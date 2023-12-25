22 Best Pitchers in Baseball History

Most baseball fans would agree that there is something utterly enthralling about putting your hopes on the arm of a great pitcher. These players hurl the ball with inhuman speed and contort limbs in unrealistic manners all to get the ball out of reach of a star hitter. Baseball’s history owns a vast collection of incredible pitchers who have swung series and won championships. The length of time the sport has been in existence makes it even harder to pick just 22. These pitchers took the game to new heights and never looked back!

1. Greg Maddux

Greg Maddux became arguably the best starting pitcher in MLB history due to an insatiable thirst for consistency and the ability to never get flustered when the lights were the brightest. Maddux’s unshakeable pitch counts and efficiency may not have been as entertaining to watch as a power pitcher’s, but the results were undeniable.

2. Randy Johnson

Randy Johnson probably comes to mind first when brainstorming the most frightening athletes in baseball. Johnson was as tall as a basketball center but used his talents to streak strikeouts over the plate. He brought immense success to a couple of underwhelming teams (the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks) and possessed a kind rapport off the field.

3. Walter Johnson

Walter Johnson played so long ago that nobody alive today can claim to see his greatness. The only thing fans can look to is the record book to confirm what ancestors and historians have foretold. Johnson’s 417 wins and 2.17 earned run average boggle the mind when examining a 22-year career with the now-defunct Washington Senators.

4. Pedro Martinez

Pedro Martinez brought novel flair to the mound, mesmerizing fans in a sport that often tries to subdue the creative spirit of its participants. Martinez’s stretch of play during the late 1990s and early 2000s featured some of the most impressive pitching statistics in the modern age. Three Cy Young Awards and a World Series sit in his trophy case.

5. Bob Gibson

Bob Gibson is perhaps the most compelling athlete in the storied history of the St. Louis Cardinals. Gibson perfected the strikeout and became one of the most difficult pitchers to connect bat with ball during the 1960s. He leveraged the power of his pitching to lead the Cardinals to multiple World Series championships.

6. Tom Seaver

Tom Seaver displayed striking statistical achievements and brought respect to the New York Mets during the 1970s. A franchise that generally lived in the shadow of the Yankees, Seaver pushed the other New York team to the playoffs consistently and won a World Series with them in 1969.

7. Sandy Koufax

Sandy Koufax exemplifies the peak over longevity argument in sports. Although he only pitched for ten years, the “Left Arm of God” displayed unbeatable talent on the mound for the Dodgers. Koufax exploded onto the scene like a bomb and the players who had to compete against him certainly never forgot his talent. Four World Series and three Cy Young Awards cement his legacy forever.

8. Roger Clemens

Roger Clemens forces baseball fans to evaluate the steroid era in a whole new light when discussing his play. Much like Barry Bonds, Clemens didn’t need drugs to compete at the highest level, but the scandalous nature of performance enhancers makes it a talking point that clouds his career. Seven Cy Young Awards and two World Series shape his resume.

9. Cy Young

Cy Young is known for his name being used for the award the best pitcher wins in each league at the end of the season, but he got that recognition because of his high level of play on the mound. Much like Jim Brown in football or George Mikan in basketball, Young blazed a trail for future players at his position.

10. Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw had been significantly better than his peers for the entirety of the 2010s. However, a lack of playoff success and a clear drop-off in October makes him one of the biggest clutch under-performers in the sport. If he replicated his regular season play in the postseason, he’d rank higher here.

11. Steve Carlton

When an athlete is legendary in Philadelphia, there’s an extra bit of aura around their name. Steve Carlton endured great times and losing seasons with the Phillies, and he represented the constant for the franchise on the mound with four Cy Young Awards throughout the 1970s and early 1980s.

12. Mariano Rivera

Mariano Rivera proved that playing only one inning could still produce some of the most impactful pitching in baseball history. Rivera redefined the closer position by slamming the door shut on hundreds of Yankees’ wins throughout the 1990s and 2000s.

13. Lefty Grove

Lefty Grove’s longevity may have been an issue with Hall of Fame voters and historians when comparing him to his contemporaries. He only made six All-Star teams, but he led the American League in Earned Run Average (ERA) nine times. Overall, Grove is one of the best players of the 1930s.

14. Nolan Ryan

Nolan Ryan was similar to a fast and loose quarterback in football such as Brett Favre or Josh Allen. Ryan cared about getting his opponent out at all costs, which meant an exorbitant number of walks to go along with strikeouts. He played nearly three decades and amassed several records for strikeouts and no-hitters.

15. Christy Mathewson

Christy Mathewson retired in 1916, so we’re talking about a player who participated in the sport long before any current fans were born. Super fans should educate themselves on the records Mathewson held back in his day, as he still ranks eighth all-time in ERA and is tied for third in wins.

16. Warren Spahn

Warren Spahn is probably one of the most underrated pitchers in baseball history when you consider that the left-handed great won 363 games in his nearly 20 years with the Braves. He made an All-Star team 17 times, one of the best marks of his era compared to his contemporaries.

17. Grover Alexander

Grover Alexander is yet another old-school name that young fans probably need an education on. Alexander won three Triple Crowns in pitching (this is when a pitcher leads the league in strikeouts, wins, and ERA) and he won a World Series with the Philadelphia Phillies at a time when the team didn’t usually have much success.

18. Jim Palmer

Not many pitchers can claim to lead a rotation for three different championship teams across 17 years. Jim Palmer was the type of player who was easy to build around, and Baltimore won a plethora of games with him on the mound from the 1960s to the 1980s.

19. Whitey Ford

Whitey Ford benefited from playing with the 1950s and 1960s Yankees teams that were loaded with talent, but he ingrained himself in the culture of the franchise. Six championships will certainly make you a fan favorite, and Ford featured heavily in clutch situations for the Bronx Bombers.

20. Bob Feller

Bob Feller anchored the Cleveland Indians’ pitching staff for a remarkable span during the 1930s through the 1950s. Feller was one of the first pitchers to hurl several no-hitters and became one of the most un-hittable throwers in the game, leading to the Tribe winning a World Series.

21. Gaylord Perry

Gaylord Perry is the type of unique legend who made his mark with many different teams rather than just one franchise. This could be argued as a negative since it means teams were willing to part ways with him, but Perry’s 314 showed he certainly knew how to obtain victory on the mound.

22. Justin Verlander

Some may argue Justin Verlander is the best pitcher of the 2010s and early 2020s due to his complete resume of regular season and postseason success. Those people wouldn’t be completely wrong, as Verlander turns every team he’s on into a contender.