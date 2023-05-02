From Asheville to The Queen City, Experts Share The 5 Best Places To Retire in North Carolina

North Carolina welcomes around 40 million tourists every year, a testament to the surging popularity of the Tar Heel State. In addition to the many visitors who come for the gorgeous coastline, incredible barbecue, and rich cultural opportunities, the state’s high quality of life also attracts flocks of retirees.

Those who feel drawn to North Carolina as a retirement destination have their work cut out for them – choosing where to live in the state is no small task. From mountain escapes to vibrant, growing cities and stunning beach towns, there’s a bit of everything on offer.

Fortunately for those looking to narrow this search, several retirement advisors share their advice on the best retirement spots in North Carolina.

Asheville

Equally beloved as a weekend destination and a retirement haven, Asheville brims with North Carolina charm and attractions. Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville has the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on its doorstep. But according to David Berns of Truadvice Wealth Management, it offers much more than that:

“Asheville, NC, is a wonderful place to retire, with its mountain views and food scene. The area is home to many artists, writers, and musicians who love to create their art. Winters are also tame, allowing retirees to enjoy the mix of seasons.”

Asheville houses 92,000 residents, which gives it the buzz and amenities of a vibrant city. The median home price is higher than in other places, but the cost of living is relatively low overall.

The quality of life is sky-high, too, and continued education is available thanks to the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of North Carolina (UNC). The many retirement communities in the area are the cherry on top for prospective retirees.

Hendersonville

A short drive from Asheville, Hendersonville is a small, picturesque city in the Blue Ridge Mountains. A vibrant town that oozes southern charm, it’s a haven for outdoor enthusiasts and anyone seeking a slower pace of life in retirement.

With its wide, tree-lined streets, Hendersonville is a pedestrian-friendly place with abundant hiking and biking trails nearby. Among them are the DuPont State Recreation Forest and the aptly-named “Cheers! Trail,” which connects 25 different craft beverage-tasting experiences in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

For those seeking easy access to Asheville with a quieter way of life, Tim Uihlein, Partner and Managing Director of Vincere Wealth suggests Black Mountain as another nearby alternative:

“Black Mountain is a fantastic town, especially for retirees. It offers convenience to a nearby big city (Asheville) with the allure of a quaint and sleepy mountain town.”

Other incentives to retire to Hendersonville include its historic downtown area lined with boutique stores, museums, restaurants, and cafes. The city also boasts a high ratio of physician’s offices to residents and is a mere 22 miles from the excitement of Asheville.

Durham

As a mid-sized city of around 275,000 residents, Durham has all the excitement of a modern metropolis with less stress. It strikes a beautiful balance, where small-town warmth meets big-city bustle. Home of Duke University and the Durham Bulls minor league baseball team, it’s bike-friendly, walkable, and packed with parks, bars, restaurants, museums, and entertainment venues.

Specific reasons to retire here include its affordable housing and renowned university medical center. Durham also has an incredible lifelong learning program available courtesy of Duke University, and golfers will appreciate the slew of courses dotted around town.

New Bern

Located in Craven County, New Bern is part of the Inner Banks region on the coast of North Carolina. It’s also the state’s second-oldest town! Founded in 1710, this historic place teems with old architecture and sites of historical importance, including the remarkable Tryon Palace.

Jay W. Rishel, Certified Financial Planner (CFP) with Overman Capital Management, highlights some of New Bern’s biggest draws.

“It offers a historic and vibrant downtown and affordable location/cost of living on the confluence of the Trent and Neuse Rivers. A quick 45-minute drive to the beach, 2 hours from Raleigh-Durham, 1.5 hours from Wilmington. The demographics are quite diverse, and the area has something for everyone – young and old. Lower taxes than the Northeast, less congestion, better weather, and very welcoming people.”

Among other perks, New Bern boasts a prime riverside location, amazing restaurants and shopping opportunities, renowned golf courses, and interesting cultural activities. Head to the waterfront at Union Point Park for a sunset walk, explore the lively downtown area with its local businesses and enjoy a warm welcome from friendly locals.

Charlotte

Charlotte is the largest and most populous city in North Carolina. Known as the Queen City, it benefits from temperate weather and splendid outdoor opportunities such as Little Sugar Creek Greenway and Lake Norman.

Pro sports fans will never run out of activity in Charlotte. Not only is the city home to the Hornets, Checkers, and Panthers, but it’s also the birthplace of NASCAR. Many bars, restaurants, cafes, museums, and galleries are also available.

Although the cost of living in Charlotte is more expensive than in other parts of North Carolina, it’s still reasonably affordable – especially for those relocating from other major metro areas or retirement hubs like Florida. Furthermore, Charlotte has numerous Magnet-status healthcare facilities to call upon, putting residents’ medical needs in reliable hands.

Settling in the Tar Heel State

Retirement is an exciting stage of life in which a person is likely to want many things: a reasonable cost of living, an abundance of amenities and activities to enjoy, and peaceful spaces to relax and put up your feet. Deciding where to spend these years is not easy, but North Carolina can check all the boxes.

This beautiful state, nestled midway down the eastern seaboard, offers a bit of everything. Each of its many unique cities and towns caters to different personalities, preferences, and lifestyles. But armed with the advice of retirement planners with local knowledge, it’s hard to make a wrong choice.

This article was produced by Wealthtender and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.