Affordable Marvels: 12 Must-Have Products Under $100 That Transform Lives

While scrolling the front page of the world wide web, I discovered an interesting post. Someone asked, “What life-changing item can you buy for less than $100?” Here are the top-voted responses.

1. A Second Monitor

Having a second monitor to work will change your life, and “Your productivity will increase dramatically,” says one fan of the double screen. You can score one for under $100.

2. Nasal Irrigation Kit

Okay, hear me out before you say this is weird. Nasal irrigation with a neti pot is said to keep allergies and illness at bay. One person swears by this practice saying, “I started using them both leading up to surgery on my sinuses, and I haven't stopped using them since. It takes some getting used to, but the relief and clean feeling is amazing.”

3. Mechanical Keyboard

“I bought one for home and didn't notice much of a difference, but when I had to use my non-mechanical office keyboard, it felt like garbage. The keys feel so much less mushy on a mechanical keyboard,” shared one.

Another replied, “I'm typing this on a Unicomp Ultra Classic, a modernized remake of the Model M, complete with buckling springs. You can get one for $85, or you could when I got it a few years ago and a second one last year.”

4. A Hammock Chair

One user said, “Bought my Eno a year ago, and I have no idea what I did without it; you can post up anywhere and everywhere, and it will encourage you to go outside a lot more.”

Another said, “This accurately represents my activities during the pandemic. Thinking about bringing my computer so I can lay in my hammock in the park and watch tv.”

A third person said, “I installed one in my bonus room after it got hot outside. So now my work-from-home afternoons are done in a hammock. I keep it professional and use the desk in the mornings, though.”

5. A Tea Kettle

“As a UK citizen,” said one, “a kettle is on par with having food in the house.”

Another added, “As an Irish citizen, I'm pretty sure our right to a kettle is explicitly stated in our constitution.”

A third user replied, “It's a jug for water that plugs into your wall and boils said water. That said, the American ones aren't as good as the European ones because they have higher voltage electric sockets that can get the water boiling faster. However, even an American version will boil water faster than you can on the stove.”

6. Electric Toothbrush

One person replied, “So true! I've been using one for years, so I don't even remember how big the difference was, but recently I convinced my boyfriend to buy one, and he was like, wow, my teeth never felt so brushed!”

The second user said, “I thought my teeth were white until I started using an electric toothbrush that my girlfriend convinced me to get. I convinced my whole family to buy a set.”

7. A Cookbook

Someone suggested, “A Cookbook. Not like a fad celebrity book but a real old-school family cookbook. Best one I ever found was at a garage sale and was like a 6 inch thick ring binder full to the brim with yellow pages, some with stains.”

“It should have been a family treasure, and I got it for $20. Hundreds of family recipes with easy-to-follow handwritten notes. I'm sad I never met the grandma to which this thing once belonged.”

8. Pressure Cooker

“You can get one for around $100, and it can easily cook a staggering variety of food and cook it well,” said one.

“Today, I learned several types of people use pressure cookers. People who use them for cooking food, and people who use them to sterilize things.”

A second user replied, “Yes! My Instant Pot was under $100, and I know it does other things, but having a pressure cooker has changed my life. Chicken stock? The best, and in an hour. Ribs? Not just fall off the bone – the bone falls out of the meat. Soup? Throw something together after work, and it's perfect.”

9. Socks

One user posted, “Step 1: Throw away all your socks. Step 2: Buy three to five packages of the same sock. Step 3: Enjoy life without ever having to match socks again.”

Another user said, “Right! I was going to add to make sure they're a reputable brand because I have about 15 pairs of Adidas ankle socks and three pairs of crew socks.”

“Most are over three years old, some are two years old, and none have given out yet. And I'm someone who forgets to clip toenails sometimes, so they're under some stress regularly.”

10. A Good Shower-Head

“I cannot stress enough how a high-quality shower-head can turn getting clean into an utter Zen state, a 30-minute self-healing and relaxation session. Clarification, I don't shower for 30 min every day. Modern rain shower-heads use very little water, and I only have about 15 min to get ready in the morning, so this is a rare treat I let myself do once or twice a month,” one said.

Another added, “Detachable with different settings is the only way to go. I'm not big on the massage functions, but I like using the high-pressure spray to rinse; also, mine has a trickle mode that's super low flow but still enough to keep it steamy, so I set it to that while I lather to save water.”

11. Cutting Utensils

“A good chef's knife,” one replied. “When you have tools that are satisfying to use, cooking becomes less of a chore and more of a hobby. You'll eat healthier, cheaper than takeout/restaurant, and ditching the dull Walmart knife and the scratched-up nonstick aluminum skillet is the best place to start.”

Another user said, “For anyone thinking of upgrading their kitchen knife, search Victorinox 8″ chef knife. Watch a few YouTube videos on sharpening your knives and keeping them safe.”

“Also, a magnetic knife rack will cost you about $15. All these things together will improve your cooking at home 1000%, and you'll spend far less time hunched over that onion with a dull steak knife looking like a fool.”

12. Sunscreen

“For anyone that disagrees with this comment, I've had multiple skin cancer surgeries. It's not the scalpel cutting flesh away from your body that hurts the most. Whatever liquid they inject into you to deaden the nerves around cancer hurts,” one confessed.

“The needles don't hurt, but that liquid they inject into you is nasty!” The second person said, “Sat in the sun for like an hour yesterday, forgot to put sunscreen on my back and shoulders. They're red now. Today not leaving the house without it, so I can also reapply during the day.”

