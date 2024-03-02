The Best PS1 Platformers of All Time That Still Deserve a Play

Some of the finest original PlayStation titles include games from the platforming genre. The best PS1 platformers helped introduce the idea of running, jumping, and fighting in 3D, which led to some solid experiences across the board.

The best PS1 platformers gave audiences the first look at some of the most important characters and mascots across gaming. The likes of Crash Bandicoot, Lara Croft, Spyro, and many more got their first video games on this system and still receive games decades later.

Every owner of the original PlayStation should consider these best PS1 platformers for their collection.

1. Castlevania: Symphony Of The Night

Alucard’s venture into his father Dracula’s castle stands out as one of the greatest video games of all time, so of course it deserves mention alongside the greatest PS1 platformers. It opted for 2D graphics at a time when 3D games felt like the popular route. This resulted in stunning environments where players ran, leapt, and even shapeshifted their way across one of the most stunning hand-crafted locations in gaming.

2. Spyro: Year Of The Dragon

The third game in this series, following the titular little dragon, learns from everything the past two games did. It features 37 beautiful 3D platforming levels to explore. This particular entry stands out for its plethora of additional playable characters, each with its gameplay hooks, like Sheila the Kangaroo’s double jump.

3. Tomb Raider

Lara Croft first appeared in this monumental 1996 action platforming game. Its use of tombs and Indiana Jones-like experiences led to Croft fighting animals, dodging vicious traps, and surviving ancient dangers. The complex but a bit awkward controls allowed players to pull blocks, grab onto ledges, do a handstand, and more.

4. Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped

The third game in this series featuring the iconic PlayStation mascot improved upon gameplay and level design. Most 3D platforming levels still follow the same general linear format, but the number of secrets, gem collectibles, and various environments have it as the best in the original trilogy.

5. Ape Escape

This action platforming game gives players a large environment to explore with the singular goal of capturing all the escaped apes (hence the name). It has a ton of depth to it with the different gadgets players employ to capture the apes, such as the stun club and time net.

6. Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus

This lore-driven platformer opted for a side-scrolling perspective, which allowed it to provide an impressive amount of controls and features. Players liberate their fellow people throughout the levels through a mix of mind-controlling Slig enemies, stealth, grenades, and more. The sheer variety gives it a harsh but unique difficulty.

7. Rayman 2: The Great Escape

Rayman’s second adventure takes him to a 3D format, with many colorful levels to explore. The action-packed nature of this platformer, with the various attacks the mascot character has, along with the smooth movement, make it one of the more enjoyable games in the genre.

8. Mega Man X5

The fifth mainline installment of the Mega Man X series includes some of the most radical departures from the other Capcom sci-fi action platformers. It has two playable heroes—X and Zero—each with their own powers and abilities. It also has risky elements that pay off, like various difficulty settings and viruses that infect the two heroes.

9. Strider 2

Capcom brought back the titular main character for this sequel, which blends together 2D sprites with gorgeous 3D environments. The fast-paced movement in this game feels unmatched with the jumps, slides, climbing, and more that Strider has access to. It has the right mix of fun and challenge.

10. Klonoa: Door To Phantomile

This 2.5D platformer has a unique gimmick in the form of grabbing enemies and inflating them like a balloon. This mechanic has a lot of uses that help this game stand out from the crowded genre, such as throwing the expanded enemies to defeat other foes or to use for a more significant jump to traverse obstacles.

11. Croc: Legend of the Gobbos

This game often feels like the most blatant copycat of other similar platforming games, such as losing items when hit by enemies a la Sonic or the stomp from Super Mario 64. That said, it incorporates these elements well into the simplistic but engaging varied worlds.

12. Tomba!

This fascinating action platformer mixes elements of RPGs and Metroidvania-style games. It has an open world to explore, with the usual running and jumping. But it switches everything up with the introduction of NPCs who have various side tasks for the player to complete, like rescuing someone, to keep the player interested.

13. Gex

The PS1 port of this 2D side-scrolling platformer looks and plays great. It has a fantastic aesthetic to it, as the lovable and hilarious titular gecko travels through five different themed TV worlds. Each world has its own style, such as the horror one, plus plenty of secrets to uncover.

14. Crash Bandicoot

Naughty Dog’s first foray into the 3D platformer space resulted in one of the most influential PlayStation and gaming mascots of all time. Players navigate through fast-paced, mostly linear levels as they smash boxes to get fruits and save the main character’s girlfriend from the memorable Dr. Cortex.

15. Pac-Man World

This iteration of the famous Pac-Man series takes the yellow gaming mascot to Ghost Island for a 3D adventure. It contains six different worlds, where the main objective of each level is to eat as many pellets as possible and defeat ghosts there to move to the next area. It provided a neat evolution of the previous 2D arcade-style games.

16. Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue

This video game adaptation of the beloved animated film puts players in the shoes of Buzz Lightyear. Players navigate detailed 3D environments inspired by the actual movie. Players have access to various Buzz Lightyear abilities, such as his signature wrist laser and his wings for a double jump.

17. Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage

This sequel iterated upon the foundation of the original Insomniac Games title with more worlds and open environments to explore. The real hook of this game comes from the three new abilities Spyro learns, which allow players to swim underwater, climb particular objects, and head-bash foes and obstacles.

18. Mega Man 8

This eighth entry in the classic Capcom side-scrolling action platformer series takes a nostalgic approach to its gorgeous hand-drawn 2D levels and characters. It follows the usual freeform progression system, where players battle the bosses in whatever order they like to obtain new abilities. The best part about this game comes from the freedom to switch between weapons mid-level.

19. Bubsy 3D

Though the graphics of this 3D platformer look pretty meh, especially in the environments, it makes up for that with the amount of variation in its gameplay. Players jump and glide to defeat enemies, collect rockets, face a couple of intriguing bosses, and even have multiple endings. It also has a welcome multiplayer mode, which extends the player’s time with the title.

20. Tomb Raider 2

This sequel to the original Eidos Interactive title feels grander and more enjoyable in every way. It has a wide selection of stunning realistic levels based on real-life locations like the Great Wall of China and Venice, Italy. Its emphasis on puzzles and platforming gives it one of the more cinematic styles on the PS1.

21. Gex: Enter the Gecko

This sequel moved the gecko mascot to the 3D format with some impressive results. The addition of three different camera styles, including automatic and manual, made the game more accessible to navigate and more enjoyable for a wide range of players. Its pop culture references in the TV world levels play out well, paying homage to classic franchises like The Simpsons.

22. Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back

This sequel from Naughty Dog opted for one of the safest routes when it comes to a sequel. It has a lot of levels to explore, but the gameplay feels quite similar to the original. Players still spin and jump to defeat enemies across colorful linear-style environments. Fans of the original will enjoy this expanded sequel.

23. Spyro the Dragon

This Insomniac Games 3D action platformer introduces players to the young dragon Spyro. He has a slower but more engaging gameplay style, where players breathe fire and charge headfirst to defeat enemies. Though it lacks flying, the gliding mechanic makes up for that and lets players explore the vast worlds with ease.

24. Blasto

This third-person game from Sony adds elements of platforming and third-person shooting games for a goofy, off-kilter sci-fi title. It uses both control sticks on the controller quite well, letting players maneuver the character and camera alike. The platforming feels solid alongside the ranged action as players blast away at the alien enemies.