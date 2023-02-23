The 4 Best Places To Sell Pokémon Cards

If you're looking to sell Pokémon cards, you'll want to know the best places to do so. Although the Pokémon franchise is often associated with video games and anime, the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) is a major aspect of the company, with cards being sold daily.

The first set of Pokémon TCG cards, featuring 102 unique drawings by Ken Sugimori, was released on October 20, 1996. The game quickly spread to North America and Europe, and eventually to other parts of the world.

Selling Pokémon cards worldwide can be a great opportunity, but it's important to consider a few things before jumping in. What type of cards do you have? How much are they worth? How do you want to sell them? And, most importantly, where can you get the best price for them?

To answer these questions, you'll need to research the market and consider your options. Here are some of the best places to sell Pokémon cards:

4 Best Places To Sell Pokémon Cards

Here are four of the best places to have your Pokémon cards sold within the shortest time possible.

1. Online Retailers

Various online platforms can have your cards flowing out to the public steadily and remarkably. Some of these websites include places like Mercari and eBay.

This can be possible because of the advantages attached to them. For example, these sites let you quickly list cards one after another and offer transparency in terms of payment.

That said, these sites come with their disadvantages, too. For instance, scammers are everywhere on these marketplaces. They might be fake buyers who trick you into selling to them, resellers, or bots.

2. Facebook Marketplaces

Besides Facebook's widespread social and entertainment benefits, you can also use it to earn money through the Facebook Pokémon trading card groups.

You must join the different Pokémon card selling and buying groups in this case.

Before joining each group, verify if the group allows the selling and buying of cards.

After all, some groups help people further immerse themselves in the different card ideologies, news, inquiries, explanations, questions, and answers. As such, they may not be interested in buying and selling cards.

Putting the group issue aside, you can also have your listing advertisement running on your personal Facebook page accompanied by some other relevant information about your cards and overall business.

Both international and local Facebook groups are equally important in this case to maximize profits. That is if you don't mind shipping internationally. This brings in its issues of the cost of shipping and the need for international monetary platforms like PayPal.

3. Instagram

Instagram is the other option that is equally good for buyers and sellers.

On Instagram, you can upload photographs of all your Pokémon cards and easily communicate with potential buyers.

Using Instagram or its sister site, Facebook typically allows most under-the-table transactions without fees. All you'll need to worry about on Instagram is the possible transfer fee from a place like PayPal.

This is much smoother than transaction fees on places like eBay, with its 10% item seller fee and 10% shipping fee. That is before the additional 2.9% of the total price plus $0.30 PayPal Goods & Service fees, which total up to a more significant number that you'll have to incur than on Instagram.

4. Local Card Stores

There are a couple of local card shops where you can exchange your cards for gift cards or money via their website or directly shipped.

Some popular Pocket Monster card stores are Safari Zone, Hydro Pump Pokeshop, TCG marketplace, and DFW Pokémon.

Different stores have different ways of selling cards to their customers. This usually revolves around the mode of operation of the card store.

Some stores prefer physical delivery of cards while others — generally websites — take care of most of the busy work for you.

Pokémon Local Card Shop Procedure

Even though almost every store has its way of operation, here is a general procedure that someone can follow before buying or selling a Pokémon pack at a local store:

First and foremost, you need to decide on the store. It would be best if you researched each option properly. Thankfully, that's what this post is for.

Check the store's submission form to learn how their transactions are carried out. Alternatively, the additional options they have. Some stores prefer having the cards piled up together in the same package. However, others might want specific categories of cards — holographic, first edition, etc. — separated.

Next, if necessary, you'll need to pack your cards into bulk packages of up to 100 or so per category. This can be tedious, especially when you have thousands of cards. But for purposes of easy checking, arranging, and record-keeping, the effort is worth it. You can wrap up your piles of cards into a clean, pleasant piece of paper with foam around it and label it appropriately.

4 Tips To Dominate The Pokémon Online Marketplace

1. Take a Good Picture of The Card

People will be spending real money on the cards you're selling. As such, they deserve to know exactly what condition the card is in and if it's the real deal.

So, some care has to be taken while taking pictures of the cards. A simple background, preferably white or black, can make your cards more straightforward.

2. Always Be Responsive Online

Sometimes, customers send messages with inquiries, comments, and the like. You'll want to set up platforms and emails so that you instantly receive responses and follow up with them accordingly. You can even set up personalized away-from-keyboard messages for after-hour operations.

3. Be Patient

Patience is a virtue that is essential to a business or even the hobby of selling Pokémon cards. As much as you might want to jump to that nice paycheck or deposit, everything takes time. Have patience, try to enjoy the process, and carefully manage every step of the way.

4. Stick To Your Goal

Ensuring that you are operating towards the set goal is equally crucial. Be realistic in your mission, starting small and gradually increasing it as you accumulate success.

Key Points To Note Before Selling

Always research the cards you own if you haven't already. This is imperative as a first step in knowing what to sell your cards at.

Identifying high-value cards is not always easy; even when you have them, they can quickly lose value due to minor imperfections. This is why anyone serious about selling Pokémon cards should have their cards professionally graded. This will give you proper documentation to show to potential buyers.

As a last note, being passionate and committed to the business is necessary. Find a creative twist with your business, like using different emerging trading techniques.

In the same vein, please make a point not to forget that it is not all about how hard you work but how smart you handle everything you have. This goes for all sellers, including those with a single card to sell and those with 5000 cards in storage.

And when you're ready, find out the top 25 most expensive and rarest Pokémon cards to see if you have some hidden gems in your collection.

