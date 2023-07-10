Maximizing Value: Explore The 17 Best Places To Sell Your Laptops for Cash

Technology today changes so fast that our laptops sometimes fail to keep up with it.

You probably have an old MacBook gathering dust in your drawer. If only there was a place you could sell it for a few hundred bucks…or is there?

When it comes to selling used tech, the internet is your oyster. Some sites make it convenient to sell or trade in your laptop.

This article outlines the best places to sell a laptop for cash.

How To Prepare Your Laptop for Selling

The great thing about selling a used laptop is that you can still find someone who will benefit from it. But before you sell, there are a couple of things you need to do first.

Selling your old laptop can take a little bit of work, especially if you’re trying to get top dollar for it.

Before you send in your laptop, it’s very important to safely back up your personal files then wipe the hard drive. The last thing you want is to have a stranger get a hold of private data. While some places do it for you, it’s in your best interest to do it yourself.

Next, give your laptop a fresh installation of its OS. You no longer have to load operating systems onto a disc anymore. Most are now digital. Your laptop manufacturer will give you the digital version and proper steps to reinstall it.

First impressions matter. A functioning laptop will always net you more cash. If there’s stuff that’s not working, consider fixing it. Missing keys, for instance, are easy to replace in a local repair shop.

Leave big fixes like a broken screen, as the cost of repairing may be more than what you’d get from selling your laptop.

Appearance is everything. Take 5 minutes to clean your old laptop before you sell it. Get rid of any stickers and clean the residue. A little dusting can go a long way.

Top Places To Sell Your Laptop for Cash or Credit

1. Apple Trade-in

Apple products don’t come cheap.

That old MacBook we mentioned above, Apple will let you trade it in (if it’s eligible) and give you an Apple gift card or credit towards your next purchase.

The Apple Trade-In program was created to enable you to get a new Apple device without paying the full price for it.

To receive an online quote, visit the website and answer a few questions about your laptop and its condition. You can then take your laptop to an Apple Store or request a shipping label to send it off.

Instead of getting money for your used laptop, you’ll be swapping it for another device you’d rather have.

The estimated trade-in value for a MacBook Pro is up to $1760! This is a great way to get something out of that old to you MacBook.

Before you send it in, Apple will walk you through the steps of safely erasing all the data on the laptop. You don’t want your bank account info accidentally getting into the wrong hands.

Things To Consider:

The whole online trade-in process generally takes 2-3 weeks.

You'll receive an Apple gift card or credit towards your next purchase.

2. Nextworth

This simple-to-use site accepts various types of devices, including used laptops.

You can get an instant quote on Nextworth and choose whether or not to sell your laptop. To receive a quote, head to the website and click on “Get a Quote” on the top navigation bar.

Select the device you want to sell (laptop), then pick a make and model. You can sell laptops from

Apple

Samsung

Lenovo

HP

Toshiba

Asus

Dell

and Acer

The site rotates its accepted trades depending on current needs. This means that sometimes, you can’t sell laptops from selected brands.

However, you can bookmark the site and wait for your make and model to open up for trades.

If your laptop is accepted, print out your prepaid shipping label and drop it off at your nearest UPS location. Ensure you pack your laptop carefully so that it doesn’t get damaged on the trip.

Once they receive and inspect it, you’ll receive payment via PayPal or check.

Things To Consider:

Payment is via PayPal or check.

Get an instant quote for your laptop online.

Trustpilot: N/A

3. Best Buy Trade-in

While the Best Buy Trade-In program allows trade-ins of several qualifying electronics, laptops tend to give the most returns.

The estimator tool allows you to approximate how much you might get for your trade-in before you go through with it. alternatively, you can visit a participating Best Buy store to get your laptop evaluated.

You’ll receive credit in Best Buy gift cards, which can be used to buy any of their items. Depending on the laptop’s model and condition, a gift card can be worth as much as $300. This wouldn’t be a bad option if you were planning to buy a new laptop.

Just like Apple Trade-In, they offer guidance on how to erase your personal or identifying data before you send your laptop off.

You can ship the laptop to a warehouse or visit your local store for free further processing.

Things To Consider:

Turnaround time is one week.

You’ll receive credit in Best Buy gift cards.

Trustpilot: 1.3 out of 5

4. Gazelle

Are you in a hurry to get rid of your laptop? Gazelle might be the site for you. The site is one of the oldest and the highest rated in the industry.

Best known for pre-owned consumer electronics like iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones, Gazelle also accepts MacBooks. You don’t have to wait for someone to buy your MacBook Pro or Air – Gazelle is your buyer.

To provide an estimate, accurately and honestly answer questions about your laptop. You’ll be asked to rate your MacBook’s condition as either fair, good, or flawless.

When you accept the offer, you will enjoy conveniences such as packaging and prepaid shipping, but they come at a cost. Your listing price will probably be lower than that of other sites on this list.

If they determine that your laptop is in worse condition than indicated, they’ll give you a chance to review a revised offer.

Things To Consider:

You’ll get an offer in less than a minute!

You can choose to receive payment via check, PayPal, or Amazon gift card. Consider using drop-off kiosks for instant cash payment.

Trustpilot: 2.3 out of 5

5. ItsWorthMore

If you’ve never heard of ItsWorthMore before, you’re not alone. I hadn’t known it before looking up laptop trade-in sites.

ItsWorthMore is an alternative way to sell your laptop and other gadgets for cash online.

With an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, it’s a great choice if you want to keep the process of selling your used laptop simple.

You just have to answer a few questions about your old laptop. The site will then give you an instant quote based on the condition. If you accept the offer, you’ll receive a trackable prepaid shipping label.

If there’s a discrepancy in your product description, you will have a chance to accept the revised offer or ask for the device back.

Things To Consider:

Expect payment within 2 days via PayPal, Zelle, or check.

You'll get an instant quote online.

Trustpilot: 4.6 out of 5

6. Swappa

If you hate seller charges as much as I do, Swappa is another safe and easy-to-use marketplace to consider selling your laptop.

It is one of the more unique selling platforms on this list. Yes, instead of dealing with the middleman, you sell directly to other users.

To create a listing on the online community, start by selecting the laptop’s manufacturer and model. Next, write a headline and description, upload a couple of images and choose a price.

You can add some FAQs to help potential buyers sift through listings quickly. Remember to mention any flaws, even if they’re just cosmetic.

Swappa may ask for proof of your ownership of the laptop you’re selling. The laptop swapping page features:

Chromebooks

MacBooks

Windows PCs

Pricing information on recently sold laptops is also available.

This makes it simple to put together your sale. You won’t list or sell it if it doesn’t turn on, is broken or has other malfunctions. While Swappa doesn’t charge listing fees, there is a sales fee.

Things To Consider:

You get paid via PayPal as soon as your laptop sells.

Your laptop has to be 100 percent functional for you to list it on Swappa.

Trustpilot: 4.9 out of 5

7. BuyBackWorld

BuyBackWorld is worth a look if you’re wondering “where to sell my laptop for cash.” The process for selling your laptop on BuyBackWorld is simple. No need to create a new listing on the platform.

Select the make and model of your laptop, and the company will accept it in any condition, even if it’s broken.

When they accept your offer, you’ll receive an instant upfront quote valid for 30 days and a shipping label to send back the laptop.

Things To Consider:

You can sell a broken laptop.

Pay is via BuyBackWorld gift card, Direct Deposit, a prepaid debit card, PayPal, or check within 2 days.

Trustpilot: 4.2 out of 5

8. eBay

With over 180 million active users, eBay is a great place to sell your used laptop. Tech is one of the hottest-selling categories on the online auction site.

The site will take a small fee out of the purchase price when you create a listing and make a sale. In other words, the fees you’ll be charged will depend on the laptop’s final price.

To sell your laptop, you need to create a listing. Upload good-quality images and write a killer description. Try to take pics on a clean surface with a lot of light. You don’t need a fancy camera to take good pics; your phone will work fine.

Make use of eBay’s recommendation tool to set a price for your laptop.

If you need to sell it quickly, use the “Buy it Now” option instead of the auction format. If you’re in no hurry, indicate a base price and buyers can bid higher on this price.

When your listing sells, eBay will alert you via email.

Things To Consider:

You need to create a listing to sell your laptop.

eBay takes a percentage of the sales price.

Trustpilot: 1.3 out of 5

9. Mac of All Trades

Got a Mac to sell? This online trade-in site offers competitive prices for used MacBook laptops.

Mac of All Trades works like other trade-in sites in this list, but it’s strictly for Apple devices. They have been around for over 20 years, meaning they’re reliable.

You will need to fill out the details of your Mac in the online form and wait for the Purchasing Department to give you a quote. Ship all the original accessories with your laptop to get the most money.

When you accept the offer, Mac of All Trades will email you Purchase Order documentation, instructions for sending your laptop, and a prepaid shipping label.

Things To Consider:

Only accepts Apple devices.

After they check it out, they will pay you in about 3 days.

Trustpilot: 3.6 out of 5

10. Mac Me an Offer

Another one for MacBook users who want to fetch the best price for their pre-owned laptops. Mac Me an Offer is the sister site to Mac of All Trades. As expected, it works pretty much the same way as Mac of All Trades.

Select your laptop model on the site and fill out a seller form providing its details. You’ll receive a formal offer within one business day and a prepaid shipping label after you accept the offer.

Things To Consider:

Only accepts Apple products.

Once they receive and approve your laptop, expect payment by PayPal or check within 3 business days.

Trustpilot: NA

11. Device Pitstop

You can’t talk about selling used electronics without mentioning Device Pitstop. Device Pitstop lets you send in and sell or trade in your used laptop.

Unlike some services, you can’t sell broken laptops on Device Pitstop. This can be frustrating for users who want to get rid of their old broken laptops.

They’ll handle wiping your data from the laptop and pay you cash on the spot. That’s one less step you won’t have to take.

The chain of stores is located in several states. Use their website to locate a store near you.

Things To Consider:

Don't accept broken laptops.

Payment is made in cash instantly.

Trustpilot: NA

12. VarageSale

Selling your laptop on VarageSale is a straightforward process. Enter your location to join a community in your neighborhood, connect to Facebook to get verified and start selling!

The virtual garage sale app gives you control over pricing, and you can use it to securely communicate with interested buyers. This is good news if you need good money for your laptop.

Currently operating in all 50 states, you can find local buyers and eliminate the need for shipping.

You’ll need to add a description and upload up to 5 images of the laptop. If anything extra is included with the laptop, then you want to show it in the images.

Things To Consider:

You must create a listing for your laptop.

You can sell locally with no shipping.

Trustpilot: 2.3 out of 5

13. Facebook Marketplace

The marketplace was launched in October 2016 to help people buy and sell new and pre-owned items locally on a more trusted platform. Listing is fairly straight-forward, especially if you’re already a Facebook user.

The good thing about Marketplace is that there are no fees to sell. You can list your laptop for free and wait for interested people to contact you.

When an interested buyer contacts you, make sure to check their profile before you set up a sale.

As long as you agree with the buyer, you can receive payments directly through Facebook or any other form like cash or PayPal.

Things To Consider:

You will need to create a listing for your laptop.

Sales can be made locally with no shipping.

Trustpilot: 1.2 out of 5

14. Craigslist

This online classifieds site is a pioneer in the industry.

Craigslist lets you create listings to sell stuff, much like you would in your local newspaper. When creating a listing, remember to include the laptop’s photos, make, model and specifications.

Try to provide as much information as possible about the laptop.

Before officially listing your item, perform some competitor research to see what others are selling a similar laptop for. Set a slight markup of the sale price to leave room for negotiation.

You will find local buyers interested in buying your laptop. Before you meet, use the platform to securely communicate with interested people. If you both agree on everything, set up a meeting in a public location.

Never underestimate the power of referrals. You can share your ad page with your Facebook friends to reach more people.

Things To Consider:

You'll need to take pictures and create a listing.

You have the freedom to control how much you accept for your used laptop.

Trustpilot: 1.2 out of 5

15. Gadget Salvation

Gadget Salvation is a fast-growing site that focuses on buying electronics like laptops. To get an estimate, simply go to the site, select a category and take a short test about your laptop model and condition.

You will receive a quote in no time. The prices on the site vary depending on the state and demand for your particular laptop model. Like other sites, Gadget Salvation offers prepaid shipping labels you can use to ship your laptop.

You only need to find a box to fit the laptop and drop off the package at any UPS outlet. This way, you won’t have to spend anything to send in your laptop.

Gadget Salvation is one of the few sites that accept defective and broken laptops. If everything matches what you told them, you will receive a payment within 48 hours.

Things To Consider:

Accepts defective and broken laptops.

Payment is made by check, bank transfer, PayPal or Venmo.

Trustpilot: 4.5 out of 5

16. OfferUp

With over 90 million app downloads, this free local marketplace app allows people to sell all kinds of new and second-hand items, including laptops.

It’s one of the best apps if you want to sell your laptop locally. Despite how intimidating it might seem at first, selling your used laptop on OfferUp is a fairly straight-forward process.

To commence the selling process, you need to set up a seller account. Snap photos of your laptop directly from the app after downloading it and post them along with a brief description.

Every OfferUp profile is validated with a Facebook profile and a state-issued ID. Knowing you’re selling to a verified user will give you peace of mind.

Use the app to chat directly with the buyer and come up with a meeting place and day.

Update: Letgo is now part of OfferUp. The 2 marketplaces combined to “create a bigger and better experience for buyers and sellers.”

Things To Consider:

You must create a listing with photos for your laptop.

OfferUp emphasizes local transactions.

Trustpilot: 1.2 out of 5

17. SellBroke

Rounding out our list of places you can sell laptops for cash is SellBroke.

When you input important info about your laptop, you’ll receive an online quote and be told to ship your item for free at the nearest UPS store.

SellBroke will let you know in case there’s any discrepancy with the condition you described. To ensure your important data stays secure, the company will do all the erasing of your data.

Things To Consider:

You'll receive an online quote.

If everything checks out, you’ll get paid by PayPal or check.

Trustpilot: 3.0 out of 5

Frequently Asked Questions

Let’s have a quick look at some of the frequently asked questions regarding selling your laptop online.

Where Can I Sell my Laptop for the Most Money?

Electronics, laptops included, depreciate fast as new models get released all the time.

If you want the most bang for your buck, then you have to sell the laptop yourself. Sites like Gazelle can do the work for you, but in the process, they take a fat chunk of your profits.

I have heard good things about eBay. With more than 2 decades in the game and a solid selection of laptops and netbooks, buyers naturally throng the site for used laptops to refurbish, upgrade and resell.

Some of the people I know have gotten the highest amount for laptops on the platform. As long as you list less than 50 items each month on the site, you won’t have to pay a listing fee.

And since you’re in charge of how much your computer sells for, you can get the most cash back for it.

Can I Sell My Laptop to GameStop?

Nope.

GameStop does not buy used laptops or desktops, but the gaming retailer does accept video game systems, smartphones, tablets, and accessories for sale or trade-in.

Where Can I Sell My Broken Laptop for Cash Near Me?

Broken laptops are probably the hardest thing to get rid of.

Turns out what you consider junk may still be very valuable to someone else.

A quick internet search shows that sites like BuyBackWorld, SellBroke and Gadget Salvation give you a decent price for broken laptops.

Summary

Now you have a whole list of places to sell laptops for cash. Selling your used laptop is a great way to declutter, plus it nets you some extra cash.

When it comes to used laptops, the name of the game is preparation. Better preparation gives you a better chance of getting a fair amount for your laptop

Why keep your old laptop laying around when you can make money off it?