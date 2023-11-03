Although he has made less than a dozen completed movies, screenwriter and filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has introduced audiences to some of the most memorable and iconic movie characters in Hollywood history. Love or hate them, they each stand out in their own way. These figures are well known to the viewing public even decades after their big screen debut. Meet the best Quentin Tarantino characters.

1. Mr. White – Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Portrayed by Harvey Keitel, Lawrence Dimmick is one of six involved in a massive diamond heist. To protect the identities of the would-be robbers, they all have a name based on a different color, and Dimmick has the name Mr. White. He’s not afraid to use violence when cornered and is loyal to a fault. However, his loyalty eventually ends up costing him his life.

2. Mia Wallace – Pulp Fiction (1994)

Uma Thurman played the beautiful aspiring actress and wife of the fearsome Marsellus Wallace, becoming an icon for this groundbreaking role for her hairstyle, understated but expensive fashion sense, and her famous Twist dance with Vincent Vega, who works for her crime boss husband. The audience doesn’t learn much about Mia, but that charisma only adds to her mystery and appeal.

3. Jules Winnfield – Pulp Fiction (1994)

The suit-wearing, Jheri curl sporting assassin partnered with Vincent Vega, is a bad guy with a strict moral code who reads from the Bible and recites verses. After he and Vincent narrowly avoid being shot to death, he attributes their good fortune to divine intervention. This incident is a moment of clarity for Jules, who decides to retire from his criminal lifestyle and live peacefully.

4. Vincent Vega – Pulp Fiction (1994)

Like his partner Jules Winnfield, the food-obsessed Vincent Vega is a suit-wearing assassin working for crime boss Marsellus Wallace. Despite the horrific nature of his crimes, he is relatively unbothered by it all. Dancing an energetic version of The Twist with his boss’s wife, Mia Wallace, is what makes Vincent Vega especially memorable.

5. Jackie Brown – Jackie Brown (1997)

Pam Grier, who became famous for her Blaxploitation films of the early 1970s, triumphantly returned to the big screen without missing a beat. In this 1997 film, she stars as the titular character, a money-smuggling flight attendant on the run dodging criminals and law enforcement. Her cool-as-a-cucumber performance further elevates her icon status.

6. The Bride – Kill Bill, Vol. 1 & Vol. 2 (2003, 2004)

The Bride, real name Beatrix Kiddo, goes on the warpath for revenge after the murders of her fiancé and friends. Left for dead by her former associates, a team of assassins called the Deadly Vipers ambushed them during her wedding rehearsal. After waking up from a years-long coma, The Bride begins to track down her former colleagues one by one, reaching their boss and her ex-boyfriend, Bill. The Bride’s fighting abilities and yellow tracksuit have become the stuff of legends, helping to solidify her position as one of the best Quentin Tarantino characters.

7. Bill – Kill Bill, Vol. 1 & Vol. 2 (2003, 2004)

The late great David Carradine played the leader of the Deadly Vipers assassins, who are highly trained in ancient Chinese fighting techniques. Bill, who organized the attack on his former student and love interest, Beatrix Kiddo, hides from her once he discovers she’s awakened from her coma and is looking to even the score with him. Dying from the Five Point Palm Exploding Heart Technique at the hands of Beatrix was a fitting end to an evil, if compelling, man.

8. Pai Mei – Kill Bill, Vol. 2 (2004)

Known for his long white hair and flowing beard, Pai Mei is the elderly but unnaturally powerful martial arts master who spends years training Bill and each of the Deadly Vipers assassins, including Beatrix Kiddo. A cruel taskmaster with little use for people, he develops enough respect for Beatrix to teach her the secret Five Point Palm Exploding Heart Technique, which she uses to kill Bill.

9. Django Freeman – Django Unchained (2012)

After his release from forced human servitude by bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz, the two men go on a quest to locate and free his wife, Broomhilda, Django has to endure a great deal of inhumanities because of his skin color, but he relies on his intellect and fighting abilities to defend himself and eventually free his beloved spouse.

10. Dr. King Schultz – Django Unchained (2012)

Dr. Schultz, a German dentist by trade, has become a successful, if somewhat dishonest, bounty hunter. While Dr. Schultz may not be the most ethical person around, he has no taste for the enslavement of others and helps Django search for his wife. His sense of responsibility for Django cost him dearly, but his sacrifice helped Django and Broomhilda live as free people.

11. Calvin Candie – Django Unchained (2012)

Leonardo DiCaprio usually plays the nice guy everyone cheers for in the movies. But his performance as the particularly hateful plantation owner Calvin Candie marked a stark departure from those previous roles. Candie had no respect for human life besides his own, so he had no problem buying and selling people as property. His evil ways came to an end when Dr. Schultz dispatched him.

12. Daisy Domergue – The Hateful Eight (2015)

Also known as Crazy Daisy, Jennifer Jason Leigh played this role to perfection in The Hateful Eight. Domergue fled from justice and had the misfortune of getting caught by a bounty hunter for an unspecified violent crime. As one of the “hateful eight,” she secretly witnessed someone poisoning the coffee others made for others to drink. She remained silent about it as they drank it and died. Her vulgar language and lack of a conscience make Crazy Daisy hard to forget–one of the best Quentin Tarantino characters.