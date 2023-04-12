Take a Dip in The Most Picturesque Pools Across America

There is never a wrong time to start dreaming up that perfect summer vacation. Swimming pools and summer go hand in hand. The good news is that you don't even need to cross US borders to enjoy sipping tropical cocktails from swim-up bars while floating in the sun.

A study conducted by BonusFinder.com analyzed social media metrics to determine the most frequently mentioned and photographed pools in the US.

“The study shows that the US is blessed with some of the best and most picturesque pools in the world, and there are plenty of idyllic escapes that can be found across America,” says the Managing Director at BonusFinder.com, Fintan Costello.

Perfect Plunge in Las Vegas

According to the collected data, Las Vegas has the largest number of America's dreamiest swimming pools, ranking six in the top 10.

It's no secret that the summers in Nevada's desert get super hot and dry, so cooling off in the swimming pool is a must. And there is no better place to take a dip than Mandalay Bay Beach, recently crowned the number one pool in the USA.

“Mandalay Bay Beach features a fantastic collection of various pools, including a lazy river, a calm lagoon, and a wave pool. The wave pool is the closest thing to an authentic ocean in the middle of the desert, producing rolling white caps as high as six feet. I equally enjoyed drifting along the lazy river while lying on an inner tube,” shares Josh Dudick from Top Dollar.

Located at the Mandalay Bay resort, its 11-acre space with 2,700 tons of imported California sand, bars, and a beach club is a dream summer getaway.

The second spot goes to the postcard-perfect Mirage Pool at Mirage Casino Resort in Las Vegas, and rightly so. This pool has holiday vibes written all over it, and it won't cost six figures to enjoy.

John Dealbreuin from Financial Freedom Countdown shares, “The Mirage Pool is a true oasis amidst the heat and buzz of Las Vegas. With cascading waterfalls, lush greenery, and a serene lagoon, it's hard to believe you're in the middle of the desert.

“And it's not just the picturesque surroundings that make this pool special – the amenities are top-notch, too, from luxurious cabanas and a hot tub to a full-service bar and grill. The Mirage Pool has it all, whether you are looking for a relaxing day in the sun or a lively social scene.”

Other Las Vegas swimming pools that made it on the list are:

The Tank, Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino

The Backyard, Red Rock Casino

Stadium Swim, Circa Resort and Casino

Encore Beach Club, Wynn Las Vegas

California Summer Dream

The Neptune Pool, located at Hearst Castle, ranked in the top 3 on the list. It's the most iconic pool to take a swim in California. With Roman marble columns and crystal-clear water, you have all the ingredients for an epic Instagram photo that California dreams are made of.

The pool will make you feel like you traveled back to ancient Roman times. JayDee Vykoukal from Mom Blog Life is a big fan of this pool.

“If you are in Central California, a tour of the quirky Hearst Castle is a must. You'll get a glimpse of the beautiful Neptune Pool on any tour you select. With crisp blue water, a unique shape, Roman columns, and other fun architectural details- this pool feels fit for a king.

“I remember how inviting the pool looked on the warm spring day I was visiting. Sadly, it's only open to the public for a large sum of money a few times a year.”

Natural Spring Oasis in Texas

Barton Springs Pool in Austin, Texas, is nothing short of an oasis and the 4th most picturesque swimming pool in the US.

This pool is a crown jewel of Austin, located in Zilker Park. It's fed by underground natural spring waters that maintain an average temperature of 68-70 degrees Fahrenheit year-round. Austinites have enjoyed this 3-acre pool for generations.

Barton Springs draws 800,000 annual visitors to soak up the sun.

Pool in Serene Mountains

Speaking of hot springs, Glenwood Hot Springs in Colorado also made it to the list as number six. This massive hot springs pool, surrounded by stunning mountain scenery, is a great place to relax and unwind, regardless of the season.

Ashlee Fechino from The Happiness Function loves visiting the area, especially after hiking or skiing.

“My husband and I love Glenwood's Hot Springs Pool. It's the perfect place to go after hiking or skiing all day in Western Colorado. The natural mineral water is the perfect temperature to soak and makes for a fun and relaxing stop. The water comes from a natural hot spring.

“You can visit year-round if you're vacationing in Glenwood Springs or the Aspen area. There are fewer crowds if you visit during the middle of the week. The area is beautiful.”

Luxurious Escape

The Water Club at Borgata Hotel in Atlantic City earned the 10th spot. The hotel takes indulgence to the next level with a two-story spa and five indoor and outdoor pools. For a full immersion, guests can check out an outdoor infinity pool, two jacuzzis, and a tropical bar surrounded by palm trees.

Here's the full breakdown of the top 10 most Instagram-worthy pools in America:

“While Las Vegas is represented heavily in the findings, it's great to see that lesser-known locations in states like Colorado, Maryland, New Jersey, and Arizona show that people don't have to travel far to enjoy the perfect poolside settings,” comments Costello.

This article was produced by Savoteur and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.