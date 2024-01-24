Best 16 places to enjoy glorious sunrises in India

Sunrises and sunsets have an undeniable magical quotient attached to them. Witnessing a glorious sunrise makes a great start to any day. And of course, a majestic sunset can be a superb romantic moment 😉

Glorious Sunrise

India is a land blessed with diverse geography. You can enjoy beautiful sunrises that are subtly different in various spots, making them truly unique to the place.

That said, watching a sunrise or a sunset at certain spots in this magnificent country can simply take your breath away. I have listed below some of my favorite spots to experience truly spectacular sunrises in India along with favorite spots of well-traveled co-bloggers as well.

1) Kanyakumari, Tamilnadu

The fantastic place where three majestic water bodies meet is definitely a heavenly location to witness a sunrise.

Located at the southern most tip of the Indian subcontinent with the marvelous mix of great seas around it, Vivekanada Rocks at Kanyakumari tops the list of best places to watch the Sun rise.

2) Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

Watching a sunrise or a sunset in a desert is a must-have experiences in life.

Sunrise at Sam sand dunes on the outskirts of Jaisalmer is a magical feel that you must experience firsthand. Desert camp tents offer a great way to enjoy a majestic sunrise without losing precious sleep 😉

3) Tiger Hill, West Bengal

Credit: Pixabay

Out of 10 paintings of sunrise, seven show the sun rising shyly out of majestic mountains. That is a great pointer indicating that the sun rising out of mystical mountains is truly a spectacular sight to behold.

Tiger Hill in Darjeeling, West Bengal offers a fantastic treat for nature lovers.

What more can be asked if one gets to see the first light rays hitting the magnificent Mount Kanchenjunga, while sipping a great cup of tea at its birthplace? You would surely be mesmerized by this amazing sight.

4) Bekal, Kerala

Credit: Pixabay

Another must have experience in life is to watch a sunrise at a secluded beach littered with lofty palms and coconut trees.

Bekal beach offers one of the best sunrises ever seen. If you are planning a trip to Bekal, check out my post here.

Start your day beautifully with a wonderful sunrise at the beach. You should not miss exploring the town's backwaters, numerous coconut trees and its grand fort.

5) Matheran, Maharastra



Credit: PR

This hill station in Raigad, Maharashtra is a eco-sensitive region in the western ghats.

Matheran's Panorama point offers magnificent panoramic views of its surroundings and is one of the best places to enjoy a glorious sunrise.

Also read: 16 Top places to visit in South India

6. Nandi Hills, Karnataka

Anwesha from Going Places With Anwesha says that Nandi hills is one of the best spots in and around Bangalore that will let you see one heck of a sunrise. Just ask anyone in Karnataka.

Photo by Anwesha

Nandi hills is an old hill fortress built during the Ganga dynasty that was later reinforced by Tipu Sultan. It is only 10 km away from Chickballapur town and approximately 60 km away from Bangalore city. Nandi hills is very popular with people of all age groups, especially teenagers.

To witness a beautiful sunrise, you need to reach at the base of Nandi hills at the wee hours of the night and walk all the way up to the viewpoint or the observatory podium created for the sole purpose of enjoying the view of the surrounding hills covered in fog as the first rays of sun, shine through them. If you stand close to one of the edges, you might feel like you are standing on clouds and witness one of the unforgettable sunrises.

7. Gokarna, Karnataka

Ellis from Backpack Adventures says that Gokarna is a cool spot to catch a glorious sunrise.

Imagine yourself in a hammock in front of your beach hut looking at the ocean while the sun rises and kingfishers play around. The beach is still empty and its just you and the birds that are most active in the early morning. This is what a sunrise in Gokarna in Karnataka is like.

Although most people head to Goa for some sun and sea in India, Gokarna is a much more quiet alternative with plenty of things to see and do, including some of the best sunrises and sunsets around the world.

There are more than 5 beaches in Gokarna. Some so remote that you can only reach them on foot or by boat. All of them are connected through the Gokarna beach trek. A trail over rocky terrain with superb views over the ocean and lots of great places to see the sun rise.

8. Chopta Chandrashila trek, Uttarakhand

Daisy from Beyond My Border says that the Chopta Chandrashila trek is a scenic trail along the hip of the Himalayas. Sitting in the beautiful state of Uttarakhand, the hike is surrounded by miles and miles of greenery, blue skies, and a view of overlapping tower ranges.

What makes this 3-hour long journey more worthwhile is the sunrise it offers at the top of the hills. There are very few people that visit the Chandrashila Peak. Spend a night in one of the quiet guesthouses and get ready for one of the most beautiful sunrises in India.

Photo by Daisy

The next morning, hike another half an hour up the summit. There, you will find yourself surrounded by clouds in the midst of undulating mountain ranges. It is heavenly.

9. Satpura National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Claudia from My Adventures Across The World says that Satpura National Park, in Madhya Pradesh is one of the best places to catch a gorgeous sunrise in India. Far away from any city, it's incredibly quiet and pristine, so the sunrise experience will not only be a visual one – that of seeing the sun rising from the horizon; but also a hearing one.

You will only hear the sound of nature – birds chirping, monkeys calling in the distance. Sunrise is also the best time of day to visit the park, which is home to tigers and other animals such as spotted dears and monkeys. Make sure to visit in the wet season for higher chances of seeing tigers!

Also read: Myths and misconceptions about India

10. Nahargarh Fort, Rajasthan

Jpr Arv from Jaipur Thru My Lens says that of all the places one can enjoy a beautiful sunrise in Jaipur, Nahargarh Fort remains one of the most visited sites. While I do recommend this place, I advise nature-loving people to avoid it altogether because it becomes chaotic during weekends.

Since the sunrise from a hill is magnificent, I recommend a great alternative to Nahargarh Fort- Charan Mandir. Charan Mandir is one of the oldest temples in Jaipur and is dedicated to Lord Krishna.

Charan Mandir is 2.5 Km before Nahargarh Fort on the same road. The best place to watch a sunrise from Charan Mandir is half-constructed ancient structures right opposite to this temple overlooking the valley.

11. Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Jyoti from Story At Every Corner says that Shimla is the best known hill station destination in Himachal for its beauty. But few know that it is surrounded by hundreds of villages and tiny towns that are much quieter and not as crowded by over tourism. We stayed in one such resort near Shimla a few months ago. The scenic hills surrounded us 24×7. On one of the mornings we woke early and we delighted at the clear views, crisp air and calmness all around.

We stayed at Manla Home resort in Baldeyan area of Shimla, Himachal. It’s it’s own little village with a couple of resorts and a few houses. Set on a slope facing Shimla, it has beautiful views at night but I like the morning sunrise and evening sunset the best. The hill is perfect for a hike and a bit of exercise. Do wear good walking shoes because the hills are quite steep.

12. Jodhpur, Rajasthan

Jing from Finding Jing says that Jodhpur is dubbed as the Blue City of India because most of the houses in the old town is painted in blue. Apparently this is to keep the atmosphere cool since the city experiences bright and sunny weather all year round. Because of this, Jodhpur is also called as the Sun City, which means that the chances of witnessing glorious sunrises is also high all year long.

Photo by Jing

Finding the best spot to experience a breathtaking sunrise in Jodhpur is not difficult. In fact, you can do this on the rooftop of your hotel where you don’t have to get up too early to travel to the viewpoint. The best location is in the old town, with a view of the Mehrangarh Fort.

If you’re up to spending sunrise in other locations in Jodhpur, great places to see the first rays of sunshine are the Mehrangarh Fort, Jaswant Thada and the Singhoria Hill, which is close to Mehrangarh Fort.

13. Humayun’s Tomb, Delhi

Anjali from Travel Melodies says that one of the finest examples of Mughal architecture in India – Humayun’s Tomb fills its visitors with a sense of awe. Its exemplary architecture charms travelers all across the world.

It certainly is a delight to visit, be it any time of the day; sunrise at Humayun’s Tomb is extra special. The monument looks ethereal as the warm glow of morning sun drapes the red and white beauty. The sight of the early morning sun rising steadily above its white marble dome is out-of-this-world.

Humayun’s Tomb is undoubtedly one of the best places in New Delhi to see the sunrise. Visit the tomb during early morning hours to witness the magical sunrise over Humayun’s Tomb. There’s an added advantage of visiting just as it opens – You get the entire place to yourself, no crowds of tourists.

Humayun’s Tomb is open on all days of the week from 6 am – 6 pm (Sunrise to Sunset). The entrance fee is INR 35 for Indian/BIMSTAC/SAARC nationals while it’s INR 550 for foreign nationals.

14. Patnem Beach, Goa

Amelie from Mostly Amelie says that Patnem beach is well known for people doing their yoga teacher training. And really, what better is there way to wind down from a full day of learning and moving your body than to sit down in the soft and luscious sand with a coconut and watch the sun go down over the water?

There's very little to Patnem Beach: a single small road filled with shops and restaurants, and a strip of sand with more restaurants and a strip of bungalows from where you can rest and hear the waves crashing down on the shore.

It's a very quiet little slice of South Goa for the calmer holidaymakers and a wonderful place to watch the sunset undisturbed by loud music and party people. In short, Patnem Beach is a great sunrise and sunset-watching spot for the more grown-ups, the yogis, and people looking for peace and calm.

15. Vagator, Goa

Inna from the Executive Thrillseeker says that one of the most chill and relaxing place to see the sunset by the sea is in Vagator, Goa. Here, nobody is in a hurry and every day people see the sun off enjoying every second of the passing day. Some people are doing yoga, some are eating snacks, or just silently looking at the slowly sinking sun. I have yet to see a more beautiful sunset than in Vagator, Goa.

Goa is the smallest, cleanest and richest state in India. The Portuguese influence can be seen here till today: in buildings, Catholic churches and cemeteries and there is practically no traditional Indian architecture here, and the locals profess mainly Christianity.

Goa has really something special about it, its own flavor, incomparable with anything else. Some people think that Goa is “not real India” but the locals are just as kind, the cuisine is just as wonderful, and there are enough sights and interesting places to spend more than one vacation here.

In addition to the fact that Vagator is a very beautiful and non-touristy beach, there is also a local attraction – the Face of Shiva, carved in a rock by the sea.

Also read: 16 Top places to visit in South India

16. Allepey, Kerala

Rai from A Rai of Light says that Allepey, famous for its beautiful backwater canals, beaches, lagoons, and paddy fields, is also one of the best places to witness a beautiful sunrise.

Among the oldest plane towns in India, its houseboat cruises in the backwaters attract thousands of visitors each year for a unique experience that is both romantic and well paced.

The view of sunrise is simply amazing; both from the backwaters and the beach, where you can witness the sun slowly rise from the horizon, among the changing scenery, and turn into a bright yellow ball. The Alappuzha Lighthouse which stands near the beach, offers another opportunity to view this spectacle.

Conclusion

These spectacular sights are definitely incentives to get up early. Don't you think?

Visit these places to witness the best ever sunrises and transport yourself to a magical land. If you stick around the location for at least a day, do not miss the surreal sunsets.

As I am from the south part of India I guess I favored more southern spots in this post 🙂

Do not forget to post your favorite sunrise spots here for all of us to know and enjoy!

Pin it for later!