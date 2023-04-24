Best Places to Visit in the Spring When You are on a Budget

While Summer is the go-to season when people think of vacations, a surprising 96% of the general population is planning a mini-vacay between March and May.

You can blame it on spring break in April or a desperate desire to see a peek of sunshine after the cold winter. But it’s also cheaper and less crowded when you take a break in the springtime.

You might be looking for cheap airlines and places to go for your own trips, but which U.S. destinations are the best for a quick short trip in the spring? Combining the elements of food, sights, weather, and budget, here is an almost perfect list of affordable and fun destinations in the U.S.

Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina, is a hidden gem of the U.S. With gorgeous scenery, great activities, and plenty of space to reconnect with the great outdoors, Asheville is the perfect choice for those looking to disconnect and escape reality for a bit. However, Asheville isn’t just all rural splendor.

You can find some great attractions for free or cheap in Asheville and even see great entertainment around the area.

Cheap Things To Do:

Enjoy hundreds of trails in and around Asheville, and take a break out in nature with your closest friends or family.

Visit the Western North Carolina Nature Center for a wonderful trip to one of the best zoological parks in the country. Tickets start at $13.95 for adults and $9.95 for children ages 3-12.

For a quick escape, you can take a free stroll in the Botanical Garden of Asheville.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Known as the “City of Brotherly Love,” Philadelphia is an amazing and welcoming place to visit. With historical sights, a gorgeous cityscape, and plenty of cultures, Philly is a great location for a spring getaway.

Cheap Things To Do:

A visit to Independence National Historical Park is a no-brainer for Philadelphia visitors. Most park sites are free to enter except for the Benjamin Franklin Museum and National Constitution Center.

Another must-see site is the Liberty Bell. How could you go to Philadelphia without viewing the famous Liberty Bell? Visiting the historical icon is free on a first-come, first-served basis.

Do you want to take adorable Instagram photos? Go visit the five public squares of Philadelphia. You can explore and take incredible pictures at Rittenhouse Square, Washington Square, Franklin Square, Logan Square, and City Hall Square with statues and artwork.

Mount Vernon, Washington

Known for its breathtaking scenery and colorful rows of tulips, it is a place you want to visit during the spring. With international artists, entertainment, farm tours, and local activities, you’ll find many fun things to do that will spark your interest.

Cheap Things To Do:

The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival comes once a year, so you don’t want to miss this event. You get to walk in a field of colorful tulips blooming for the spring. A magical experience you don’t want to miss. General Admission starts at $15 for ages 12 and up.

A trip to Deception Pass State Park is an adventure you don’t want to miss out on since it’s known for its breathtaking views and abundant wildlife. If you are just hiking, it is free, but if you want to reserve a campsite, it will cost money.

You can watch live events or films only at the Lincoln Theatre, a multi-purpose theatre. Prices can vary depending on what you want to watch.

Amelia Island, Florida

Right off the northern coast of Florida is Amelia Island, home to beautiful beaches. If you want to go somewhere quiet and calming to relax your soul, Amelia Island is the place to go. The place offers many outdoor activities that you can enjoy, like riding bicycles, golfing, horseback, sailing, and paddling.

With nice weather and scenery, you’ll never want to leave.

Cheap Things to Do:

Fort Clinch State Park is a place you need to visit. It is one of the largest state parks at 1,100 acres. It is one of the best-preserved forts from the 19th century, so you have to see it when you are there.

If you want to go sightseeing, you can explore the Fernandina Beach Historic District since there are many unique things to see.

Want something more relaxing? You can head to Main Beach Park, where you can have a picnic or go swimming at the beach.

Portland, Oregon

Portland is the largest city in Oregon, known as the City of Roses. It is quite famous for its fun attractions and huge expanses of green space. You’ll find many exciting things to do and see in Portland and never feel bored. You will surely find something interesting whether you are into music or nature.

Cheap Things to Do:

If you are in Portland on a Saturday, you want to check out Portland Saturday Market since people sell a variety of arts and crafts there.

Are you a rose fanatic? The International Rose Test Garden has hundreds of roses you can admire and sniff.

If you love history, the Portland Art Museum has over 45,000 pieces on display for you to see and learn. Admission for adults starts at $25, but if you are a senior, college student, or have a group of 12 or more, it starts at $22.

What Are Your Plans for Spring?

Each of these destinations has great weather, delicious food, breathtaking scenery, and fun attractions, so you’ll surely be having fun while you are there. Whatever place you choose to go to, remember to relax and have fun. What new adventure will await you this spring?

