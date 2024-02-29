The Best Phineas and Ferb Songs that Had Fans Singing Along

Against all odds, Phineas and Ferb pulled off the herculean task of having an original song (sometimes several!) in every episode for over 200 segments. That's a pretty long playlist, so we know what we're gonna do today.

Time to check out a list of only the very best Phineas and Ferb songs the show has to offer.

1. Gitchee Gitchee Goo

This song defined Phineas and Ferb. Featured in the show’s third episode, Disney liked this 80s pop parody so much that they asked the creators to put a song in every episode in the future.

2. Ain’t Got Rhythm

The drummer for Love Händel, Swampy, fell asleep in a metronome factory and woke up having lost all his sense of rhythm. Or at least that’s what he thought. Phineas and Ferb revived his latent abilities in this great song with wonderfully creative percussion.

3. Alien Heart

With Lindana having her own 80s revival, Phineas and Ferb help their dad join in on the fun. They steal the show by transforming into the faux-80s techno trio Max Modem and the Mainframes.

4. Busted

Having a duet between the two best singers on the show, Ashley Tisdale as Candace and Oliva Olsen as Vanessa, instantly makes this a top contender. This song creates a thematic bond between Candace and Vanessa at a point in the series when the characters haven’t even met yet.

5. No One That I’d Rather Go Nowhere With

This song kicks off Phineas and Ferb’s grand farewell to summer. This song’s sweet and warm sound makes viewers nostalgic for all the adventures they've seen the cast go along with.

6. Today is Gonna Be a Great Day

No list of Phineas and Ferb songs would feel complete without this. Bowling for Soup deserves the credit for making one of the best cartoon theme songs ever. “Today is Gonna Be a Great Day” outclasses the already great theme song that they did for The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius. It perfectly sets the tone for the series, and we even get some fourth-wall-breaking jokes about the lyrics in the show.

7. Backyard Hodge Podge

Perry Gripps of “Do You Like Waffles?” fame makes a guest appearance on the show to teach the kids how to use old parts from previous projects. No one else could make a long list of random objects into such a catchy song.

8. Kick It Up A Notch

Famous guitarist Slash lent out his shredding skills to Phineas and Ferb for the end credits song for Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension. He gets his own animated version and plays right alongside Phineas, Ferb, and Buford for the music video to this awesome track.

9. Perry the Platypus Theme Song

While we rarely hear the full lyrics, we get a little taste of this song in nearly every episode when Agent P answers the call of duty. The show occasionally treats us with a modified version of the song, like “Perry the Teenage Girl.”

10. Get Ready for the Bettys

Candy and Stacy lived the ultimate fangirl dream by helping write a song for their favorite band, The Bettys. The final performance gives the audience a lot of catharsis after watching The Bettys spend most of the episode taking advantage of their two teenage fans.

11. History of Rock

Phineas and Ferb’s quest to reunite Love Händel took them to Danny, the band's singer and guitarist. The now-music store owner gives the boys a musical history lesson where he explains rock and roll’s musical legacy from blues to metal.

12. Fabulous

Phineas and Ferb knew just how to appeal to the ego of Love Händel’s bassist, Bobbi. They praise his fashion prowess in a fun disco-style song to convince him to take a day off from the salon and join the reunion.

13. Disco Miniature Golfing Queen

Better late than never, Stacy got her own spotlight song in “Put That Putter Away.” Candace may feel a hint of betrayal for Stacy, not busting Phineas and Ferb, but we like this outcome a lot better.

14. One Good Scare

Only Phineas and Ferb would build an Imagineer-quality haunted house just to cure their friend’s hiccups. Phineas sings this Danny Elfman-inspired tune to lead Isabella through a tour of his horrific creations.

15. Queen of Mars

Candace’s Martian subjects never heard of music before she came along, so she just had to give them a proper introduction. Ashley Tisdale gets a well-deserved moment to shine in this one as she teaches the Martians her favorite art form.

16. Elementary

Fresh off of binge-reading Sherlock Holmes books, Candace and Stacy apply the famous detective’s methods to busting Phineas and Ferb. This catchy tune makes for the perfect accompaniment to watching the girls traverse London, magnifying glasses in hand.

17. Backyard Beach

With Ferb typically only having one or two lines per episode, “Backyard Beach” gives us the rare treat of him hitting the lead vocals. This Caribbean beat won over Candace, so how could anyone resist?

18. Not So Bad a Dad

Elizabeth Olsen gave an amazing performance, just like always. Vanessa singing about how much she loves and appreciates her dad makes this song kind of a sister to the song “Fries,” which she sang in Adventure Time as Marceline the Vampire Queen.

19. I Really Don’t Hate Christmas

Doofenshmirtz broke from the supervillain mold with this song, explaining that he actually doesn’t hate Christmas. With all of his depressing childhood backstories and petty grudges, the ironic twist that he’s cool with the holiday most hated by evildoers makes this one to remember.

20. Aglet

We suspect that half of the world knows the name of the little plastic tip on the shoelace thanks to this song. The other half found out when The Question had that info tortured out of him in Justice League Unlimited. It's “A-G-L-E-T” and don't forget it…or, for that matter, this awesome entry in Phineas and Ferb songs.

21. Me, Myself and I

In “Split Personality,” Candace’s conflict between her desire to bust her brothers and her romantic pursuit of Jeremy split into two separate bodies. With two Candaces, viewers essentially get a duet with only one singer. What a wonderful treat to double up on Ashley Tisdale's voice.

22. Summer Belongs to You

Phineas and Ferb embark on their most ambitious project yet in the hour-long “Summer Belongs to You” special. They venture to create a 24-hour long summer day by traveling the world. At the end, we get this triumphant song to celebrate the accomplishment.