Oscar’s Glass Ceiling: Best Picture Nominees Directed by Women

Believe it or not, women have directed only twenty-one Best Picture Oscar nominees at the Academy Awards, the first of which scored a nod in 1986.

The majority of those films arrived in the last twenty years. Clearly, the Academy has more than a little work to do. But the twenty-one Best Picture nominees directed by women have all received overwhelming praise, lauded as incredible and enduring works of art.

1. Children of a Lesser God

It seems ridiculous that the very first woman-directed Oscar nominee for Best Picture didn't come around until 1986, but it happened that way.

Directed by Randa Haines, Children of a Lesser God follows James Leeds (William Hurt), an excited new teacher, as he begins work at a school for the deaf. He notices Sarah (Marlee Matlin), a deaf custodian who seems to keep to herself. The staff tells James that Sarah doesn't get along well with the other speaking staff but works well with the deaf students.

James pursues her despite their differences in worldviews, and the two begin to fall for each other. Because of her personal trauma, Sarah pulls away from James, and the two split when their differences become too much to handle. The movie ends as the two come back together, determined to stay together despite the challenges that divide them.

The deaf community received Children of a Lesser God with excitement, many saying that seeing a film that portrays a deaf woman in complex, challenging, and emotional way offered a real thril.

2. Awakenings

Directed by Penny Marshall and starring Robert De Niro and Robin Williams, Awakenings tells the story of a doctor (Williams) who discovers that a particular drug can pull catatonic encephalitis lethargica patients out of their sustained comas. He administers the drugs to multiple patients, including Leonard Lowe (De Niro), and the group of patients must learn to cope with being awake and alive in a completely new world decades after they went under. Eventually, the drug begins to wear off, and the patients return to their catatonic states.

De Niro delivers a physically stunning performance with incredible depth, while Williams delivers his characteristic comedic yet heartfelt turn.

3. The Prince of Tides

Barbra Streisand directs and stars in Prince of Tides, a film that explores the complex history of a South Carolina family and how that history continues to affect them well into adulthood.

Tom Wingo (Nick Nolte) goes to New York City to help his troubled sister's psychologist, Susan (Streisand), uncover more about his sister's life and past after her most recent suicide attempt. As he discusses their history with Susan, Tom finds himself getting deeper and deeper into the memories he has repressed for decades. His trauma brings him closer to Susan, and the two soon find themselves embroiled in a romantic relationship. Though they eventually go their separate ways, the interaction changes them both forever.

The film feels a little like a good example of a woman fixing a man as Tom goes home to his loving wife to a happy family, with Susan left behind to pick up the pieces, but the incredible acting makes the nomination well-deserved.

4. The Piano

Directed by Jane Campion, The Piano follows Scotswoman Ada McGrath (Holly Hunter) and her daughter Flora (Anna Paquin). Left on a New Zealand beach with their possessions and a piano, Ada and Flora must adapt to their new world and their new ownership, Ada having been sold into marriage to Alisdair Stewart (Sam Neill).

Ada does not speak but communicates only through sign language and her piano, with her daughter helping to translate. The communication barrier infuriates Alisdair but draws in one of his employees, George (Harvey Keitel). After coercing Alisdair into letting him take piano lessons with Ada, George and Ada find themselves romantically involved, throwing the entire dynamic of the group into chaos and threatening the lives and happiness of Ada and Flora.

Eventually, Ada and George run away together and begin a new life. To begin that new life, Ada asks George to throw her piano overboard. When he does, she allows herself to be caught by the rope and pulled under. She changes her mind in the last moment and fights to make it back to the surface and to the life that awaits. Though she survives and begins a beautiful life with George and Flora, even starting speech therapy, Ada sometimes dreams of her piano at the bottom of the sea and her still tied to it.

Holly Hunter gives an absolutely stunning performance, anchoring what could otherwise be a movie too challenging for audiences to follow or appreciate.

5. Lost In Translation

Sofia Coppola directs Lost In Translation, a film about former movie star Bob (Bill Murray) experiencing a midlife crisis. He travels to Tokyo to promote Suntory whisky, where he meets and befriends Charlotte, a recent college grad from America traveling in Tokyo with her celebrity photographer husband. Charlotte and Bob both experience a particular isolation and loneliness during their time in Tokyo and find themselves drawn together because of it.

Though the movie isn't romantic in the traditional sense of the word, and though it doesn't play into sexually-based ideas of romance, the budding love that Bob and Charlotte share helps deliver the message that love, romantic or not, reminds the world that no one is truly alone.

6. The Hurt Locker

Kathryn Bigelow directs the Iraq War-based film that follows an Iraq War Explosive Ordnance Disposal team. After losing their leader in an IED explosion, the team based in Baghdad must learn to operate with the replacement – Staff Sergeant William James (Jeremy Renner). James' risky way of leading ruffles the feathers of the team, but his undeniable skills at diffusing make him invaluable. The end of the team's tour of duty approaches, but the situation becomes more and more dangerous, and they struggle to survive.

Renner has incredible chemistry with every member of the team. Anthony Mackie, Brian Geraghty, Guy Pearce, Ralph Fiennes, and David Morse, alongside Renner, create a believable team fraught with tension.

7. An Education

Lone Scherfig directs the coming-of-age story that follows Jenny (Carey Mulligan) and her life-altering relationship with David (Peter Sarsgaard), a conman. 16 years old and excited by the world, when Jenny meets David, he immediately sweeps her off her feet. David manipulates and lies, working his way into Jenny's life, taking her on glamorous adventures to Oxford, the university of her dreams, and Paris, charming everyone, including her parents. After giving up everything in her life, including her education and her future at Oxford, agreeing to marry David, Jenny discovers David's wife and child and realizes he has never been who he led her to believe he was.

The heartbreaking story stands out as a poignant example of coming-of-age, how impossibly hard it can feel, and how even harder it can actually be.

8. The Kids Are All Right

Directed by Lisa Cholodenko, The Kids Are All Right stands out as one of the very first mainstream films about a lesbian couple. The film follows Nicole ‘Nic' (Annette Bening) and Jules (Julianne Moore) Allgood and their daughter and son. Both women gave birth to a child using the same sperm donor and while their 16-year-old son Laser wants to find and know his biological father, at sixteen, he can't access the records. Laser convinces his 18-year-old sister to open the records and they track down their father, a restaurant owner named Paul (Mark Ruffalo).

After agreeing to help Paul transform his backyard through her landscaping business, Jules and Paul find themselves in close quarters time and again, eventually leading them to start an affair. When the affair comes out, Jules begs Nic's forgiveness and assures her that she doesn't love Paul, only feels appreciated by him and feels that's what their marriage lacks. The women make up and agree to move on from this episode of their lives.

Something about this film's frank look at sexuality and its fluidity solidifies it as more than an affair narrative, as something more than just “One Big Happy Family” in the end, and makes the Oscar nom much deserved.

9. Winter's Bone

Directed by Debra Granik, Winter's Bone tells the story of the resilient teen, Ree Dolly (Jennifer Lawrence), as she struggles to keep her family afloat in the Ozarks of Missouri. After her father goes missing, Ree must hunt him down in order to save her family from eviction. She navigates a harsh, desperate world as she comes up against meth-dealing families and crime bosses to save her family. When she discovers her father's murder, she confronts those she thinks are responsible and eventually gains the evidence she needs to keep her family in their home and safe from eviction.

The film rests squarely on Jennifer Lawrence's shoulders, and she delivers an incredible, poignant performance as the teenage matriarch of her family.

10. Zero Dark Thirty

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow, Zero Dark Thirty follows Maya (Jessica Chastain), a CIA intelligence analyst tasked with finding Osama Bin Laden after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The film takes an in-depth look at the historically based events that led to Bin Laden's eventual assassination at the hands of the United States military through the lens of a CIA dedicated to bringing him down.

Bigelow knows military-based movies, and Zero Dark Thirty is no exception. The film feels a little grittier a little more cerebral than Hurt Locker, but still manages to deliver incredible action.

11. Selma

Directed by Ava DuVernay, Selma chronicles the struggles of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (David Oyelowo) and the Civil Rights Movement as they fought to get to the moment of the historic Selma March. The film doesn't shy away from any of the harsh realities of the Civil Rights Movement and covers subjects from the church bombing that killed four Black girls to the attacks on marchers on the Edmund Pettus Bridge by the state troopers.

DuVernay captures Dr. King's legacy, a story often told, in a new and refreshing way that adds something more to the conversation and brings an exciting narrative to the almost mythological story of the Selma March.

12. Lady Bird

Directed by the incomparable Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird takes a look at the coming-of-age narrative and the mother-daughter relationship all at once. Catherine “Lady Bird” McPherson (Saoirse Ronan), a high school senior with big dreams of moving to New York City, butts heads with her mother (Laurie Metcalf) and struggles to find her place in her conservative catholic high school. Through a series of missteps and recalibrations, Lady Bird finds her way in her friendships and relationships, eventually achieving her dream of moving to the East Coast.

The film doesn't offer huge moments or even sweeping declarations, but the quiet way it tells such a poignant story feels incredibly on-brand for Gerwig and the directing style audiences have come to expect and love.

13. Little Women (2019)

The classic story gets a new treatment under Greta Gerwig's careful directorial eye. Featuring an absolutely star-studded cast, Little Women sees Laura Dern as Mamee March, the ever-patient and kind matriarch of the March clan, Emma Watson as the long-suffering older sister Meg, Saorsie Ronan as the creative and firey Jo, Florence Pugh as the romantic and emotional Amy, and Eliza Scanlen as the ailing Beth.

Meryl Streep appears as Aunt March, and Timothée Chalamet plays Laurie. The March sisters don't get along, but they can't live without one another. Set against the backdrop of the United States at war with itself, the March clan learns what family means to each of them and just how far they are willing to go for one another.

While Gerwig's second directorial achievement is a retelling of a well-worn story, it stands up next to Lady Bird and has become an instant and beloved classic.

14. Nomadland

Director Chloé Zhao tackles the story of Fern (Frances McDormand), a new widow who navigates the world as both a widow and unemployed. Taking a leap of faith, Fern decides to leave her home in Nevada and travel around the United States in her van as a nomad. Unsure where to go, Fern travels across the country in search of seasonal work, eventually taking a job at an Amazon warehouse for the winter before setting out again. Fern seeks to find parts of herself she had not realized she had lost while also sorting through the wreckage that grief makes of everyone.

The film gives a gut-wrenching view of the reality of Americans across the country. They struggle to find work and fail to find a home in an ever-changing landscape that does not take kindly to those born outside of privilege.

15. Promising Young Woman

Emerald Fennel's directorial debut comes out swinging with the Carey Mulligan-led Promising Young Woman. The film follows Cassie (Mulligan), a 30-year-old med school dropout with a taste for vengeance against those responsible for her best friend's sexual assault and resulting suicide.

Cassie maneuvers and manipulates to put herself in a position poised perfectly for her revenge. Along the way, she falls in love with Ryan Cooper (Bo Burnham), an old classmate, only to realize that nothing much separates Ryan from the men she abhors. The plot twist of this film feels too big to spoil, but every moment of the movie keeps audiences enthralled.

The film manages to keep audiences on the edge of their seats, unsure of what's coming next, while also managing to be a story that most women in the audience can not only relate to but likely have at least one shared experience with.

16. CODA

Sian Heder directs CODA, a beautiful look at deaf families and the hearing children born into them. Emilia Jones stars as Ruby Rossi, the only hearing child in a family full of deaf people. Both her parents, as the title suggests, are deaf, as is her brother, and for most of her life, Ruby exists in a world in which sound matters only to her. The film shows how navigating both the hearing and the deaf world comes with its own challenges and the ways family complicates them both.

Beyond the incredible representation the film offers, CODA features unparalleled acting, thanks to an incredible cast featuring Marlee Matlin, Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, and more.

17. The Power of the Dog

One of the more recent Best Picture nominees directed by women, Jane Campion actually took home the statue for this film.

The Power of the Dog stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Jesse Plemmons. Wealthy Montana ranchers Phil (Cumberbatch) and George Burbank (Plemmons) both meet Rose Gordon (Dunst) at a cattle drive and while George finds himself smitten, Phil believes Rose only wants George for his money.

Despite that, George marries Rose and brings home her and her teenage son the the Burbank ranch. While Phil taunts and torments Rose and her teenage son, he also hides secrets of his own. The family begins to tear itself apart with Rose falling into drinking and Peter spending more and more time with Phil. The plot twist in this film makes the ending one worth waiting for.

Beyond the plot, the standout performances of the main three actors solidify this film as an easy choice for an Oscar nomination. All three have had long careers, but in this film they seem to play off one another's strengths in incredible ways that light up the screen.

18. Women Talking

Directed by Sarah Polley, this film utilizes every member of an incredible ensemble cast that features Claire Foy, France McDormand, and Rooney Mara. Based on a novel based on a real-life event, Women Talking quite literally watches women as they talk. The American women of the Mennonite colony in Bolivia come together to determine next steps and what their life might look like after the reveal of rapes at the hands of a group of Mennonite men.

While not action-heavy, the film still feels as though it moves at an incredible pace thanks to the almost Twelve Angry Men fever pitch that it often reaches as the women come to terms with what's been done to them and what they plan to do next.

19. Anatomy of a Fall

Directed by Justine Triet, the French film looks at the life of a family living in a secluded town in the French Alps after tragedy strikes. Sandra and her husband Samuel have lived for years in their small town with their eleven-year-old blind son Daniel, but when authorities discover Samuel's dead body, Daniel stands as the only witness to the crime and Sandra stands as the prime suspect. The film explores both the complicated concept of perspective and the complex beast of marriage.

Critics have heralded the film as an incredible work of art and has made the jump from French theatre to American, so it seems like a contender for Oscar season as one of the Best Picture nominees directed by women.

20. Barbie

At this point, who hasn't heard about Barbie, Greta Gerwig's unbelievably successful film?

Just in case… Barbie follows the titular character, played by Margot Robbie, whom everyone knows and loves as she seeks to understand who she is, what she was made for, and who she could be if only she let herself explore that. Featuring show-stopping numbers like “I'm Just Ken,” and equally hilarious and poignant moments, Barbie surprised audiences everywhere with the way it told a story that feels so much deeper than plastic.

While the Academy seems to think that “I'm Just Ken” is reason enough for Barbie to receive an Oscar nom, Gerwig's directing and Robbie's fantastic portrayal of the world's favorite doll deserve hype all their own.

21. Past Lives

Celine Song makes her directorial debut with Past Lives, a film that follows two childhood best friends over the course of more than two decades. The two explore their relationship, how it evolved, and how they grew apart. The film breaks into three stages: when they meet as twelve-year-olds; when they grow apart; and when they come back together in their adult lives and explore the new dynamics and what a past life can mean to their present one.

The film reflects on love and lasting relationships, how they shape us, and how we shape those around us in consequence.