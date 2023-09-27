Best Playstation Plus Premium and Extra Games You Can Play for Free

PlayStation Plus offers a subscription service that goes beyond online multiplayer services. Players who subscribe to the service earn various games they can play anytime, some through downloading and others through streaming.

PlayStation Plus has so many different amazing games for players as part of its subscription, including various genres from first-person shooters to RPGs. Players looking for the best PlayStation Plus games to play for “free” as part of this subscription should look at 22 of the finest below.

1. Assassin’s Creed Origins/Odyssey

Players have plenty of choices regarding which recent Assassin’s Creed game to play. Both Origins and Odyssey revolutionized the series with their turns in the RPG direction. Players explore ancient Egypt and Greece, respectively, with massive worlds, intriguing characters, and classic stealth action gameplay.

2. Celeste

Celeste features one of the best platforming gameplay styles available on PlayStation Plus. Players shouldn’t go into it thinking this has similarities to Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. series. Instead, Celeste features challenging platform gameplay, a surprising soundtrack, and a poignant indie story.

3. Control: Ultimate Edition

Remedy took inspiration from classic horror TV series like Twin Peaks when it made Control. Players embark on a mysterious and often spooky trip through a federal building full of monsters and threats to take down using the fun and fast mystical gameplay.

4. Dead by Daylight

Horror games often opt for a single-player format, but this game features nothing but multiplayer goodness. Four survivors attempt to survive each tense round as a hunter, including pop icons like Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger, tries to eliminate them.

5. Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Capcom reached a new height with its hack-and-slash combo character action series with its fifth main entry. Dante and Virgil return in a stunning, action-packed adventure to take down monsters and demons in the flashiest way possible.

6. Doom Eternal

Players have one of the best first-person shooters on PS4 and PS5 for free if they have PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium. Doom Eternal improves on almost everything its predecessor did, from the even faster demon-slaying gameplay to the brilliant platforming challenges.

7. Dragon Ball FighterZ

Fighting video game fans should download this 2D video game adaptation of one of the most popular manga and anime series of all time. Developer Arc System Works not only created a competent and engaging fighting game but one that somehow looks almost identical to its source material.

8. Far Cry 6

Ubisoft always iterates on its open-world modern-day first-person shooter series, and the sixth entry stands out as the finest in a long time. The setting of Yara stuns with its gorgeous, colorful landscape that is worth exploring in the battle to take down a dictator.

9. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Final Fantasy VII surprised many in the 1990s as one of the greatest RPGs of all time. Square Enix reinvented the wheel again with this modern remake, which features terrific graphics, a fluid action system, and some of the best characters in gaming history.

10. Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

This remaster of the 12th entry in the long-running series fixed a few issues with this otherwise beloved entry. The sharper graphics and gameplay speed options turned this PS2 classic into one of the most memorable and must-plays of the Final Fantasy franchise.

11. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Based on real-world events, Ghost of Tsushima tells the story of a lone samurai who stood up against the Mongolian invaders on the island of Tsushima. The cinematic and emotional tale puts players in the pilot seat as they control and explore one of the most gorgeous open worlds in gaming.

12. God of War

Much of the gaming community saw Kratos as one of the most obnoxious and unrealistic video game characters before his return in 2018’s God of War. This award-winning title has cinematic flair, unlike any other game, showcasing a brilliant character piece that redeems Kratos and offers excellent gameplay at the same time.

13. Gravity Rush 2

This Japanese RPG offered gameplay well ahead of its time. Players play as Kat, a superhero-like girl who controls gravity. Zipping around the sky and attacking bad guys through the power of gravity feels so unique and unlike any other video game out there.

14. Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West does what any sequel should do: make everything bigger and better. Aloy’s story in this one takes time to get going but remains more interesting overall than the previous title. The gameplay also feels improved, with plenty of new options for taking down the robotic dinosaur enemies.

15. Inscryption

Any card game fans should take a look at Inscryption. Players should play this indie game without any prior knowledge of what happens. The premise involves two characters playing a card game together in a spooky cabin, which deepens over time and bends the realm of gameplay possibilities.

16. It Takes Two

It Takes Two won many awards for a reason. This intense platformer emphasizes multiplayer above all else. Two players challenge various puzzles and tasks amidst a Disney-animated film-worthy storyline about a marriage falling apart.

17. Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix

Speaking of Disney, Disney fans shouldn’t miss out on the Kingdom Hearts series that blends together Mickey Mouse and Final Fantasy characters together in an action RPG format. This collection includes the first two games, with Kingdom Hearts 2 as the best in the franchise.

18. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Unfortunately, this is the only Spider-Man game available from Insomniac Games through PlayStation Plus. That said, this spin-off title oozes the short and sweet mantra. Players play as Miles Morales, which offers a brief but intimate storyline about his unique powers and family.

19. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

Bethesda re-releases Skyrim anywhere and everywhere for a reason. This monumental RPG puts players in a beautiful, wintery world where they have the freedom to be and do whatever they want. Fortunately, PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers already have this massive game in their collection.

20. The Quarry

The Quarry captures the look and feel of a horror slasher movie but in an interactive experience. Players take on the role of multiple camp counselors on the run from a night full of terrors. It has all the tropes, characters, and fantastic twists of classic horror films, but its best part comes from players deciding who lives and dies.

21. Uncharted Series

Active PS Plus subscribers already have the entire core Uncharted series in their collection. All four of Nathan Drake’s globe-trotting adventures for treasure feature some of the most action-packed and cinematic escapes and chase sequences around. This series remains one of the best to come directly from PlayStation, and every player should check them out.

22. Yakuza: Like a Dragon PlayStation plus

With its seventh installment, the Yakuza series took a sharp turn, trading out the brawler combat for a turn-based system. This turned the game into a full-on RPG, which appeals to a broad set of players. Any players with an interest in a heartfelt story about outsiders rising up and a prime recreation of Yokohama, Japan, should check this title out.