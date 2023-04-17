Top 10 Best Rated Mappa Anime List

The animation studio MAPPA has gained more and more popularity in recent years. But which works have been able to impress the audience the most so far? Here's the list of the 10 Best Rated MAPPA Anime.

The anime databases MyAnimeList and AniList are the basis for the following ranking. There, on October 29, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., we looked at how the users of the platforms rated the MAPPA titles. The data is listed separately for both sides.

The first part of the final season of Attack on Titan took first place. Close behind are “Jujutsu Kaisen” and “Banana Fish,” among others. Except for “Hajime No Ippo: The Fighting!” and “Kids on the Slope,” all of the anime series and movies listed here can be streamed at various VoD providers or purchased on DVD and Blu-ray.

10 Best Rated Mappa Anime List

10. Zombie Land Saga Revenge

One day Sakura has an unfortunate accident. But when she wakes up ten years later zombified, she is put into the idol group Flan Chouchou with seven other zombies by wacky producer Kotaro Tatsumi. Together they overcome many hurdles and finally give a memorable concert in the last winter of the Heisei era. But now the curtain rises again and so they march ahead into a future full of hope in the still so young Reiwa era.

Rating: (MAL: 8.05 / AL: 80 %)

9. Dorohedoro

In a town so gloomy that it is known only as “The Hole,” a clan of mages take people off the streets to use as guinea pigs for cruel black magic “experiments.” In a dark alley, Nikaido found a man named Caiman, who has a reptilian head and suffers from amnesia. In order to reverse the spell, they hunt and kill the magicians in the hole, hoping that eventually they will kill the right one. When En, the leader of the mages, receives word that a lizardman is slaughtering his people, he sends a crew of “purgers” into the hole, triggering a war between the two worlds.

Rating: (MAL: 8.08 / AL: 80 %)

8. Terror in Resonance

A shocking terrorist attack terrifies the whole of Tokyo. There is no trace of the perpetrators. The only clue to the bombers seems to be a bizarre Internet video. In it, two masked youths calling themselves Sphinx announce the explosion a day earlier. And it is not supposed to be the last attack.

Rating: (MAL: 8.11 / AL: 78 %)

7. In This Corner of The World

In 1944, Suzu moves to the small town of Kure and marries Shusaku Houjou, an employee of the Kure naval base. The two live a simple and decent life until the town is rocked by bombings a year later. Although the war threatens to destroy Suzu's built-up existence, the young woman manages to savor the finer things in life through courage and perseverance.

Rating: (MAL: 8.22 / AL: 81 %)

6. Dororo

Hyakkimaru is a young man who is missing 48 body parts because they were taken by demons before he was born. He was therefore considered “useless” to humans and consequently thrown into the river. Now he has grown up and received 48 “fake” body parts for his body. He has set as his goal to destroy the 48 demons that were created by his own body parts.

Rating: (MAL: 8.22 / AL: 81 %)

5. Kids on The Slope

Because of his father’s work, Kaoru Nishimi (Yuri Chinen) moves out to Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan. He is a first grade high school student with an introverted personality. He meets classmates Sentaro Kawabuchi (Taishi Nakagawa), who is labelled as a disorderly student, and Ritsuko Mukae (Nana Komatsu), who is a beautiful student. Kaoru Nishimi falls in love with beautiful Ritsuko Mukae. Kaoru Nishimi is talented with the piano, but he only plays classics. Due to Ritsuko Mukae, Kaoru Nishimi begins to play jazz.

Rating: (MAL: 8.34 / AL: 81 %)

4. Banana Fish

The series is about two brothers. One of them goes crazy during the war in Vietnam and shoots his comrades. Since then, he repeats the words “Banana Fish” over and over again. Years later, his brother leads street gangs in New York and gets his hands on a mysterious substance.

Rating: (MAL: 8.51 / AL: 86 %)

3. Hajime No Ippo: The Fighting!

Makunouchi Ippo is an ordinary high school student in Japan. Since he spends most of his time away from school helping his mother run the family business, he doesn't get to enjoy his younger years like most teenagers. Always a target for bullying at school (the family fishing business grants him a distinct odor), Ippo's life is one of hardship. One of these after-school bullying sessions turns Ippo's life around for the better, as he is saved by a boxer named Takamura. He decides to follow in Takamura's footsteps and train to become a boxer, giving his life direction and purpose. Ippo's path to perfecting his pugilistic prowess is just beginning.

Rating: (MAL: 8.58 / AL: 86 %)

2. Jujutsu Kaisen

High school student Yuji is rather unassuming, but behind his unassuming facade lies tremendous power. The school's sports clubs dream of having Yuji join them, but he prefers to hang out with the weirdos from the paranormal club.

One day, the club members get their hands on a sealed, cursed object. When they open the seal, they have no idea what horror they are conjuring up.

Rating: (MAL: 8.73 / AL: 87 %)

1. Attack on Titan: Final Season

It's been four years since the recon party reached the coast, and the world looks different now. Things are coming to a head as the fate of the recon party – and the people – is finally decided. But Eren has disappeared. Will he reappear before age-old tensions between Marleyans and Eldians erupt into the war of all wars?

Rating: (MAL: 8.91 / AL: 88 %)

