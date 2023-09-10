Podcast Paradise: 15 Must-Listen Shows Steering Clear of Politics

In today's world, it can feel like there's no escape from the constant barrage of news and politics. If you're feeling overwhelmed or simply looking for a change of pace, podcasts can offer a refreshing escape. There are countless podcast shows out there that cover a wide range of topics, from true crime to self-improvement to comedy.

Whether you're looking to learn something new, be entertained, or simply take a break from the news, these shows are sure to captivate and engage you. So sit back, relax, and discover something new with these must-listen podcasts.

1. The Office Ladies

Fans of The Office will love the podcast The Office Ladies, where Jenna Fisher and Angela Kinsey recount their time on the sitcom, episode by episode. There are plenty of guest stars, too!

2. My Brother, My Brother, and Me

Three brothers, one podcast, and loads of laughs. My Brother, My Brother, and Me is a hilarious podcast where you can relax and enjoy the silly little things in life. What more could you ask for?

3. Stuff You Should Know

“Stuff You Should Know with Josh and Chuck is great,” one listener suggested. “They're able to talk about a wide range of things while being pleasantly funny and letting enough of their personalities through without making it all about them.”

This popular podcast explores a wide range of topics, from history to science to pop culture, providing listeners with interesting and informative insights on various subjects. Hosted by Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant, the show aims to make learning fun and accessible for everyone.

4. No Such Thing as a Fish

“No Such Thing As A Fish. The only podcast I listen to,” said one avid listener. “THIS. I'm obsessed, and I've listened to every single one,” shared another.

“Me too, and I’ll do it again! Going to see them in Cardiff and can barely contain my excitement,” a third admitted.

No Such Thing as a Fish is a popular comedy podcast hosted by the researchers of the British TV panel show QI. In each episode, the hosts share and discuss their favorite bizarre and interesting facts they've come across in their research.

5. Comedy Bang! Bang!

This long-running and wildly popular comedy podcast features interviews with celebrities and comedians, as well as improvised comedy sketches and segments.

“I'm always a fan of the Comedy Bang Bang podcast,” one user expressed. “I recommend it. They usually interview a famous comedian, and then they both interview a different person improving a random character they made up.”

6. Distractable

“Distractible. ‘Bob's Fridge' is by far the best, with ‘Beware the Candy Uncle' in second place and ‘Hold My Beer' in third. The others are fantastic, too, but those are my personal favorites,” someone shared.

Hosted by YouTuber SmarterEveryDay's Destin Sandlin, along with co-hosts Matt Whitman and Jeremy Fielding, Distractible explores the science behind distractions and offers practical strategies for staying focused and productive.

7. Ologies

“Ologies is a great podcast with Alie Ward. All the -‘ Ologies.' Bees, death, neuropsychology, myrmecology (ants). She gets great experts to talk about their subjects. It's fun, not dry. I love this one,” another person stated.

8. This Podcast Will Kill You

“This Podcast Will Kill You,” one said. “If you want to be intrigued; check out the ‘Rabies' episode.” Another agreed, “I'd also recommend This Podcast Will Kill You. It's about the science of medicine and is fascinating.”

Hosted by disease ecologists and epidemiologists Erin Welsh and Erin Allmann Updyke, each episode explores a different disease, its history, current status, and potential future. The hosts also dig into the societal and cultural impacts of the disease.

9. Off Menu

“Off Menu,” another volunteered. “Two comedians invite a guest to their imaginary restaurant where they are given their dream meal. Then, they all sit around and talk about food, the great food they've eaten, the great food they'd like to eat, and the places they'd eat it.”

A comedy podcast hosted by British comedians Ed Gamble and James Acaster, the show gained a large following due to its hilarious banter and unique insights into the culinary preferences of its celebrity guests.

10. Doughboys

“Doughboys is an awesome podcast,” shared another. “The most elegantly pointless podcast out there. Two hilarious guys are reviewing fast food/chain restaurants with (usually) hilarious guests. Who knew how much good content you could mine from a trip to Carl's Jr?”

11. The Always Sunny Podcast

“The Always Sunny Podcast. The three creators of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia talk about the different episodes. However, they usually spend most of the podcast discussing largely unrelated things,” one person suggested.

12. The Magnus Archives

“The Magnus Archives,” one user said. “It's an episodic horror series about all sorts of scary things happening. It starts slow, but once the main plot kicks in, it goes, and it is gripping.”

The podcast follows the fictional research of the Magnus Institute, an organization dedicated to investigating paranormal phenomena. Each episode features a different statement from someone who has encountered the supernatural, and as the series progresses, a larger story arc emerges.

13. Welcome to Night Vale

“Welcome To Nightvale is a surrealist horror-ish comedy about a radio program in a weird town,” voted one. Another agreed, “Welcome To Nightvale. It's a dark comedy series about a small town that is simultaneously the epicenter of every conspiracy on the planet. It is a normal occurrence.”

But just like The Magnus Archives, Welcome to Night Vale is a fictional podcast. The show combines elements of horror, science fiction, and dark humor to tell stories about the (fake) town's residents and the mysterious forces that govern their lives.

14. The Rewatchables

The Rewatchables features film enthusiasts discussing their favorite movies and why they love to watch them over and over again. Each episode focuses on a specific film and covers topics such as performances, direction, screenplay, and memorable scenes.

According to one fan, the podcast “breaks down movies that you've seen and gives background. It's a bit bro-y but good for a long run from time to time. It's geared towards Xennials. So it may depend on your age too.”

15. The Smoking Tire

Finally, one user said, “I'm a bit of a car enthusiast, and I've found a lot of enjoyment on my cardio days from The Smoking Tire podcast. Matt Farah and Zack Klapman do some YouTube car reviews but also have a large circle of influence in the SoCal car scene.”

“As a result, they get a lot of interesting personalities ranging from racecar drivers to comedians to content creators to even other YouTube car reviewers. They go off on some wild tangents too, so it's not just automotive-related for the entire 90 minutes.”

Source: Reddit.