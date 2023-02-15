Best Perks for Harley Quinn – Multiversus Guide

Want to battle as Harley Quinn in a crossover fighter?

Here are some of the best perks for Harley Quinn in MultiVersus, a free-to-play crossover fighting game from Warner Bros. Games. The perks below will give you the upper hand in any showdown on the platform.

The famous henchwoman of The Joker is among the most iconic characters in MultiVersus. From Shaggy to Jake the Dog, the new fighting game brings characters across fictional universes to start the rumble. We even have LeBron James in the lineup.

The “Princess of Chaos,” continues to trick her enemies with great moves in the arena. Harley is one of those characters with movesets that are easy to learn but hard to master. In this guide, we will be focusing on her amazing moves and how Harley Quinn plays in the hit platform fighter.

What Are the Best Perks for Harley Quinn?

Before proceeding with the best perks for Gotham's princess, it is essential to note that perks come in two categories. MultiVersus separates perks into two, Signature and Universal. Signature Perks are character-specific, meaning that that character can only use them. The latter, on the other hand, is available to all characters in MultiVersus.

And for the best perks for Harley Quinn, you can simply go with the following perks list.

Best Signature Perks for Harley Quinn

For Harley's Signature Perk, we suggest going with Smooth Moves as it encourages the trickster playstyle of the character. If you want to move around faster and place traps everywhere, Smooth Moves is the right perk for Gotham's cruel vixen. It turns the air and ground specials of the character into dodges, making Harley Quinn almost invincible.

We also have Confetti Explosion Signature Perk as an alternative. It simply causes an explosion after Harley reaches max stacks. Instead of igniting, the confetti explosion throws enemies into the air. If you want a perk that offers instant effect, try out Confetti Explosion and come up with your own playstyle.

Best Universal Perks for Harley Quinn

Perk 1 – Coffeezilla: One of the most effective perks in MultiVersus is Coffeezilla. This Universal Perk reduces the cooldown times of abilities by 10%.

Perk 2 – Speed Force Assist: Speed Force Assist is one of the best Utility Perks in MultiVersus. It provides a 4% boost to the base movement speed for you and your teammate.

Perk 3 – Triple Jump: This one is a great perk for Harley Quinn as it offers an extra jump in the air. This gives her a crucial boost as the character's playstyle favors aerial combat. What's more, your teammate can tap this ability too, enabling them to do follow-up attacks after hitting the enemy.

There is no doubt that Harley Quinn is one of the best characters in MultiVersus. The wild villainess of Gotham can eliminate her opponents through a variety of playstyles.

For a more general build, the perks we have listed above should serve you great in your future fighting endeavors in MultiVersus.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.