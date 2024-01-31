Best PS5 Games That Showcase the Console’s Power

The PS5 came out in 2020 as Sony’s fifth home console device. The innovations feel a little less evident than the previous jump from PS3 to PS4, but still noticeable nonetheless. This especially rings true when players take a look at the best PS5 games.

These PS5 titles offer the finest experience on the platform when it comes to gameplay, graphics, story, characters, worlds, and value. These games either have exclusivity on the PS5 or at least have a prominent version there, with a general priority for newer experiences.

Want the very best of the PS5? Then you should consider picking up these best PS5 games to really see the console's power..

1. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 makes the wise decision to leave the PS4 behind, unlike some of the other console exclusives on the system. This gives it a stunning-looking New York City running at a high frame rate.

The combat feels better than ever with the new powers and the addition of the Symbiote Suit for Peter Parker. The story thrills every step of the way with solid pacing as it deals with Kraven the Hunter and Venom. So many surprises happen, both in the main story and the thrilling side content for a blockbuster, cinematic experience every PS5 owner should check out. One of the game's best features is its near-instant fast travel, which utilizes the console's fast-acting SSD. While we love swinging across the Big Apple as Peter Parker and Miles Morales, being able to select a designated spot on the map and get there in mere seconds is convenient and impressive.

2. God of War Ragnarok

Many consider God of War (2018) the best game on the PS4, and its sequel improved upon every single element. The gameplay feels even smoother and more profound, while the content seems almost endless with all of the collectibles and quests.

It has a more impactful and large-scale storyline that focuses on Kratos’ battle with the Norse gods while still leaving room for some tearjerker moments as the father and son dynamic once again takes center stage.

3. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Final Fantasy VII remains one of the most influential and beloved video games of all time. This remake takes the first slice of the game—Midgar and Sephiroth's introduction—and balloons it into its own dedicated, worthwhile experience. The characters and world look phenomenal, while the story and content make this a must-play JRPG on the platform.

4. Elden Ring

FromSoftware invented the Soulsborne genre that so many games try to emulate these days, but it came close to also perfecting it with Elden Ring. It continues the usual challenging fantasy action RPG concept of picking a class and slashing, dodging, and parrying to victory. But it does so on a massive scale with a gorgeous open world that surprises from start to finish.

5. Baldur’s Gate 3

Few RPGs live up to the hype and amount of content like Baldur’s Gate 3. Larian outdid itself with this massive game, which feels like an actual Dungeons & Dragons tabletop campaign in digital game form.

Players have almost limitless choice, replayability, and enjoyment either by themselves alongside a party of memorable characters like Astarion and Shadowheart or with other players online.

6. Alan Wake 2

Remedy Games finally gave players the sequel to the original Alan Wake they long waited for. It surprises at every turn with a story focused on two protagonists, the titular Wake and newcomer FBI agent Saga Anderson. The blend of these two storylines and the spooky elements that ensue grip players from start to finish. It also includes some of the most realistic character designs on the platform, in no small part due to the motion capture.

7. Street Fighter 6

PS5 owners have plenty of fighting games to enjoy on the platform, but this one reigns supreme. Capcom outdid itself with the launch of the sixth game, learning from past mistakes.

It has a fascinating and lengthy open-world single-player campaign that teaches players the ropes. Its primary value comes from online multiplayer, though, where it shines through with its several control schemes, fighters, and modes.

8. The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

This new remaster provides The Last of Us Part 2 with slight visual improvements, which make it pop even more on the PS5. Better yet, the addition of content like lost levels from development and the engrossing new rogue-like mode make this the best way to experience this unforgettable sequel. Naughty Dog's penchant for real, brutal storytelling set in large, stunning worlds is in full swing with this content-packed remaster.

9. Final Fantasy XIV

This ongoing MMORPG from Square Enix stands out as the best in its genre. Furthermore, it continues onward even a decade after its introduction with masterful expansions on the PS5, such as Endwalker and the upcoming Dawntrail. It has an incredible free trial, which lets players experience the base game and some expansions for free with no time limit.

10. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

This action platformer looks like an interactive Pixar movie. The titular duo returns for yet another goofy and witty story about saving the cosmos. This time around, the player has portals they jump through, which teleports Ratchet and Clank through time and space for a valid showcase of the PS5’s power. Because of the hard drive, this transition is seamless so the action can continue with no interruptions.

11. Gran Turismo 7

The latest sim racing game from Polyphony Digital offers one of the most in-depth car games of all time. The unbelievable amount of content, from the single-player modes to multiplayer, customization, and complex controls, makes it as close to realism as possible. The varied tracks also look stunning on the PS5.

12. Spider-Man: Miles Morales

This smaller title set between the first and second numbered games from Insomniac gives Miles Morales the necessary spotlight he deserves. Players experience his unique powers and stealth alongside an emotional tale of betrayal and twists. It has brilliant pacing and never overstays its welcome while still delivering a beautiful iteration of a well-rounded spin-off.

13. Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 remains one of the most significant and award-winning games of all time. This remake doesn’t change much, which feels like a good thing, but it updates the graphics to make use of the power of the current generation well. The spooky environments and blend of survival with over-the-top action as Leon Kennedy feels better than ever to control.

14. Horizon Forbidden West

This sequel from Guerrilla Games expands Aloy’s journey and improves upon the original in so many different ways. The open world feels so much more alive with the weird robotic dinosaur-like creatures, side quests, and meaningful content. Exploration of this post-post-apocalyptic West Coast looks gorgeous.

15. Returnal

The rogue-like genre rises in popularity each year, and Returnal is one of its most unique takes. Players embark on a sci-fi journey with third-person shooter elements. The lightning-fast combat has so much challenge, and the gameplay loop never gets old with its incredible visual effects.

16. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

The PS4 version of this game already offered perhaps the best graphics on the platform. The enhanced PS5 version looks even better with one of the most striking art styles with its depiction of the small, picturesque Japanese island it's named for. It also comes with the Iki Island expansion and other new content to give players free rein in a vast, gorgeous world.

17. Hogwarts Legacy

This open-world RPG set itself many decades before the events of Harry Potter and put players in the role of a fifth-year student at Hogwarts. The beautiful world has a plethora of intriguing content to explore, such as dungeons, memorable side quests, puzzles, and collecting spells. It even has a surprising and emotional tale, with unforgettable characters like Sebastian Swallow and Ominis Gaunt.

18. Hitman: World of Assassination

This jam-packed collection includes everything from the current trilogy of Agent 47 assassination games. Players enjoy a library of levels from three different games where players choose whatever method they like to eliminate their targets. The immense value and freedom make this a must-have experience for PS5 owners.

19. The Last of Us Part I

The Last of Us remains one of the most important video games of all time. Its PS5 version feels like a remake with the updated character designs and environments. It also has combat that seems more in line with its sequel. Anyone who hasn’t experienced this incredible story of a broken man escorting an equally as broken girl through a post-apocalypse world should check it out.

20. Deathloop

This intense stealth action game wakes players up on a beach with no memories. Players must gather memories while eliminating targets in various locations. The ultimate goal remains to escape the infinite loops the player finds themselves in by completing a complex puzzle of assassinating targets in the correct order.

21. Final Fantasy XVI

This PS5 console exclusive marks the next mainline entry in the gigantic JRPG franchise Final Fantasy. It follows an emotional tale of Clive, who loses everything and fights back against a world obsessed with crystals. Its linearity holds it back some on this list, but the riveting writing, speedy combat, and glorious soundtrack make up for that.

22. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ubisoft’s massive open-world RPG series continues with this impressive title. It learns from the past two games, smartly restricting its content a bit more than the previous title while containing an excellent tale of Vikings. It has some of the finest hack-and-slash combat in the series, alongside brilliant climbing and stealth.

23. Death Stranding: Director’s Cut

This bizarre and unique PS4 title has a massive upgrade on PS5. The renowned game creator Hideo Kojima crafted a fascinating title in which players navigate a dangerous world, build roads, fight against disturbing monsters, and experience a wild story. This PS5 version includes new upgrades and content.

24. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

This collection has immense value, as players get both action-adventure titles, Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy, with updated visuals. The thrilling games look great on the PS5, and the two games for the lower price make up for the lack of new, additional content otherwise.