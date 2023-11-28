Best Peter Dinklage Movies and TV Shows Ranked

Peter Dinklage had a lot of hurdles to cross from a young age, but he let none of that stop him from his dreams. His career in acting began in the 1990s, but it took time for his popularity to grow. Movies and shows like Elf and Game of Thrones took his career to the next level.

The best Peter Dinklage movies and TV shows below showcase the actor at his peak. This ranked list bases itself on the individual performance of Dinklage himself in the film or series and the overall quality of the production. Fans of the actor should check out the best Peter Dinklage movies and TV of all time below.

1. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

Peter Dinklage catapulted to fame with his leading role as Tyrion Lannister in this fantasy serial drama. He won multiple awards for this role and for a good reason. His arc across the series goes through countless highs and lows, and his acting stays tip-top in the series all along the way.

His moments in Season 4, in particular, showcase some of the finest acting in TV show history.

2. The Station Agent (2003)

This underrated drama from Dinklage’s early career sees him as a downtrodden person whose life changed when his boss left him a railroad depot inheritance. It explores the intricate, sometimes depressing, and always well-acted story of the main character and his newfound friends.

3. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017)

Dinklage plays a surprising role in this comedic drama about a mother looking for the culprit behind her daughter’s murder. It has an unbelievable mix of dark comedy and intense drama, with award-winning acting throughout the movie from start to finish.

4. The Toxic Avenger (2023)

Peter Dinklage stars in this remake of the strange superhero story about a janitor who finds himself with some toxic powers. He commits to the role well, and the action and drama land well, but this movie may not be for everyone. However, if fans get on board with the weird humor, they’ll have a grand time.

5. Lassie (2005)

This classic family adventure tells the story of the titular dog, Lassie, as she goes on a 500-mile journey to find her family again. This Peter Dinklage movie showcases a different side of his acting.

6. Elf (2003)

Peter Dinklage stood out as the villainous boss of Will Ferrell in this classic holiday film. Many people rewatch this movie during the holidays and for a good reason. It has the feel-good moments of a winter family flick but also excellent comedic scenes.

7. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)

This prequel storyline tells a more cohesive and impactful tale than any other movie in the franchise. Peter Dinklage has an underrated role as Casca Highbottom, who steals his scenes in this gritty, emotional, and dark dystopian drama.

8. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Peter Dinklage has a supportive but integral role in this blockbuster mega-hit as the blacksmith Eitri. He steals the few scenes he’s in in this massive ensemble superhero flick with the best action sequences in Marvel history.

9. X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

Dinklage has the more villainous role as Dr. Bolivar Trask, which lets him show off the flashier and more sinister side to him. This movie also stands out as the best in the mutant saga, with incredible action and surprising writing.

10. Cyrano (2021)

This memorable love triangle storyline gets a remake, which gives fans the best iteration to date. Peter Dinklage plays the titular character of Cyrano with passion and skill, balancing the musical elements of this melodramatic story well.

11. My Dinner With Hervé (2018)

Peter Dinklage plays the titular character and focus of this biographical drama, Hervé Villechaize, as well as helps on the production side. He carries the entire film and its narrative with a performance that rivals anything else in his lengthy career.

12. The Croods: A New Age (2020)

This return to the cave family animated franchise somehow works better than any other movie in the series to date. It helps the movie have a more precise focus on its story and action, which leads to some genuine laughs and entertaining moments.

13. Living in Oblivion (1995)

This bizarre adult comedy looks at the overwhelming and problematic world of independent film creation. It follows the director as he navigates an endless stream of obstacles and issues. It also represents one of the earliest roles in Dinklage’s career.

14. The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)

This sequel comes close to reaching the heights of its beloved predecessor, in no small part due to the tremendous returning cast and new members like Ben Barnes as Caspian and Peter Dinklage as Trumpkin. Its on-the-nose lessons don’t take away from the solid story and action.

15. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2019)

This animated sequel movie learns from its predecessor's mistakes and goes all in on the idea of these talking birds and their rivalry with the pigs. It has much more humor and enjoyable action, elevated by the likes of Peter Dinklage as the voice of Mighty Eagle.

16. Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012)

The biggest gripe with this continuation of the prehistoric animated franchise remains its inability to try anything fresh and new. It feels far too similar to the past movies, but Dinklage gives one of the bright spots as the voice of Captain Gutt.

17. The Baxter (2005)

Peter Dinklage plays a smaller but memorable role in this weird rom-com. The story follows a man who lost his previous girlfriends to their ex-boyfriends and wishes to avoid this happening again. It lacks laughs but does enough to justify a viewing.

18. Three Christs (2017)

Richard Gere takes on the role of a psychiatrist who has the daunting task of helping three patients who believe they are Jesus Christ himself. Dinklage gives the most robust performance of the bunch as one of the Messiah trio, which carries the movie past its messy execution.

19. Death at a Funeral (2007)

Family members battle with one another and bicker in this decent comedic drama about a loved one’s passing. The drama doesn’t always land that well, but the goofy moments give some general entertainment.

20. Pixels (2015)

Peter Dinklage and Adam Sandler sound like a prime duo, and they work well together. In fact, the duo does enough to make this otherwise forgettable and bland action film about video game-like aliens attacking a suitable watch. Hardly one of the best Peter Dinklage movies, but it could be worse.

21. Penelope (2006)

Peter Dinklage looks solid in this comedic family movie about a girl with a pig nose, even if the film itself lacks any general direction. Christina Ricci and James McAvoy steal the show with their likable chemistry and onscreen relationship.

22. She Came to Me (2023)

This film has an outrageous cast with the likes of Dinklage, Anne Hathaway, Marisa Tomei, and others as they navigate multiple rom-com storylines. Its lack of focus holds it back some, even if the performers give it their all from start to finish.