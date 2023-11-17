25 Best Popstars from the Past 25 Years

We're going through the last quarter-century of music to uncover those popstars who just might be destined for future induction into the hallowed halls of Rock ‘n' Roll greatness, according to what fans on an online community think. Let the countdown to music immortality begin – these are the best popstars from the past 25 years.

1. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga, known for her captivating performances and boundary-pushing style, emerged as a dominant force in pop music during the early 2010s. While primarily considered a pop artist, Gaga's influences and musical choices often incorporate elements of rock.

Her flamboyant persona and eclectic sound have drawn comparisons to the legendary David Bowie. Lady Gaga's advocacy for LGBTQ rights through her Born This Way Foundation has further solidified her impact and influence, ensuring her household name status and a lasting legacy.

2. Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars has exhibited remarkable versatility as a pop artist. Nobody incorporates various genres into his music, including R&B, funk, and soul, better than him. His ability to infuse rock-inspired elements into his performances and songwriting shows his versatility. His 15 Grammy Awards, three Guinness World Records, and many other accolades make him a prominent figure in contemporary pop music.

3. Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa, the English-Albanian sensation, has a voice that can move mountains and a sound that's all her own. Her disco-inspired music and impressive vocal range have impressed both critics and fans. Her many accolades prove she is a powerful force in the industry.

We're talking six Brit Awards, three Grammys, and two Guinness World Records! She even sold the most tickets for a live-streamed concert by a solo female artist. Dua Lipa means business, folks. And it all started with her humble beginnings on YouTube. Now she's selling out arenas worldwide.

4. Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake went from being in the famous NSYNC to becoming an A-list solo artist. But that's not all. After finding success in music, Timberlake also tried acting. Boy, did he make an impression! His debut in the gritty dramas Alpha Dog (2006) and Black Snake Moan (2006) showed us a new side of Timberlake — raw, intense, and ready to shake things up on the big screen.

5. Beyoncé

Queen Bey has been slaying the music scene for ages. She's become a staple in the industry, and she deserves it! Don't get us started on her record-breaking Grammy wins and cult-like following. This diva is in a league of her own! Everyone knows this name, so we don't need to say too much.

6. Ed Sheeran

Whether or not you like him, there's no denying this guy is destined for success. He is not only a great songwriter but also a fantastic singer. In creating songs, Ed Sheeran is truly exceptional. He has a remarkable talent for blending heartfelt lyrics with catchy melodies that stay with you. Haven't you found yourself humming one of his songs for days? Whether playing his guitar or singing soulful songs, he deeply connects with his fans.

7. Taylor Swift

Swift is more than just a singer-songwriter; she's a cultural icon. She has made a lasting impact on the music world, and her influence is widespread. It's hard to go anywhere without hearing someone talk about her or one of her catchy tunes. And she's here to stay. Taylor's fanbase is massive. From teenagers to their grandparents, everyone knows Taylor Swift. Even if you're a casual fan, you can't deny she's destined for greatness.

8. Ariana Grande

Ariana is the definition of a powerhouse vocalist. She is one of the strongest singers on the list, without a doubt. And she will keep improving with time. Remember when Aretha Franklin's family requested her to sing at the funeral? You don't get that kind of honor without having that special thing. Like Whitney, Mariah, and Celine, she possesses the magical blend of talent and charm. It's only a matter of time before Ariana reaches the same level of commercial success as those legends.

9. Rihanna

Rihanna has a unique voice and undeniable presence. We all know her for her popular songs and R&B style, but did you know she can rock too? Rihanna has explored rock and reggae genres, demonstrating her versatility and wide range of musical abilities.

10. Miley Cyrus

What a journey Miley's been on! From a Disney darling to a rebellious pop star, this girl has made some noise. She's not afraid to embrace her rock side, either. Miley has experimented with an alternative sound, infusing her music with that rock ‘n' roll spirit. Her powerful vocals and fearlessness in pushing boundaries have earned her a spot on this list.

11. Katy Perry

Katy Perry is a record-breaking queen, smashing over 15 World Records in her career. She has had an impactful journey in music, starting as Katy Hudson and skyrocketing to stardom. Her album Teenage Dream made history by generating five number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100. Only Michael Jackson's “Bad” had achieved that before. Katy knows how to rock the charts and is here to stay.

12. The Weeknd

Who doesn't love The Weeknd? This guy is a total game-changer. His unique style, killer falsetto, and music hit you right in the feels. The Weeknd blew away all the competition. Even Guinness World Records had to admit that nobody else even comes close. With a whopping 111.4 million monthly listeners, he may be the new uncrowned king of pop.

13. Adele

Adele's voice has a unique way of touching your emotions deeply. Whether you're going through a breakup or feeling happy, Adele's songs directly connect to your soul. The singer's appeal extends beyond the usual pop music fan base. Even those who say they don't like pop music can't resist Adele's amazing talent. We've all sung along to “Rolling in the Deep” and shed a tear to “Someone Like You.”

14. Christina Aguilera

Make way for the voice of the generation. Christina Aguilera is a vocal dynamo! This girl knows how to belt out those notes like nobody's business. She has been etched into the pop greatness annals since she won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist.

15. Britney Spears

Britney Spears? Absolutely iconic! Her discography is pure gold, and her name is practically a household staple. We're talking about the princess of pop here, folks. She's like the Madonna for Gen Xers and Millennials. At a time of boy band fever, Britney injected vitality into the pop scene.

She had the tenacity, the sheer talent, and the work ethic that set her apart. It was a tough act for any other teen pop star to follow. Britney was on a whole different level of iconic success.

16. Harry Styles

Styles went from being a part of the mega-boy band One Direction to carving his path in the music world. And boy, has he done it in style! His charming persona and killer fashion sense have won over legions of fans. But it's not just about the looks. His music, infused with classic rock vibes and modern pop sensibilities, has got critics and listeners swooning.

17. Avril Lavigne

We all loved Lavigne's rebellious anthems and that signature skater-girl style. Avril burst onto the scene, breaking all the rules and capturing hearts. Her edgy sound and relatable lyrics struck a chord with a whole generation. And her impact cannot be ignored. It's not far-fetched to imagine Avril Lavigne earning her spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

18. Frank Ocean

Frank is a true musical innovator. His soulful R&B melodies and experimental soundscapes have shattered boundaries and captivated listeners. His introspective lyrics hit you right in the feels, while his genre-bending approach keeps you guessing. Frank Ocean's got terrific artistic vision and the ability to push the limits. We say he will get even better in the years to come.

19. Lana Del Rey

This songstress has created a genre all her own. Her voice is magnetic, her vintage-inspired aesthetics bewitching. Audiences worldwide love her. And her atmospheric blend of dream pop into an alt-pop sound sets her apart from the crowd. We won't forget her mesmerizing performances that transport you to another time and place in a hurry.

20. Post Malone

Post Malone is your guy if you want a unique blend of genres and endearing hooks. He effortlessly fuses elements of rap, rock, and even a touch of country into his sound. It's this eclectic mix that sets him apart and keeps us hooked. Whether you're in the mood for a bang to blast in your car or a heartfelt ballad to get lost in, Post Malone has got you covered.

He knows how to deliver hit after hit; the numbers don't lie. He's shattered records, dominated streaming platforms, and earned numerous accolades. If he keeps doing what he's doing, constantly evolving and challenging the status quo, we'll see Post Malone's name alongside the legends in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. After all, he's beat a record held by the king of pop himself.

21. Pink

Pink knows how to bring the energy and deliver some killer anthems. And she doesn't just serve empowering lyrics; she matches them with acrobatic stage antics. Her graceful spirit and boundary-pushing performances have earned her a massive fanbase. And when it comes to longevity, Pink has it all.

22. Drake

Drake blurred the lines between rap and pop. Some die-hard rap fans might argue, but he knows how to make hits everyone loves. Drake blends a smooth R&B vibe mixed with killer rap skills, and it's a winning combination. He's broken so many records and even won some Grammy awards. Someday, we hope he slides into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

23. Kelly Clarkson

We've been cheering for Kelly since her American Idol days, and she has never disappointed us. From her early hits to her more recent anthems, Kelly's vocal prowess has won hearts across the globe. And her irresistible smile makes it easier to connect with people on a personal level. Her success speaks for itself.

24. Justin Bieber

Bieber released his first single at just 15 years old, and it went platinum in no time. Biebermania took over the world, and he became a record-breaking machine. The Beatles? Yeah, he surpassed them not once but twice. He beat their record by having the most songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in a single week.

25. Billie Eilish

When Billie Eilish came onto the scene, she was known for her moody music and her youth. Her sheer talent at such a young age was shocking to so many, but we're not shocked by how far she's come in the past few years. She has been topping the charts since 2017 when she was only 16 years old. Plus, she's already won seven Grammy Awards!

