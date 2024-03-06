The Best PlayStation Portable JRPGs to Get Lost in

The PlayStation Portable often flies under the radar with its exceptional collection of Japanese role-playing games. Some of the best PlayStation Portable JRPGs include some of the greatest video games of all time in some of the most impactful series, such as Final Fantasy and Persona.

The best PlayStation Portable JRPGs of all time are notable for a few different key areas, including gameplay, graphics, story, and characters. These games offer dozens, if not hundreds, of hours of thrilling gameplay and worlds to get lost in. To provide the most variety for players when it comes to the best PlayStation Portable JRPGs, this article will feature one entry per series.

1. Persona 3 Portable

JRPGs like Persona 3 Portable only come around once or twice in an entire generation. This title took the foundation of the Shin Megami Tensei-like turn-based games about collecting Personas and flipped it on its head. Dungeon exploration, memorable character relationships with the social links, and its heartbreaking story moments make it the must-play JRPG on PSP.

This version even works better than the original with its female protagonist and new relationships.

2. Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions

Tactical RPGs pale in comparison to this incredible PSP remake of the SNES title in every single way. It has the foundation of the Final Fantasy series with its classes like Black Mage and the like but with a heavy focus on a political storyline. Players play a part in the terrific writing, which we can’t get enough of.

3. Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together

This grid-based strategy RPG plays out like other similar games. Players assemble a team of characters with customizable classes and navigate them across the square spaces of the battlefield. These intense battles require a lot of thought and planning. We adore how challenging the game is throughout each lengthy mission.

4. Jeanne d'Arc

Developer Level-5 made one of the strangest experiments for a JRPG with this loose video game adaptation of the life of Joan of Arc, and it paid off well. It has tactical battles that challenge the player. The best element comes from the stylized, historical fiction version of Joan of Arc’s story, which incorporates demons, bombastic twists, and excellent characterization.

5. Disgaea: Afternoon of Darkness

This port of the PS2 classic Hour of Darkness remains the most iconic and memorable entry in this tactical RPG series. It has an unbelievable depth that will keep players busy for as long as they want. Characters level up far beyond the usual max level of 99 or 100 into the thousands. This PSP port loses almost none of the excellence of the original PS2 game, making it portable in the process.

6. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII

Zack Fair takes the lead role in this action-packed prequel to the beloved Final Fantasy VII. The risky hack-and-slash combat with its gambling-based systems feels so unique. Meanwhile, it has a worthy story every Final Fantasy should check out, with one of the most incredible video game endings of all time.

7. Popolocrois

This game often feels like an introduction to turn-based JRPGs on the PSP for newcomers. It gives a much-needed range for PSP owners and fans. It also has a ton of bang for the player’s buck, combining two of the previous SNES Popolocrois games into one. It abridges some of those games’ stories in the process, turning the game into a fast-paced fantasy JRPG.

8. Valkyria Chronicles II

Sega’s alternate World War II tactical RPG series doesn’t play anything like other games in the genre. Instead of a grid field, players maneuver their soldiers around in third-person wherever they want within the confines of a region. This makes for a richer and more complex strategy as players line up shots against enemies. The timely storyline about ethnic cleansing still packs a punch even now.

9. Kingdom Hearts: Birth By Sleep

This prequel to the core Kingdom Hearts games rivals every other title in the Square Enix and Disney series. Players take on the role of not one but three different protagonists as they traverse through iconic Disney animated movies like Cinderella. The combat carries over well from the PS2 games while stunning from top to bottom in its presentation.

10. Ys: The Oath in Felghana

This hack-and-slash RPG remade the third game in the Nihon Falcom series. It has rather simplistic 3D graphics and shallow combat. Despite this simplicity, it stands out for its memorable exploration and much better writing compared to the original, as it explores one of main character Dogi’s hometown.

11. Lunar: Silver Star Harmony

The PSP remains the premier place to check out this underrated JRPG from the Sega CD system. It has all of the original content plus a new prologue that sets up the story well. The new graphics sharpen up the characters and sprites for a fun world to explore. The combat even feels better with the Final Fantasy Limit Break-like ultimate moves.

12. Final Fantasy IV: The Complete Collection

Players who want to check out Final Fantasy IV—one of our favorites in the juggernaut JRPG series—should look no further than this collection. It has the original SNES classic in all of its glory with the smooth turn-based battles and redemption story of protagonist Cecil. But it also contains a playable interlude and a worthy sequel in The After Years.

13. Wild Arms XF

Fans of the Wild Arms series might find this title surprising. It removes the usual turn-based combat of the previous games for a tactical RPG spin-off. The battlefield uses hexagonal tiles instead of squares for squads of six characters or less to battle upon. This unique battle style reminds us of a mix of JRPGs and chess, which we recommend PSP owners to check out.

14. Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth

This PSP port of the PS1 classic sharpens some of the visuals and includes an improved text localization that makes the script and characters much better. It still features the nice mix of 3D third-person flying around the overworld and the more 2D turn-based battles. Player-driven choices that determine its Norse mythology-themed ending.

15. The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky

This Nihon Falcom JRPG kickstarted the Trails sub-series of this fantasy franchise in a significant way. It still stands out as one of our most beloved JRPGs since its English release in 2011, and the formula for how to make a nostalgia-fueled modern experience.

It looks like a traditional fantasy JRPG from the 1990s in its pseudo-3D visuals, but it contains a refined and well-paced story with some of the most unforgettable characters on the PSP.

16. Crimson Gem Saga

Admittedly, the almost mobile game-like simplistic visuals hold this PSP JRPG back some, but it makes up for that in every other aspect. Its turn-based combat feels fast and fun, especially with the combo attacks with the party members. It also has a goofy, lighthearted storyline that we appreciate in a genre full of super serious plots.

17. Brave Story: New Traveler

This PSP JRPG has some intriguing origins, basing itself on a series of stories serialized in Japanese newspapers between 1999-2001. The game itself feels like one of the best ways to experience the tale, with some of the most stunning 3D graphics on the PSP. The brilliant endgame content, including guest characters and a brand new area, ensures players have reason to stick around for a long time with this game.

18. Star Ocean: Second Evolution

This enhanced port of the renowned action JRPG from the SNES plays even better in this PSP version. We first checked out the game here and appreciated the expanded story content and anime-style cutscenes. The fast-paced action combat stands out as one of the best fighting systems in the genre, plus the way players pick and recruit party members through various—sometimes obscure—content remains unmatched.

19. Knights in the Nightmare

Players who want massive variation in the gameplay and action in their JRPG should check out this title from Sting Entertainment. It employs the usual grid-based tactical combat of certain RPGs. Still, it often throws in elements of other genres, such as bullet shooter games and real-time strategy experiences. It keeps gamers on their toes.

20. Summon Night 5

This tactical RPG entry on the PSP blends together the tactical RPG genre with visual novel, dating sim-like moments. Players pick between a male or female protagonist and then one of four partners at the start. This results in eight different routes for the story progression, providing one of the most engaging games on the system. It helps that the strategic battles keep players interested along the way.

21. Yggdra Union: We'll Never Fight Alone

This charming GBA tactical RPG had an enhanced port on the PSP. The visuals look a bit better, and the gameplay feels smoother with the more buttons available on the handheld. It feels like one of the better ways to experience its unique style of creating squads of up to five people to engage in chains of battles from a sideways perspective that plays out somewhat similarly to the Fire Emblem.

22. Gods Eater Burst

Players have one of the most profound character customizers on the PSP for this hack-and-slash action JRPG. It feels like a take on the Monster Hunter series but with a much more anime-like grim aesthetic. Players start out with a similar weapon, but the intense customization involved with beating Aragami monsters to get materials to upgrade it put players in an enjoyable loop.

23. Riviera: The Promised Land

This turn-based JRPG plays out quite a lot like most basic fantasy titles. Players have a range of abilities and attacks to use against enemies.

What makes this particular game stand out, though, comes from its dating sim-like elements. Players interact and make choices throughout the adventure, which determines their ending and who they end up with. The PSP version includes full voice acting.

24. Phantasy Star Portable 2

This sci-fi action JRPG feels like an MMORPG on the PSP handheld device. It plays out like a true marvel, showcasing the online functionality of the system better than almost any other game. Players use a detailed creator to craft their own character to travel the galaxy and complete missions with up to three others.

The various mission objectives, enemies, skills, and weapon types give this game an almost endless amount of variation and content that keeps players busy for quite a long time. It embodies value better than virtually every other JRPG on the system.