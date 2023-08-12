Best PS4 Single Player Story Games

Unique storylines, colorful characters, and locations to explore only begin to describe what players love about single-player story games. Simply put, this style of gaming brings amazing stories and themes to life. Playing a great game feels comparable to reading an amazing story in a book and then having it brought to life on the big screen. Only this time, viewers get to be the main character.

The PlayStation 4 has a ton of different options for addicting games, and the single-player story games are no exception. There are hundreds of hours worth of entertainment and side quests to explore as whatever adventurer you choose. Each game has its own unique theme to it. Whether questing through a medieval town or blasting through a modern-day city, these games will have your entertainment needs covered.

Check out our list below of the best PS$ single-player story games!

Wolfenstein II: New Colossus

2017’s follow-up to Machine Games modern reboot of the Wolfenstein series came out guns blazing, setting players in the blood-laden shoes of BJ Blazkowicz on a Nazi-slaying ride that felt slick and fresh. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus advanced the formula by having gamers fight on U.S. home shores, and introducing a whole host of creative weaponry to deal with. Players do this while progressing through a meaty campaign that further explores BJ’s mindset and a bleak alternate history.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is not only one of the best single-player PS4 games, but one of the best modern first-person shooters ever. It seamlessly balances tight gunplay and level design with a gripping narrative, further bolstered by an eclectic mix of characters that you develop genuine relationships with. No microtransactions, no live-service model… just a good old-fashioned alternate history first-person shooter with plenty of bite to it.

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Yes, while not everyone can play Astro Bot Rescue Mission as the adoption rate of PlayStation VR isn’t that high, it deserves mention here as it’s a shot of sugar and happiness straight to the veins. There’s a reason why so many people compare it to Mario.

A platformer that makes innovative use of the PSVR headset to allow players to see surroundings and secrets, Astro Bot Rescue Mission tasks gamers with making their way through some gloriously vibrant worlds to save equally miniature friends. There’s a ton of content, which is made all the more appealing by surprises around every corner.

Astro Bot Rescue Mission is a wonderfully simple game that will appeal to anyone who grew up on a steady diet of Croc and Crash. It might just be worth picking up a PSVR headset on its own.

Resident Evil 2

The advent of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One meant the time was ripe to revisit certain classic video games through a modern lens. Arguably the best example of this done right was 2019’s remake of Resident Evil 2. Released for the original PlayStation in 1998, this new adaptation takes the same story, characters, and setting retrofitting it onto the skeleton of a 21st century third-person shooter. The result features a creepy survival horror experience as players explore a zombie-riddled police station, uncovering the secret behind the outbreak.

Resident Evil 2 scares thanks to the grim atmosphere and mood it sets in the environments, brought to life more so by Capcom’s impressive RE Engine. The game design portrays zombies as gooier than ever before. Much like the original, there are two campaigns in total to complete, with the same events playing out from both Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield’s perspective. Who can stomach this chilling story twice? It’s one of the ten best single-player PS4 games.

Devil May Cry 5

To say that not everybody liked Devil May Cry, the previous entry in the series, would be an understatement. Learning from some of the game’s harshest critics, Capcom and series mainstays took over development of the franchise once again with the hugely impressive Devil May Cry 5 in 2019.

With three playable characters and an attitude that belongs in the pages of an early noughties comic book (in a good way), Devil May Cry 5 is about as bombastic and outright fun a single-player game on the PS4. The game excels at making players feel like a badass, which comes in handy on bad days.

With crazy combos to discover, style, and the Bloody Palace, Devil May Cry 5 is easily one of the best hack and slash games money can buy.

Fallout 4

If Fallout 4 wasn’t packed with content when it launched in 2015, a handful of downloadable content, numerous add-on packages, and an abundance of third-party mods have fleshed out the experience since, making for some serious gameplay and multiple playthroughs.

After the protagonist escapes from a cryogenic sleep following a nuclear blast, they explore the post-apocalyptic Commonwealth in search of their infant son. Along the way they will fight super mutants, Deathclaws, raiders, and all sorts of other edgy dangers.

The game’s downloadable content features exploration of the dark and stormy island of Far Harbor, a Nuka-Cola-themed amusement park and a robot combat companion. Players can also hole up with a own band of survivors and work on building a settlement for your people.

Fallout 4 still makes for a phenomenal, in-depth playthrough, one that pairs nicely alongside Bethesda’s newer online offering, Fallout 76.

The Outer Worlds

A Fallout-Borderlands hybrid, Obsidian’s space-age role playing game generated lots of awards chatter in 2019. The Outer Worlds is a light-hearted, choose-your-own-path adventure full of oddball creatures to battle, futuristic quests that force players into moral quandaries, and, like any RPG, a ragtag group of misfit companions to choose from. While combat is a big component of the game, the story is plot-heavy, requiring players to scavenge supplies and chat with NPCs instead of always gunning down challenging adversaries.

Your companions have their own stories that are fun to get into, and the environment and creature design will leave you ignoring side quests to gaze at the planetary landscapes. This is a perfect RPG for someone who wants to get into some space adventures but doesn’t want to tackle Deathclaws or gun down waves of enemies, a la Borderlands.

Control

Remedy’s first game since its exclusive relationship with Microsoft ended, Control surprised everyone with its wacky premise and merging of gunplay with the supernatural. The entire game takes place within one location, The Oldest House, a brutalist building that plays home to a weird organization responsible for investigating the Earth’s mysteries. Gamers enter this place as Jesse Faden in the attempt to track down your missing brother, navigating the spiraling halls and progressing deeper into madness.

Control stands out from the sea of single-player shooters these days because it doesn't worry about being strange. Jesse acquires new power-ups and abilities as the narrative goes on, changing up the gameplay so much that the Control changes considerably by the end of the game. Lynchian, bold and gripping all the way through, Control is a great solo PS4 game.

Death Stranding

Death Stranding comes from Hideo Kojima, the visionary behind the Metal Gear Solid franchise. This game is set in the United States during the aftermath of a cataclysmic event known as, well, the “Death Stranding,” which allowed destructive creatures from a realm between life and death to begin roaming the Earth. You play as Sam Porter Bridges, a courier tasked with delivering supplies and connecting the scattered human colonies that remain.

While the gameplay may be slow for some — Bridges does a lot of trudging around beautiful but repetitive terrain — it remains a narrative masterpiece, lauded for its commentary on America’s political divide and the way it handles a post-environmental disaster.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

While Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order doesn’t offer much in terms of a fresh take on the Star Wars universe, fans of the ongoing laser-fueled battle between the dark side and the light will love this action-adventure journey. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order takes place between the prequel and original Star Wars film trilogies, after the mass execution of the Jedi. Gamers play as Cal Kestis, a force-sensitive scrapper in hiding who picks up his Jedi training once the Sith start hunting force-sensitive children.

The game combines elements from many previous Star Wars titles and does so well. Don’t expect anything outside of the norm, but hey, hacking, and slashing through Empire troops with a lightsaber and throwing baddies around with Force abilities never gets old.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice may look like a hack-and-slash samurai thriller on the outside, but its absolutely brutal combat system makes it one of the most challenging single-player adventures out there. Set in Sengoku-era Japan, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice puts players in control of the One-armed Wolf, a fallen warrior resurrected by a supernatural force and dead set on vengeance. As powerful bosses like the Guardian Ape and the Demon of Hatred put players through the wringer, no enemy in the game can be taken lightly. A simple miscalculation and taking an extra blow can mean sudden death for the Wolf, even from common creatures.

Not for the easily frustrated, this is a tough game to get through and doesn’t have a difficulty slider to help anyone out. But armed with some serious strategy and with enough practice, all the big fights in the game feel so much sweeter to win.

Uncharted: Lost Legacy

While Nathan Drake’s story ended in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, his legacy lives on in this perfectly paced spin-off adventure with side characters Chloe and Nadine sharing the lead role. Uncharted: Lost Legacy refines of all the Uncharted games that came before, seeing players undertake thrilling puzzle set pieces and shootouts.

Rather than set gamers on an adventure that takes place across the globe, Uncharted: Lost Legacy is a more laid-back affair. The majority of the game, for example, takes place within India’s the Western Ghats, as Chloe and Nadine attempt to track down an object important to the former’s family history and an evil warlord named Asav. It’s a healthy dose of Uncharted action that doesn’t outstay its welcome.

Doom Eternal

In Doom Eternal, demons have overrun Earth, and only the Doom Slayer can save the planet from complete destruction. The game offers a smooth, fast-paced demon-blasting experience with a heavy arsenal at hand — players can take out evil with rocket launchers, plasma rifles, advanced shotguns, and chainsaws, among other tools. Doom Eternal is a bigger, better version of the 2016 reboot, also from Id Software.

While Doom Eternal delivers the classic marathon carnage of past installments, it also includes some interesting exposition and background that users can dive into between brutal, end-of-the world gunfights, giving you a chance to learn more about the Slayer and the creatures dead set on destroying humanity.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Just when you think Ubisoft couldn’t make a world more engrossing than the Ptolemaic Egypt it presented in Assassin’s Creed Origins, the Triple-A developer outdid itself once again with the release of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. This is a living, breathing rendition of Ancient Greece that lets players trace back either Kassandra or Alexios’ family history as a stealthy assassin.

It’s incredibly easy for both newcomers and veterans to dive into the beauty of Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, with the game taking place before every other Assassin’s Creed title. This lack of baggage aids in exploration as players can simply treat it as a Greek-set open-world RPG. Kassandra or Alexios are fully upgradeable, making efforts to take down the Templar order meaningful and worth it. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is one of the best single-player PS4 games and one of the best the series has to offer overall.

The Last of Us Remastered

In many ways, there are only two types of gamer on the planet: Those that have already experienced The Last of Us and those that have yet to play it. While originally released at the tail-end of the PS3 generation, this poignant narrative-driven game was quick to make the jump to PS4. Players take on the role of Joel, a smuggler attempting to survive in an infested post-apocalyptic world. Eventually, however, a girl named Ellie enters his life offering hope of a cure.

The gameplay mixes stealth, gunplay, and exploration, in an ambitious road trip story. Joel and Ellie must rely on each other to avoid the nightmarish “Clickers” and thwart them when required. The Last of Us’ emphasizes a narrative that sees it rival the best of stories told in books and cinema. For proof that video games can affect players' emotions, look no further than one of the best single-player PS4 games in The Last of Us: Remastered.

The Last of Us: Part 2

The recent release of The Last of Us Part II has captivated a large portion of gamers, delivering an incredible story, memorable characters, and gameplay that feels evolved from its predecessor. When it comes to single-player adventures, not many studios do what Naughty Dog does — the team has come a long way since its Crash Bandicoot days.

The Last of Us Part II tells a tale of revenge, intertwining its story from the points of view of two characters. While its narrative seemed to cause some controversy among fans and critics, no one can deny the high level of quality put forth by Naughty Dog and Sony.

It’s tough to get into the nitty-gritty of what makes this game so special without spoiling its story, but just know that it’ll be hard to put down as the game progresses.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Having already created one of the most realistic renditions of modern-day life with Grand Theft Auto V, Rockstar quickly returned to the time of The Old West to deliver players a fully developed cowboy simulator. Red Dead Redemption 2 is actually a prequel set before the events of the first Red Dead Redemption released in 2010, offering interesting context to a period when the time of The Frontier was rapidly dying. Rockstar’s sequel is notable for its much slower pace compared to a lot of other open-world games, truly letting players inhabit the role of Arthur Morgan.

As a member of Dutch’s gang of outlaws, missions range from having you undertake train robberies to simply surviving drunken bar fights. You do all this while increasingly becoming invested with this eclectic cast of characters. Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best single-player PS4 games simply because it places more emphasis on story than most open-world games, surrounded by an incredibly faithful Wild West set to transport you to a whole new period of history.

Horizon: Zero Dawn

Guerilla Games gained notice for creating the Killzone series of games. However, when let off the leash by Sony to work on something new, the studio got a chance to flex with a brand-new open-world RPG set in the far future, where machines and man roam together. Horizon: Zero Dawn centers on the exploits of Aloy as she attempts to traverse this world, getting to the bottom of her origins and the reason for these dino-like robots’ existence.

Horizon: Zero Dawn has a unique approach to combat, whereby tactics prove just as vital as pure brawn. Lay traps, craft more powerful weapons, and upgrade Aloy’s armor to survive in this post-apocalypse.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

CD Projekt Red’s modern fantasy epic is a masterclass in RPG design, setting players off within a vibrant location rife with monsters and miscreants. Geralt of Rivia is a Witcher, a genetically altered human designed to slay creatures. The relationships and sprawling map filled make this third chapter into the acclaimed series well worth a look for anyone seeking a great single-player PS4 game.

At your disposal is a suite of magical abilities and weaponry for Geralt to master, letting you approach every combat scenario much differently from the last. Couple these unique gameplay aspects with top-notch voice acting and a well-told story for one of the best fantasy RPGs ever created. Think of the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim but so much more. There’s up to 200 hours’ worth of content and world to get lost in while playing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, with many considering it the greatest game of this console generation.

God of War

Forget everything you think you know about God of War for this PS4 interpretation. Picking Kratos out from the world of Greek Mythology and setting him within a Norse environment, God of War centers on the relationship between the former God of War and his son as they traverse this rich and detailed setting. Primarily a third-person action game with RPG elements, the entire game takes place using a one-shot camera – meaning that there are never any breaks in the narrative.

Whereas previously Kratos wielded his infamous Chains of Chaos to cause destruction, here he has the Leviathan Axe that he can throw and recall at any time. This adds an extra degree of depth to God of War’s brand of melee combat, as players lay waste to legions of enemies and slay everything from golems to dragons as strategically as possible. God of War is the absolute definition of a vision perfectly executed, taking a franchise that was flagging before and pushing it in a bold new direction. It is the definition of a great single-player PS4 game.

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy VII is a cultural touchstone that defined the story-dense era of original PlayStation JRPGs, solidified Squaresoft's commitment to being at the forefront of graphics technology, and arguably sold the PlayStation to gamers everywhere, helping Sony establish a foothold in the video game industry.

It is hard to play a remake of a game so important and not compare it to the original, and Square Enix knows this. They want players to compare Final Fantasy VII Remake to the original. Does this alienate newer gamers? Yeah, a little. Does it make Final Fantasy VII Remake any less of an incredible game? No.

Final Fantasy VII Remake breathes new life into a classic gem in the infamous Final Fantasy series. The character complexity is heightened in the remake, which causes players to fall in love with the characters and story all over again.

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Marvel’s Spider-Man gives players the chance to explore New York City through the eyes of the world’s favorite web-slinging superhero. Swing through an incredibly detailed open-world take on NYC while on the lookout for muggers, storefront robbers, and high-speed car thefts, dropping down to save the day with some strategic webbing and acrobatic smackdowns. And don’t worry: There are a handful of bigger-tier villains to fight.

Fighting crime is only part of the game, however. Some challenges pop up throughout the city to help hone Spidey’s specific set of skills, and simply exploring Manhattan and is a blast.

The Wrap Up

As the life of the PS4 comes to a close, it is amazing to reflect on all of its great games. It is the perfect time to pick up a beloved classic or try a completely new story.

Each game on the list is guaranteed to entertain. Try one, or try them all! Want to be a Witcher and ride Roach into battle? Maybe you would rather be a rogue cowboy robbing the incoming train? The possibilities are endless.