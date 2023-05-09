Home to Patti LaBelle and the Liberty Bell, Retiring in Pennsylvania Has a Nice Ring to It

It was the second state to enter the Union, but it might be your first choice for where to retire.

Pennsylvania, the birthplace of both the US Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, offers endless opportunities to prospective retirees. As such, choosing a home among its many bustling big cities and quaint rural communities is no small task.

The Keystone State boasts an impressively low cost of living, doesn’t tax retirement income, and has two of the best hospitals in the country. It also hosts a thriving sports culture and fantastic outdoor opportunities. It’s no wonder that legendary singer Patti LaBelle chooses to enjoy her later life in retirement in the suburbs of Philadelphia.

For help choosing where to make the most of Pennsylvania’s many retirement benefits, financial advisors with local knowledge offer advice on the state’s top golden years retreats.

Pittsburgh

Although many picture themselves strolling down sun-kissed sandy beaches during retirement, others prioritize affordable housing, low crime rates, and access to high-quality healthcare. Folks in this second category who don’t mind winter weather could find a perfect home in Pittsburgh, also known as “the Steel City.”

David Berns, a retirement expert from Truadvice Wealth Management, shares, “Pittsburgh is a vibrant city located in western PA, with a relatively low cost of living. Perfect for those who love city life, Pittsburgh offers a rich cultural scene with lots of parks, museums, and theaters. It is also known for its excellent healthcare systems, an important fact for any retiree.”

“I can’t tell you how many friends and colleagues have visited Pittsburgh and said something like, ‘I had no idea it was like this!’ They imagined a dirty, featureless, midwestern wasteland with very little to offer. But it never takes long to flip the script,” adds Devin Faddoul, founder of Adda Financial and a Pittsburgh financial planner who serves millennials.

“Once they take in the view from Mt. Washington, wave a Terrible Towel at a Steelers game, or try their first slice of Fiori’s pizza, they appreciate this town for what it is. They just have to challenge their perceptions.”

This historic city has rapidly modernized in recent years, outgrowing its former industrial image. In addition to all the culture and conveniences of modern city life, Pittsburgh offers easy access to green spaces. The city has over 2,000 acres of parkland to explore and various state and county parks nearby.

Philadelphia

Philly is the biggest city in the state and offers everything one would expect from a destination with that title. It’s jam-packed with historical sites such as the Liberty Bell located in Independence National Historical Park, cultural activities, educational institutions, and world-class retail and dining opportunities.

Active retirees will appreciate the many parks and walking trails in town too. Sports fans will also love it, thanks to the Philadelphia Phillies, Eagles, and 76ers, who all call the city home.

The low cost of living in Philadelphia is another significant bonus relative to other major US cities where a higher net worth is required to enjoy a similar lifestyle. In addition, its first-rate public transport system and access to the Philadelphia International Airport make it easy for anyone to get around to new places.

Add in the fantastic medical facilities at Thomas Jefferson University and the University of PA, and Philly easily stands as one of the best places to retire in Pennsylvania.

Allentown

Located in Lehigh County in south-eastern Pennsylvania, Allentown is a fast-growing city of over 125,000 residents.

Those hunting for exciting cultural pursuits in their golden years will value Allentown’s theaters and art museums. History buffs will appreciate the Pennsylvania Dutch history of the area. Sports fans will benefit from the Lehigh Valley IronPigs baseball team. And outdoor enthusiasts will adore its award-winning park system, plus the Blue Mountain range just north of the city.

Ayad Amary, founder of Wealthcare of The Lehigh Valley and lifelong resident of Lehigh Valley, shares several insights on the area.

“The cost of living is reasonable, and you have plenty of choice between suburban living and city life without the congestion of major metropolitan areas. However, for those wanting big-city activity, New York, Philly, and Baltimore are within easy driving distance.

“Lots to offer for the outdoor fanatic, with many hiking/biking trails, and the Pocono Mountain area is just a short drive away for even more scenery… Last but not least, you get all four seasons’ worth of weather, and very seldom do we get devastating storms such as hurricanes or tornadoes due to the topography of the region.”

Lancaster

Lancaster is a bit of a historical oddity, holding the rare honor of once having been the capital of the United States. It held the title for precisely 24 hours following the capture of Philadelphia by the British in 1777.

A place full of history, Lancaster’s diverse nature caters to urban and rural hearts alike – not to mention the Mennonite and Amish communities residing in the surrounding countryside.

Whether you want urban amenities, leafy suburbs, or access to expansive farms, it’s all here in this city of 60,000 people.

Low crime rates, an accessible location, a competitive cost of living, and access to excellent healthcare at the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital are just a few of its appealing attributes for people living in retirement. Numerous assisted living communities, plus an array of theaters, bars, and restaurants, provide the cherries on top.

Harrisburg

Between history, adventure, cultural pursuits, and the great outdoors, Harrisburg has something to make anyone’s golden years a little extra golden. Many view Harrisburg, Pennsylvania’s capital city, as the best place to live in the entire state.

Alongside the usual activities and amenities available in Harrisburg, outdoorsy folks would never run short of options here. The outstanding Appalachian Trail is nearby, and the city rests on the Susquehanna River, with hiking and biking trails available at the Riverfront Park.

Adrenaline-chasing retirees can bring their grandkids to the nearby family theme park, Hersheypark. Additionally, the famous town of Gettysburg is under an hour away, offering even more history and culture to explore.

Virtue, Liberty, and Independence in Retirement

Of all 50 US states, few can rival Pennsylvania’s rich history and centrality in the nation’s origins. It’s hard to set foot anywhere in the state and not encounter crucial moments and sites in US history.

However, the Keystone State is by no means stuck in the past. It houses two of the country’s most iconic and vibrant cities and countless beautiful locations beyond its borders. As a result, Pennsylvania offers no shortage of opportunities for a safe, affordable, and delightful home to spend one’s golden era of life.

This article was produced by Wealthtender and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.