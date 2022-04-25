Best Places to Buy and Sell WoW Accounts (Without Getting Scammed) 

As of this year, there are almost five million people subscribed to World of Warcraft and over 30,000 players are active online at any given moment. With that many people online, spending their hard-earned cash on WoW gold, there are bound to be people who are also looking to buy and sell their WoW accounts. Fortunately, there are a number of legitimate sites that help you to easily buy, sell, and trade your accounts.

While Blizzard Activision most likely won’t ban you for this transaction, you should always err on the side of caution. When you sell off your account, you’re not technically selling anything that belongs to Blizzard, you are selling off the energy you invested in your account. By selling that, you are getting something in return and helping to set up someone else for success.

The only way World of Warcraft players have ever been banned for buying and selling accounts is on the rare occasion that the transaction goes poorly. If someone is unhappy with how the sale goes they may report you to Blizzard Activision and lead to action against both of you. This is why it is paramount that you find a trustworthy site to use when you want to buy and sell your WoW account, purchase power leveling, or buy gold.

AccountShark

AccountShark makes it easy to buy and sell WoW accounts. Whether you’re looking to return to World of Warcraft as a Gladiator, a Spectral Tiger, or just looking to find a character that has better gear than you have ever had, AccountShark has a wide variety of accounts to choose from.

Depending on how dedicated you are to World of Warcraft, you may be shocked to discover just how much WoW accounts go for on AccountShark. On the high end, you can purchase a Legendary Demon Hunter for $5,500, while on the lower end you can nab a Warlock Vanity Shell for $200. If you can’t find an account that matches what you’re looking for, you can send the site a message on their Request WoW Account page.

The process is fairly simple. Once you identify the account you want to buy, you add it to your cart and proceed to the checkout. Purchases are confidential, sold securely, and covered by AccountShark’s warranty to protect you in case anything goes wrong. Payment options vary depending on where you are located, but they have friendly customer service to help make the process as easy as possible. You should receive your account fairly promptly, though weekends, holidays, and non-business hours may delay things.

AccountShark also makes it easy for you to sell your WoW account, if that is what you are looking to do instead. As you can tell, if you have put in a lot of work and leveled up your character, you could make upwards of $5,000 off of it. Was the time and energy you invested worth it?

PlayerAuctions

Like AccountShark, PlayerAuctions allows you to easily buy and sell WoW accounts. Choose from Druid, Gladiator, Warrior, Rogue, and more, and find the perfect character to match your World of Warcraft-playing needs. PlayerAuctions does feature lower-cost characters, though you get what you pay for. For $20 you can find a new character that isn’t much more established than someone who has been playing for a few weeks. Despite how cheap some accounts are on the site, there is also a Swift Spectral Tiger for sale at the jaw-dropping price of $10,000!

Once you identify the account you want to purchase, you need to head to the checkout and wait for the confirmation email that the purchase has gone through. Once you receive the account details, you will need to log into World of Warcraft and confirm that the delivery was successful. Then, and only then, does the seller receive your payment.

While PlayerAuctions assures customers that the overwhelming majority of their sales are successful, without any funny business, they do offer a moneyback guarantee if the seller fails to deliver or delivers an incorrect account.

G2G

We love G2G for buying Lost Ark gold, so it is no surprise that we would recommend them for buying and selling WoW accounts. Like with their other gaming products, G2G cuts the middleman out of the picture to help you get the best prices and their Game Protect process provides 100% protection during sales so you can assess a seller’s rating and reputation before you decide to purchase from them.

You can buy Level 1 accounts for an easy $5, which helps cut out the fuss of setting up a new account or you can indulge in your most coveted character fantasy and cash in on a $12,000 Extraordinary Scarab Lord. With G2G you are covered by free insurance for 14 days after you make your purchase, giving you ample time to ensure that what you bought is indeed what you paid for. Most of the time the sellers have included a thorough breakdown of what you will be getting with the character they’ve worked so hard on establishing and they will let you contact them if you have questions.

Eldorado

Eldorado is a fan-favorite of ours for buying Path of Exile currency and it looks like they are making a name for themselves as a site to buy and sell World of Warcraft accounts too. While Eldorado doesn’t let you sort accounts by lowest to highest prices, it does let you establish a search for what you’re looking for. So if you are keen to find your dream Warrior or Druid, you can easily search for them on the site.

WIth Eldorado being a relative newcomer in the market, they have significantly fewer accounts available for purchase. At the time of this article, there were only 37 available accounts to look through, and their prices ranged from $22 to $1,500. Once you find an account and purchase it, you will want to leave feedback to help guide the next customer.

Bottom Line

There are plenty of sites out there that offer to help you buy and sell World of Warcraft accounts, but these are four of our favorites. They promise their customers safe, discrete, and secure sales and offer ample protection in the event that something goes wrong.

Whether you are buying a World of Warcraft account, purchasing power leveling, or hoarding some gold, you should always check out these sites on your own. Do your due diligence and read up about them on chat boards, talk with your fellow WoW players, check ratings and rankings, and play it safe. Depending on what kind of account you are after, you could be spending a serious chunk of real-life money and you want to follow the best practices to assure things go smoothly!

Now get out there and claim your dream character and hit the ground running thanks to all of the hardwork someone invested in your newest World of Warcraft investment.

