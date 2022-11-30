Best PS5 Games of 2022 – How Long Does It Take To Beat Them?

It’s been a year to remember for PlayStation fans, meaning there are a lot of choices for the best PS5 games of 2022.

When making a top five list, though, you can only include five games, which means there are some difficult cuts to be made. That said, it’s time to apologize for some fantastic games released on the PlayStation 5 this year.

Sorry, Gran Turismo 7. It’s not you; it’s me, Inscription and Cult of the Lamb. You were great, OlliOlli World and Stray. If I could include you all, I would, but alas.

With that being said, a study conducted by Solitaired.com analyzed the best scoring PS5 games for 2022, according to Metacritic. They then researched how long it takes to beat each game and returned with the following results.

The Best PS5 Games of 2022

In a surprise to no one, Elden Ring takes home the top spot with a Metascore of 96. The latest title from FromSoftware is a collaboration with George R.R. Martin. It combines the challenging action RPG that FromSoftware is known for with a beautiful open world without limits.

While it takes an estimated 54 hours to beat Elden Ring’s main campaign, the game doesn’t stop there. You’ll have to invest at least 132 hours to complete the game fully.

The most recently released PlayStation 5 game is in second place: God of War: Ragnarök. The follow-up to 2018’s God of War on PS4 takes approximately 23 and a half hours to reach the credits. If you’re looking to 100% the game, expect to invest nearly 50 hours.

Ragnarök closes the current chapter on the God of War franchise. Santa Monica Studios is open to exploring new ones in the future, teasing the possibilities of exploring different mythological civilizations beyond Norse and Greek.

It Was a Good Year for Remasters on Playstation 5

The third place game was technically released in 2022. In reality, Persona 5 Royal is the definitive version of the 2016 PS4 JRPG.

If you thought Elden Ring was long, buckle up. It will take you 103 hours to finish the main story of Persona 5 Royal and an additional 40 to 100% complete the game.

Another remaster comes in fourth place with a Metascore of 89. The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is the newest version of the 2013 indie hit.

Originally a free mod of Half-Life 2 in 2011, publisher/developer Galactic Cafe released it as a stand-alone game two years later. It features a strong narrative focus as you control a silent protagonist and make constant decisions throughout the game.

Unlike others on this list, The Stanley Parable is one of the shorter titles out of the best PS5 games. You can complete the main story in two hours, with 100% completion possible in nine hours.

A Tie for Fifth Place

Wrapping up our list of 2022’s best PlayStation 5 games, we have a tie. The Last of Us Part I and Horizon: Forbidden West share a Metascore of 88.

The second remaster of the critically acclaimed The Last of Us takes 14 hours to complete the main story. If you want to achieve 100% completion for the game, that’ll take 21 hours.

Horizon: Forbidden West, the sequel to 2017’s Horizon: Zero Dawn, sees the credits roll in just under 29 hours. If you’re looking to 100% complete the game, though, you’ll need more than double the time: it’ll take 88 hours to do everything in the game.

The Best of The Rest for PS5 in 2022

As we said before, it was a great year for PlayStation fans. While the list only detailed the top five, there were still plenty of great games for the PS5 this year.

To wrap up, we included the top 15 games for PlayStation 5 this year, ordered based on their Metascore:

Elden Ring (96)

God of War: Ragnarök (94)

Persona 5 Royal (91)

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (89)

The Last of Us Part I (88)

Horizon: Forbidden West (88)

Gran Turismo 7 (87)

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (87)

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (87)

Inscription (87)

Return to Monkey Island (86)

Cult of the Lamb (86)

Tactics Ogre: Reborn (86)

Crusader Kings III: Console Edition (85)

Atari 50: The Anniversary Collection (85)

