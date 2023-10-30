Best Pierce Brosnan Movies Ranked

Pierce Brosnan first arrived on the acting scene in a significant way with his role as the titular protagonist in the TV series Remington Steele. His time during the series as a private investigator set Brosnan up well for his ground-breaking role as James Bond in four movies.

The best Pierce Brosnan movies impress, whether a James Bond flick or a toe-tapping musical. Brosnan has done it all, from high-budget action flicks to more comedic and grounded efforts. The below best Pierce Brosnan movies of all time showcase the titles fans of the charming Irish actor should check out.

1. Goldeneye (1995)

The first iteration of Pierce Brosnan as the famous spy agent, James Bond, stands out as the most substantial movie in his lengthy career and one of the finest Bond flicks of all time. Brosnan captures the role of Bond in a way almost no other actor does through his mannerisms and style. It also helps this has one of the most surprising and memorable plots with the help of Sean Bean’s exceptional Agent 006.

2. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)

This sequel musical expands its ideas with stronger songs, better writing, and more focus over the original. It somehow executes the promise of the original musical with an engaging storyline full of excellent performances from Brosnan, Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Lily James, and more.

3. Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Robin Williams’ unforgettable and hilarious role as the fake nanny woman Mrs. Doubtfire provides the right mix of comedy and heartwarming moments about a father who wants more time with his children. Pierce Brosnan and other supporting actors only enhance Williams’ memorable dual performance.

4. The World’s End (2013)

This bizarre sci-fi comedy starts out with a simple idea of Simon Pegg’s Gary assembling the boys for a grand pub crawl but soon divulges into a battle to save the world. In addition to its goofy but entertaining ideas, it features a stellar supporting cast with the likes of Pierce Brosnan, Paddy Considine, Martin Freeman, and more.

5. The Ghost Writer (2010)

Pierce Brosnan and Ewan McGregor put on varied and career-defining performances in this mystery thriller. It features a ghostwriter who finds himself tasked with the opportunity of a lifetime, only to find out it may be marred by a conspiracy that goes quite deep.

6. Dolphins (2000)

A documentary about a single type of creature—dolphins, in this case—has no business being this entertaining. The expertly crafted cinematography in the feature captures one of the most mystifying mammals with the help of Brosnan’s terrific narration.

7. Black Adam (2022)

Pierce Brosnan plays an understated but intriguing role in this DC Comics superhero blockbuster starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. While not at all the strongest DC movie from Warner Bros. Pictures, it provides some of the most stylish and riveting sequences of the movies so far.

8. The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo have impeccable chemistry in this crime thriller about a billionaire who gets caught stealing from a museum. It proves a remake somehow as good as the original, with its immense style and thrilling action.

9. Oceans (2009)

This gorgeous documentary showcases life underwater in a raw and stunning manner. The brilliant and flexible narration from Brosnan anchors the lengthy look at the oceans on Earth, keeping the viewer engaged in the process.

10. The Foreigner (2017)

Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan sound like the prime duo for an excellent action flick, and that pretty much happens with this movie. Its script lets down the emotional revenge premise, but the committed performances from both stars carry it through to the finish.

11. Evelyn (2002)

Brosnan finds himself as the leading man and producer of this melodramatic film about a father fighting for custody of his kids. It tends to be a bit too on-the-nose with its sentiments, but it still features one of the strongest, most emotional performances in Brosnan’s career.

12. Mister Johnson (1990)

Brosnan plays a less likable role in this period drama than in most of his other films. He impresses regardless as the more antagonistic boss against the titular lead, Mister Johnson, who goes to any lengths to advance his career in an industry full of inequality.

13. Love Is All You Need (2012)

This middle-aged love affair film provides a straightforward and unfiltered romance. Brosnan and Trine Dyrholm have undeniable sparks between them, which gives this otherwise typical rom-com the spice it needs to thrive.

14. The Matador (2005)

This comedic drama attempts to subvert expectations for Brosnan a few years after his stint as James Bond. He plays a familiar action-centric character, but this movie prefers to explore the friendship between himself and Greg Kinnear’s Danny. The two leads offer incredible chemistry and laughs.

15. Deep Blue (2003)

Pierce Brosnan once again takes the role of narrator for a documentary, this time for one focused on the hidden depths of the ocean. This documentary surprises with its dramatic and often intense sequences, such as killer whales hunting down gray whales and more.

16. Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

If they ignore the ludicrous premise, James Bond fans will find one of the more enjoyable action movies in Pierce Brosnan‘s career. Brosnan returns for a more spectacular and over-the-top sequel to his best movie of all time. The new setting and Michelle Yeoh anchor this otherwise ridiculous action flick.

17. Everything or Nothing: The Untold Story of 007 (2012)

This stunning documentary feels much more in line with the thrilling films it focuses on. Everything or Nothing tells the story of the James Bond franchise and each iteration of the eponymous spy. Brosnan, in particular, shines in his leading role in the documentary.

18. Mamma Mia! (2008)

Musicals may not seem like the most obvious choice of genre for an action star like Pierce Brosnan, but he holds nothing back in his portrayal of Sam. Brosnan stands out as one of the more intriguing characters in this otherwise by-the-numbers but catchy musical.

19. Die Another Day (2002)

Brosnan’s final outing as James Bond goes out with a bang. This fourth and final film in the Brosnan era pushes the boundaries of its action scenes to the brink. It could use some extra story beats and better characterization, but it delivers a decent enough conclusion.

20. Mars Attacks! (1996)

This bizarre and irreverent comedic sci-fi flick from Tim Burton showcases the director’s signature odd style well. That said, the messy writing and horrible special effects hold this film back from ascending into Burton’s much more appreciated films.

21. The World Is Not Enough (1999)

The third James Bond featuring Brosnan feels like one of the most stereotypical action flicks in the long-running franchise. Brosnan still feels like the best iteration of the character, but everything else, from the villains to the ladies to the action sequences, lacks substance.

22. Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)

This long-awaited film adaptation of the beloved teen novel series fails to deliver a script and special effects worthy of the license. It also lacks in the acting department, outside of a couple of key but understated roles like Sean Bean as Zeus and Pierce Brosnan as Mr. Brunner.