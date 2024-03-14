24 Best Places To Live in Florida for Beach Lovers and City-Dwellers

According to Visit Florida, the Florida Tourism Industry's official website, Florida is the only state that borders the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. Not only does it border two bodies of water, but when you're in the state, you're never more than 60 miles from the nearest body of saltwater.

If you're thinking about a move to the Sunshine State, check out our list of the best places to live in Florida for those who love the beach and those who don't.

Best Places To Live in Florida for Beach Lovers and City-Dwellers

We know there's more to Florida than its beaches and theme parks, but if you do happen to love the sandy shores and crashing waves, we know a few places. Our list also includes locations without direct beach access, but they're still no more than 60 miles away. We've covered the entire state with our recommendations for the best places to live in Florida.

1. St. Pete Beach

Stunning sunset views, miles of beach boutiques, open ocean, and mouthwatering beachfront cuisine pepper the shores of St. Pete Beach. Tons of sugar white sand decorate the Gulf of Mexico-fronted beaches. Locals and visitors enjoy a dip in the water or a parasailing adventure through the blue sky. Dolphins pop up alongside boat tours and kayak rides, and mountains of eclectic fish, turtles, and crabs mingle underwater.

2. Sanibel Island

Lofty palm tree species pop up around the preserved island. The inhabitants of Sanibel Island emphasize conservation efforts through restorative plans and protective guidelines preventing harm to the beaches and wildlife. Countless bird species soar through the open air of Sanibel, making the white, sandy beaches their home. In the jungle-like environment behind the beaches, bobcats, iguanas, rats, coyotes, lizards, and squirrels may roam.

Another aspect that makes Sanibel a beloved beach is the abundance of large shells on the shore. Wake up in the wee hours during low tide to spot enormous scallops, whelks, sea snails, and almost any shell you can think of.

3. Captiva Island

A few miles past Sanibel Island, Captiva Island greets newcomers and locals with a tranquil beach presence, combatting Sanibel's noisy popularity. Those searching for a serene waterfront area to call home rejoice over Captiva Island's somewhat remote homes and beaches.

Our ideal day on Captiva Island comprises a sun lounge at the beach, a seashell scoop, a sunset sitting, and a meal at the iconic Bubble Room. Antique Hollywood merchandise aligns every square inch of the Bubble Room's interior, providing patrons with a unique landscape to peruse during their dining experience.

4. West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach earned its name because of the plentiful palm trees lining the streets. Around every corner, a steady palm tree holds its place, welcoming those with its shady fronds. Snorkelers and scuba divers adore the cerulean Atlantic Ocean outlet due to the surplus of Loggerhead, Leatherback, and Green Sea Turtles, in addition to other incredible sea creatures in the area. Out of the water, residents fancy bicycle tours through the Palm tree-lined streets, airboat rides, and fishing for goliath grouper.

5. Clearwater Beach

U.S. News and World Report named Clearwater Beach one of the top five beaches in the world last year. Miles of umbrellas, beach bags, and pop-up chairs spread through the silky sand, inviting visitors to stop and stay a while. This beach town has plentiful dolphin families greeting the sunset cruises and boat tours throughout the crisp Gulf of Mexico water. Resorts, waterfront dining, and million-dollar homes confirm Clearwater Beach to be one of the best places to live in Florida.

6. Saint Augustine

Mix a haunted town with a beachfront city, and voila! St. Augustine materializes. St. John's County Ocean Pier rolls out into the Atlantic Ocean, granting citizens a place to fish or watch the awe-inspiring sunsets. Residents looking to quench their sand sport-related tastes show up for beach volleyball tournaments or try skimboarding. They are also involved in sea turtle nesting lookout groups during May and October for firsthand insight into the turtle life cycle.

7. Siesta Key

Siesta Key spreads over eight miles of crystalline sand and aqua-blue waterways near Sarasota. Siesta Key specializes in exceptional boat tours. Interested customers board eco-friendly watercraft for personalized views of manatees, dolphins, and above-water bird and vegetation habitats. Each eco-tour relays the importance of respecting the ecosystem while viewing it.

Turtle Beach serves as a year-round home to the slow-moving, majestic creatures we know as turtles. The sand quality shifts from the silky, soft silt to a grainier composition, and the water remains at a shallow level 50 feet out.

8. Venice Beach

Known as the shark tooth capital of the world, Venice Beach appeals to anyone in the market for finding free-range shark teeth washed ashore. Beach browsers discover variegated shark teeth and seashells. Water wanderers stray from the shore to a coral reef that hosts fossils and nearby turtles. Anglers perch atop the Venice Fishing Pier and cast a line, waiting for a grouper or snapper to bite the bait.

9. Amelia Island

Another family-oriented, community-based beach town is Amelia Island. The northern barrier island covers 13 miles of white sand beaches along the Atlantic Ocean. Main Beach Park contains almost every activity a modern-day beachgoer could dream of.

A mini golf course near the entrance draws in families to attempt a round or two. A skatepark near the beach pleases outdoor enthusiasts while their water-adoring brethren plunge into the surf.

10. Key Largo

Live in the Florida Keys without driving too far into the Florida Keys. Key Largo is located about 90 miles from Miami and 97 miles from Key West. The first and northernmost key unveils a tropical oasis beneath the warm waters for scuba divers and snorkelers. The underwater activity indulgers explore radiant coral reefs teeming with sea life while searching for an underwater sculpture entitled “Christ of the Abyss.”

11. Miami Beach

Categorizing Miami as a singular entity is complex in itself because of the array of identities and environments widespread in the southern city. Yet, Miami's beaches always host guests. Art Deco buildings border the sandy bays, famous restaurants call to beach explorers, and artists of all disciplines entertain passersby on the boardwalks.

For fun, Biscayne Bay cruises take customers on waterfront boat rides showcasing celebrities' houses. Yoga teachers set up classes on the velvet sand, and jet skiers and parasailers ride into or over the horizon. Miami Beach considers itself one of the best places to live in Florida.

12. Treasure Island

Treasure Island is a few miles north of St Pete Beach. The Gulf of Mexico coalesces with glistening white sand, enticing everyone to take a walk on the beach. The gulf breezes and clear waters make for a beautiful, relaxing setting.

Every weekend, trampolines and gargantuan water slides appear, asking beach bodies to partake in the activities for all ages. Annually, Treasure Island hosts a famous kite festival, captivating talented kite fliers. It also hosts “Sanding Ovations,” a sugar sand sculpture contest featuring artists from all over the world.

13. Orlando

Aside from quick access to famous theme parks like Disney World, Sea World, and Universal Studios, Orlando locals bask in the palpable entertainment scene. In November, electronic music enthusiasts enjoy EDC (Electric Daisy Carnival). A plethora of up-and-coming and established artists fly to Orlando for performances in popular venues like Amway Center, The Plaza, The Beacham, and The Kia Center.

From a culinary perspective, Orlando is the epitome of a fantastic foodie town. For our plant-based readers, check out Kres Chophouse's vegan selection. Don't worry, carnivores, the steakhouse has plenty for you to choose from too.

14. Lakeland

Lakeland may not provide direct access to the beach, but that doesn't mean it refrains from water access. Given its name, the smaller Floridian city welcomes locals and visitors to explore its lakes. The city houses 38 named lakes with plenty of smaller, unnamed bodies of water filtering in. Animals exploring their free-range lake access include river otters, gopher tortoises, bobcats, bald eagles, and, of course, the alligator.

With the heavy wildlife population comes eager workers yearning to prioritize the animals' health and safety. Lakeland leans on wildlife foundations and rehabilitation centers to optimize their native species' health, making this a fabulous home for a scientist or conservationist.

15. Mount Dora

Another smaller lakefront Floridian residency is Mount Dora. The artsy community offers the idyllic small-town life as Orlando is its closest big city. The ‘Mount' of the flat states city refers to the historic town's 184-foot peak. Colorful, old-fashioned street signs pepper the walkways of the boutique-laden downtown.

Adventure-hungry folk enjoy a kayak ride through the scenic one-mile Dora Canal. Trees envelop the kayakers, casting a shadow over their journey before the canal merges with Lake Eustis. Another option for outdoorsy enthusiasts includes strolls through Palm Island Park Boardwalk (bring binoculars for bird-watching endeavors) and biking along the smooth pavement through the staggering oak trees.

16. Kissimmee

Disney World is in Kissimmee, not Orlando. Universal and Seaworld exist in Orlando, not Kissimmee—a small distance, but a big difference. Kissimmee is Orlando's smaller, quieter cousin, with fewer people and more wildlife. While Orlando values heightened attraction for fast-paced city life, Kissimmee indulges in nature. Locals love hot air ballooning over lakes, peering below for signs of the green monsters our state fostered a reputation for.

Perhaps someone wants a closeup of said gators, so they hop aboard a high-speed airboat ride and cruise along the scaly reptiles. Individuals can also choose to test their limits and zip line through high altitudes in the middle of the Kissimmee.

The job market interests several disciplines thanks to heavy crowds flowing through Kissimmee. Park rangers, wildlife conservationists, theme park workers, and adventure enthusiasts coexist with dancers, singers, and acrobats.

17. Tampa

Every day, Tampa grows. A new car joins the congested highway, and rent rises. All for good reason. Tampa hosts a wealth of activities interesting to every age group. For kids, we have the Gasparilla children's parade, a take on the pirate invasion, the Florida State Fair, the aquarium with an astounding collection of sharks and sensory learning exhibits, and a couple of children's museums like MOSI (Museum of Science and Industry) and the Glazer Children's Museum.

Tampa invites visitors for a day at Busch Gardens or Adventure Island, a trip to Skatepark of Tampa, or a showing of one of Tampa Bay's rich theater productions. Adults will love Gasparilla Pirate Invasion, a relaxing walk down Tampa's Riverwalk, or browsing through art displays in the Tampa Museum of Art. Sports fans cheer on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, and hockey fans shout for the Tampa Lightning at Amalie Arena.

18. Gainesville

Thousands of college students populate Gainesville as the town boasts one of the best universities in the state—the University of Florida. However, the college city easily blends university life with events and activities for all citizens, like tranquil parks and museums. The Kanapaha Botanical Gardens appease any plant lover or aspiring botanist with a breathtaking selection of lily pads.

The Butterfly Rainforest (a part of the Museum of Natural History) delights visitors with varying butterfly species flitting through the world. The UF campus holds the world's largest occupied bat house, where over 500,000 bats regularly abide.

19. Lake Wales

The main attraction in Lake Wales spreads over 250 acres of greenery with a centerpiece paled pink, stained glass tower jutting out of the Iron Mountain. Lush vegetation and native bird species entrance visitors, lulling them in the park with soothing bell chimes from said pale pink tower in Bok Tower Gardens.

That serene outdoor landscape resembles the feel of existing in Lake Wales. Residents adore the coexistence with nature, especially since houses favor a spread-out plan with copious yard space between other houses. Lake Wales is perfect for the retiree or someone against the fast-paced city life.

20. Plant City

Plant City is the ideal habitat for strawberry aficionados. Each year, Plant City hosts The Strawberry Festival, an 11-day celebration honoring the best fruit in the world, the strawberry. The locals gather to showcase their livestock and strawberry-infused concoctions as other Floridians and out-of-state visitors pile into the fair-esque festival.

Besides the annual strawberry festivities, Plant City residents enjoy exploring the Robert W. Willaford Railroad Museum for historical insight into train life and a day trip to Keel Farms, a delicious, sustainable winery serving the finest blueberry wine in the state.

21. Tallahassee

Tallahassee is another landlocked college town and the capital of Florida. History buffs will appreciate the well-kept historical legacy of the early days of Florida's existence from colony to statehood. The Florida Historic Capital Museum illuminates Florida's political affiliations. The Museum of Florida History spotlights the artifacts and people who helped shape the state.

Lastly, the Knott House Museum (run by the Museum of Florida History) takes visitors back to Florida in the 1800s. The Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park and Cascades State Park exemplify historical relevance amidst beauteous plant life.

22. Ocala

When looking for a small-town, community-oriented neighborhood, look no further than Ocala. The rural, Central Florida city savors the kind of neighboring feel most of Florida lacks. Though Ocala fancies its farm life, it still hosts a few events during the year for citizens who don't tend to farms or livestock. The city puts on comic conventions, an iteration of the Kentucky Derby, a Two Rivers Music Festival, and a Blueberry Festival, among others.

Ocala possesses one of North America's largest natural springs—Silver Springs State Park. The famous glass-bottomed boats give visitors unparalleled insight into the underwater phenomenon making up Silver Springs State Park. Sea Cows float through the clear water, roaming around Blue Tilapia. Sea turtles mingle, all under the glass-bottomed boat or kayak.

23. Winter Haven

Central Florida is home to Winter Haven. Watersports fill many locals' days given the city's 600-acre chain of lakes. The canal-connected chain welcomes anglers to catch Largemouth Bass and Bluegill as other watersport artists (tubers, waterskiers, wakeboarders, speed boaters, and paddleboarders) soak in the beauty of the lakes. In addition to the impressive lakes, Winter Haven is home to Legoland Florida and the Peppa Pig Theme Park.

24. Dade City

Another quaint, tight-knit town finds itself an hour outside the Tampa Bay area. The main attraction is the Pioneer Florida Museum, an homage to those who lived off the land in times gone by, displaying all the tools used to craft life out of the land. The museum also focuses on women's and children's lives, with a schoolhouse and old-fashioned kitchen on display.

If the Pioneer Florida Museum doesn't sound appealing, journey over to Giraffe Ranch Farm Tours. Visitors can feed the animals and watch zebras, cattle, and horses frolicking through the safari. In 2020, Dade City opened a snowpark that allows visitors to experience a winter wonderland via a man-made, snow-tubing track.