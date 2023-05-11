From Avon Lake to Yellow Springs, Experts Share The Best Places To Retire in Ohio

Despite its harsh winters and limited coastline, almost 1 in 5 Ohioans fall into the 65+ age bracket. And not all of them were born there – Ohio has a thriving retirement community.

Retirement typically brings to mind sunny beaches and sprawling golf courses. So it may surprise some to think of Ohio as a top contender among retirement destinations.

But those drawn to a low cost of living, first-class healthcare infrastructure, gorgeous state parks, and abundant housing options have plenty to appreciate about Ohio.

Retirement advisors offer their top picks for the best spots to retire within the state.

Columbus

For city lovers, there aren’t many better places to retire in Ohio than the state capital, Columbus. This populous metropolis is home to over 900,000 residents and would be ideal for active retirees who thrive in an energetic atmosphere.

From wining and dining to dancing, Columbus teems with possibilities. Columbus also has endless cultural pursuits, with museums, theaters, and galleries around every corner. There’s also the historic German village, just south of downtown, to consider. College football fans will love how the city comes alive whenever its local team, the Ohio State Buckeyes, plays.

Some of the suburbs around Columbus also offer an outstanding balance between big-city energy and small-town warmth.

David Berns, a Financial Planner of Truadvice Wealth Management, shares, “Retiring in Ohio can be a wonderful choice for retirees who are looking for a mix of the great outdoors but still close enough to a major city. Dublin is a suburb of the state capital of Ohio, located outside of Columbus. Dublin has a great sense of community and a high quality of life for retirees.”

Both within the city limits and without, Columbus is an affordable and lively counterpart to many of the country’s great urban centers.

Avon Lake

Located on the beautiful Lake Erie in Lorain County, Avon Lake is a suburb of Cleveland and one of the most popular places to live in the area.

This small city of around 24,000 people has a friendly community feel, beautiful views, and access to the lake. It’s also a paradise for nature lovers – a lush, green city with an extensive public parks program, 20 miles of bike trails, and sandy beaches. Avon Lake also offers three public golf courses for those looking to hit the links in retirement.

Cleveland’s city center is only a short distance away, keeping the excitement and amenities of a big city close at hand. Housing prices are higher here than in other parts of Ohio, which makes Avon more attractive to individuals and couples with a higher net worth.

But the crime rate is exceptionally low, and the surrounding area houses three excellent healthcare facilities, making Avon a destination to consider.

Put-In-Bay

A scenic island getaway may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you picture Ohio retirement destinations, but that’s what the village of Put-In-Bay brings to the table.

Located on South Bass Island in Lake Erie, Put-In-Bay gives the feel of a peaceful vacation spot a short distance from Ohio’s bigger cities.

Tim Uihlein, a Certified Financial Planner with Vincere Wealth Management, offers his recommendation for the area: “Put-In-Bay is a fantastic city for retirees, as are many towns along the shores of Lake Erie between Toledo and Cleveland.”

In addition to its gorgeous lakeside views, the village offers abundant options for food, drink, and local events. As the area’s many visitors and residents can attest, there’s always something to do in this little Ohio island town.

Yellow Springs

Yellow Springs offers a retirement hub with overflowing bohemian style, community spirit, and natural beauty. With a population of around 3,500 residents, this eclectic village in Greene County is as tiny as it is charming.

Its walkable downtown area hosts around 100 colorful cafes, galleries, and shops. The city also boasts 1,125 acres of nature on its doorstep. The village’s name comes directly from the Yellow Spring in the Glen Helen Nature Preserve.

Yellow Springs makes an open-minded, free-spirited, and down-to-earth retirement destination with a high quality of life. As for residents’ healthcare needs, there are physicians’ offices in town and a major hospital just 15 minutes away.

Oxford

Oxford is ideal for retirees who prefer a small-town lifestyle but still want easy access to the excitement of Cincinnati. This college town is less than an hour’s drive from Cincinnati’s center, but it’s a world away in terms of size and atmosphere. Located in Butler County, Oxford has only 23,000 residents and a strong community feel.

This hidden gem of a town is home to Miami University and boasts various attractions, activities, and amenities to keep locals busy. Its highlights include the historic Mile Square, the community arts center, and a slew of eateries and shopping opportunities uptown. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love the Hueston Woods State Park nearby.

The median house price in Oxford is higher than in other parts of Ohio, but it may be worth the premium. Its low crime rate and top-rated local hospital top off one of Ohio’s best retirement hubs.

A Peaceful Retirement in The Buckeye State

Ohio stands at a crucial crossroads in US geography – a gateway connecting the Northeast, Midwest, and Upper South. Retirees new to the state will similarly find an intersection of cultures and amenities of these contrasting regions.

Ohio retirement destinations offer a blend of affordability, activity, natural attractions, and ready access to visit loved ones in other parts of the country. Choosing between the state’s many vibrant cities and quaint towns is not necessarily easy, but fortunately, there’s no shortage of terrific options for any retirement lifestyle.

