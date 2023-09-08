11 of The Best Places To Eat In Seaside Oregon

For over 40 years, I've been spending summer vacations in the small Oregon Coast town of Seaside. It's the epitome of a vacation town, filled with many things to see and taste. Since my activities usually center on our beach cottage and home-cooked meals, I rarely enjoyed the dining choices in town. When freelance life brought me to Seaside in the off-season, I discovered new eateries that have become my favorites. These are some of the best places to eat in Seaside Oregon.

The heart of Seaside is the main street of Broadway, and it's lined with restaurants, cafes, and specialty food shops in every direction. There are other eateries along Highway 101, the main thoroughfare, and a small enclave on the south end of town.

1. Norma’s Seafood & Steak

There is no more quintessential restaurant in town than Norma’s Seafood & Steak, located in a blue lighthouse near Columbia and Broadway. The best item on the menu here is the world-famous Clam Chowder, which has received nationwide recognition. The menu also offers sandwiches, salads, pasta, seafood, and steak dishes. Its open-faced crab sandwich has inspired my family’s homemade version.

This Seaside staple is my favorite, not just due to the food but also because it was established the same year I was born. There can be a wait during weekend summer nights, but I have often grabbed takeout to avoid the delay.

2. Una Ves Mas

While several Mexican restaurants and taco shops are in town, Una Ves Mas is my favorite based on authentic tasting food. The extensive menu offers seafood, combinations, and, my favorite, street tacos. The inside is colorful and decorative in Mexican style, and the drinks are huge. The name translates to “One More Time” in Spanish, and you’ll find yourself going back more than once as I have.

3. Phillips Candies of Seaside

A visit to Seaside simply isn’t complete without stopping here for me. Having been established in 1897, Phillips Candies is the oldest continually run business in town. My favorite thing is to stop in and grab some freshly popped popcorn for a stroll around downtown. Additionally, I always pick up some fudge for the family cottage and saltwater taffy to take as souvenirs for friends back home.

It also is another of several places offering ice cream or gelato in town, and sometimes they have a flavor I just can’t resist.

4. Sam’s Seaside Cafe

A craving for tater tots led me to visit Sam’s Seaside Cafe on the west end of Broadway, closest to the beach. The vast menu features many burgers, sandwiches, seafood entrees, and salads. Its prime spot on Broadway is great for people-watching, and its free Wi-Fi makes it a great place to work. The family-friendly cafe uniquely features a bar and lounge in the back called Luke’s Lizard Lounge.

5. Sea Star Gelato

As with choices for seafood and clam chowder, there are many ice cream places in town, but I’m partial to Sea Star Gelato. Nearby Norma’s, Sea Star is also award-winning, having won the favorite ice cream in Oregon by Travel + Leisure Magazine. There are 32 rotating flavors at any given time, including at least six vegan flavors for those like me looking for dairy-free desserts. You can expect to find a line out the door, even on cool weather days.

6. Seaside Brewing Company

Having been around since 2011, I remember watching and waiting for them to open. While not a beer drinker myself, I enjoy going for the atmosphere and the food. The menu features burgers, fish and chips, and my favorite, the fish tacos. It’s also known for its Smoked dishes, including coleslaw, potato wedges, and smoked brisket sandwiches.

It’s located on Broadway on Highway 101 and has expansive outdoor seating with heaters during the cooler months or summer evenings. On the beer side, they pride themselves on their Oregon Coast-brewed craft beer, including their Sneaker Wave IPA.

7. Tsunami Sandwich Company

Located just steps from the beach and the Turnaround, the Tsunami Sandwich Shop is the go-to place for sandwiches in town. With names such as the Sand Castle, the Tillamook Rock, or the famous Tsunami Pastrami for which it’s best known, it’s also not to be missed. They also feature a variety of hot dog and sausage choices in addition to their chili and clam chowder versions. Additionally, the shop offers and scoops 16 flavors of Tillamook ice cream.

8. Angelina’s Pizzeria and Cafe

Every town needs good pizza, and although it’s not something I regularly indulge in, I did visit here once. Be prepared to wait a bit as they aren’t the speediest of places. The Vegan pizza I indulged in was delightful, and they also offer a variety of calzones in addition to pizzas. They are located on the south side of town along Highway 101.

9. Osprey Cafe

Osprey Cafe on the south side of town is a relatively new discovery for me but is now a must-do. The restaurant is only open for breakfast and lunch and has a diverse selection of international dishes. There’s a great breakfast choice for anyone’s palate on the menu, and there are vegan and gluten-free options. Lunch options include burgers, sandwiches, and soups.

Just one block back from the beach and Prom, it doesn’t hurt that you can see and smell the ocean while dining from either indoor or outdoor seating.

10. Billy Macs Bar and Grill

Also, on the south side of town, Billy Mac’s another newcomer to me. Self-proclaimed as “the town’s favorite bar and grill,” Billy Mac’s is a perfect little beach town bar. You can get the typical bar food here, but my favorite is the tacos and another place to get great tater tots. It is also open for breakfast, although I haven’t been there during breakfast.

The full bar offers a Happy Hour every weekday from 4 pm to 6 pm with $1 off draft beers and is a popular meeting spot for locals.

11. Maggie’s on The Prom

While I have not eaten here myself, I know it was a favorite of my grandmother’s in her lifetime. This fine dining establishment has the ideal location, on the Prom, with full ocean views. The menu is heavy on seafood entrees and delightful desserts. It makes for a great special occasion meal or date night out on the town.

Neighboring Town Options

Nearby and neighboring town Cannon Beach to the south offers many great options for those venturing outside Seaside. To the north, Astoria is a great port town with its own vibrant craft brew and food truck scene. Seasonally I also love visiting the Sunday Farmer’s Market.

There are plenty of things to do in Seaside, Oregon, and an abundance of choices when it comes to eating. I’ve had a lifetime of visits to this North Oregon Coast town, and I still haven’t been able to enjoy all of them. From seafood, burgers, and pasta to sweet treats, there is a place to please every palate.