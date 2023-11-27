Every city has a soul, but what makes a city a great place to live? Is it nature, the parks, the employment opportunities, nightlife, or something else? No one can answer that question definitively since it depends on who you ask. However, some cities are objectively better than others if you are looking for a permanent residence. These are the best places to live in the world, broken down by city.

11 Best Places To Live in the World—City Edition

1. Vienna

According to almost every significant statistic and poll, Vienna is undoubtedly the best city to live in. It is a jack of all trades. Vienna is a city with great history, considering it was the capital of once the strongest force in the world, The Habsburg Monarchy. Apart from that, it's located in Austria, which is one of the wealthiest European nations. When you think it can't get better, it does. Vienna is one of the cleanest cities I have ever visited.

2. Geneva

It's no surprise to have a Swiss country on this list. Geneva is one of the most beautiful cities in the world, with a moderate climate, pleasant warm summers, and snowy but not freezing winters. The city has one of the biggest salaries in the world at this moment, with the minimum monthly salary being close to $3,000 USD. It sits on the banks of a beautiful Lake Geneva, symbolizing the city's unsurpassed beauty.

3. Melbourne

The gem from the land down under. Melbourne is one of Australia's biggest cities, sitting comfortably on the southeastern part of the continent. It is overall a great place to visit as well to live in. The salary index is relatively high, and the healthcare and education systems are formidable.

4. Toronto

Canada's biggest city takes fourth place. It also ranked among the top ten cities in the world according to Travel+Leisure. We rate it slightly higher due to its fantastic skyline, healthcare, and multicultural diversity. It is one of the best places to live in the world.

5. Amsterdam

Another city which we can't place any higher simply due to the awesomeness of the previous ones is Amsterdam. The Dutch Capital takes fifth place due to the numerous museums, cafes, and diversity. It also ranks this high due to the low pollution of the city. Over 95% of Amsterdam's population use bicycles as a primary form of transport, reducing the city's carbon footprint and making it a livable oasis that we all dream about.

6. New York

While it may not be as pretty, cultured, and historic as its predecessors from this list, New York is a place of opportunity. A city on the Hudson River that is a home for everyone and is a place where anyone can find anything they need or want. It is a land of chance, with the most significant cultural diversity among all the cities on the list—going neck and neck with Toronto.

7. Podgorica

You may be surprised and have probably never heard of this place, but Podgorica is the capital of Montenegro. It is also the hometown of the writer of this article, but I am not biased in any way. Podgorica is a city that flies under the radar for ordinary people. Still, you would be surprised if I told you that the wealthiest people in the world have some property in the city or somewhere in its vicinity.

It is home to numerous famous Russian, Ukrainian, and Turkish oligarchs. This is due to Podgorica being a friendly place with many parks, good employment opportunities, free healthcare, and education. It is also among the oldest cities in this list, with archeological evidence confirming that it has been inhabited as far as 3000 B.C. Of course, it wasn't a city back then but rather a settlement, but still, it counts. The Montenegrin capital surely deserves a spot among the world's best places to live!

8. Singapore

Singapore is a city-state located in Asia. It is famous for its cleanliness and the highest living standard among all the previously mentioned cities. Singapore is also the safest city to live in due to its laws, which are incredibly strict, and punishments, which can be extreme. We have ranked it on the lower part of this list because of the immense heat and humidity, which only a few European or American visitors can stand.

9. Osaka

Osaka is Japan's financial backbone and one of the most visited cities in the whole country. It is renowned for its stability in the fields of law, healthcare, and education. It has numerous festivals during the year to keep the residents and visitors happy.

10. Dubai

While this may seem like an unorthodox choice, you would be surprised how many people prefer cities like Dubai as their home. The luxury shops, endless career opportunities, and incredible skyline make Dubai a perfect place for anyone looking for a new adventure.

11. Barcelona

Barcelona is one of the most astonishing cities in the old continent. It is renowned for its incredible architecture and countless museums. The Mediterranean climate helps Barca stay a fantastic place to live year after year due to its hot summers and pleasant winters.