenient and flexible part-time job if you can do something in front of a computer, such as writing or design.

Test out which skills you think people would pay for and start building a portfolio. Check out platforms like Upwork and Fiverr to start working on real projects.

Freelance ideas for part-time jobs include:

Freelance editing

Freelance graphic design

Freelance writing

Freelance consulting

Freelance digital marketing

Freelance web design

Freelance SEO consulting (my go-to)

Courses or places to learn how to become a freelancer who does well include:

14. Data Entry Part-time Jobs at Home:

Data entry jobs are prevalent right now because they are super flexible.

Stay-at-home moms can do them; people who need money on the side or someone who wants to work from home are ideal candidates for data entry jobs.

As a legitimate work-from-home job, data entry jobs are a dime a dozen. Search for “Best Data Entry Jobs At Home” and look at Glassdoor or ZipRecruiter.

15. House Cleaner & House Cleaning Business

Whether you clean houses on the side of your full-time gig or start your house cleaning business, cleaning is a great way to make an extra $100, $500, or even $1,000+ per month!

The going rate to clean a house is at least $100, and depending on the size, even more! Most of the time, you can clean a normal-sized home in just a few hours, making it a very lucrative part-time gig! House cleaning and #16 below – landscaping – are two of the best part-time job ideas out there! Why?!

Because with house cleaning, you can turn it into a scalable business venture as you progress!

16. Start a Landscaping Company

Landscaping is a great way to make extra money and enjoy the sun. For most of my life, I have made money cutting grass, trimming shrubs, planting trees, and mulching for people on the side.

You can make good money on the side landscaping in a few hours. y flexible teaching schedule and all the years working in the yard with my mom made this possible. Yn a few hours. For the full details, I list how to create a landscaping gig here.

If starting a company doesn't suit your fancy and you're like me, and you are a teacher, you can always work at a golf course in the summer or check out another teacher side hustle.

Other Ideas for Part-time Jobs

Depending on your goal, whether you are looking for part-time Work for flexibility or just the extra money, there are some alternative ways to help with the latter!

Ask a Friend

If you’ve got a friend or a family member that needs help with something, consider offering them a service in exchange for payment.

This could be anything from designing their website, writing content, babysitting, or coaching. Most of us

Work Overtime

If your job pays extra for overtime, why not try it put in some extra hours? Overtime can offer extra opportunities on top of extra money: exciting projects, different clients, and even getting to know your coworkers better. Yes, overtime isn’t considered something we want to do, but if the hourly pay is excellent and you enjoy what you do, why not?

Get on a Budget!

Getting on a budget will help you identify where you can cut costs to save money – which, in turn, is money you could use for something else. Set up monthly budget meetings with your family to track the past month's expenses, make a plan for the future, and see what needs to be changed to save money.

Need a Budget Template? Get a free copy of my Google Budget Template here and learn how to start making money work for you!

Final Word on Part-time Jobs

The other day I did a quick search on the best part-time jobs, and the common searches that accompanied it included:

Jobs at Home, Best Work, Inbound, Virtual assistants, Typing Jobs, Independent contractor jobs, Legitimate work-from-home jobs, Data entry jobs, and stay-at-home jobs.

I can honestly say I have never worked a part-time job since I landed my career as a teacher – as far as clocking in and out goes, but I also did not have any of the above options.

In 2010, working hours or working at a restaurant was the only option. But side hustle ideas are unlimited these days.

However, I have hustled and worked for family businesses, my side hustles and teaching summer school. So in a sense – I was working a part-time job.

Regardless, it's essential to keep in mind that the point of a part-time job is to hold it temporarily or because you love doing it (like fitness or youth stuff).

The last thing you want to do is get a part-time job and spend more money, so be sure that with your part-time job you: